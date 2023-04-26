 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Isn't forcing argumentitive jerks to become umpires how we got Angel Hernández?   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That totally isn't going to be maliciously abused...

eyeroll.jpg


Ban them from the games.
 
etoof
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rjakobi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"People are very comfortable making officials uncomfortable, so it's about time that we've reversed the trend and started making people uncomfortable who are harassing officials," said Brian Barlow, who founded Offside, a Facebook page that calls out bad behavior among youth sports parents.

I trust this includes something like...I dunno, training?  Reading of rule books?  Sports science correspondence courses?  It's not like they're throwing these parents onto a field and making them call a game?  Are they?

Oh dear...no one thought this through, did they?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think Social Services investigations would be a better deterrent.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: [Fark user image 500x286] [View Full Size image _x_]


No, that's how you got Enrico Pallazzo
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rjakobi: training? Reading of rule books? Sports science correspondence courses?


That didn't stop Angel Hernandez...Neither did blindness...
 
tommyl66
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's tough to see these parents yelling at the umps and making things uncomfortable for everybody involved, so I applaud this novel solution to ending these cause of these spar wars - a few dopes. But I also see what some people are saying, that these parents are being put in a spot to tilt the officiating of the games to a certain team's favor as a sort of "fark you" to the league. I would hope there are safeguards in place in case any rogue umpire strikes back. Of course, knowing how things are going in this country people will find enough loopholes in this system and go back to their boorish behavior at children's games and we can all shudder at the eventuality of the return of the tough guy.
 
