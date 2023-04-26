 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   World's Worst Grandpa kidnaps his own grandkid to raise money for gambling. Brought to you by FanDuel   (taionews.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Law, Ransom, Crime, China, Authority, Police, Problem gambling, Sentence (law)  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Real-life Bad Grandpa.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time I see a coffee mug or hat that says, "World's greatest grandpa!" at the thrift store, I think to myself, Oh look, someone's grandpa died.

Same thing with grandma or mom-themed stuff.

But anything that says Dad, I just chuck that up to a divorce.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey! He fed the brat, didn't he? Back off.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actual footage of the kidnapping?
pics.filmaffinity.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Every time I see a coffee mug


Here

in GA there's a town called Cumming.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I wonder if gramps here ever saw "Fargo"

Someone break out a wood chipper for gramps please...
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Heh, fanduel. I never gamble. Not even when I'm in Vegas. When FD first came to Ohio this year I took their promo free-bet and put it on the Superbowl for the helluvit. I won $150. It's just been sitting there ever since. My bank refuses to do business with Fanduel or any gambling apps regardless of the law, so I can't transfer it to my account. In order to setup another way to get it, like paypal or apple pay, their policy is you have to make a new bet with the new account, then it will be accepted. So in order to get my money, I have to risk something. Seems like a scam. So as it stands right now this $150 isn't real, because I cannot access it. Kinda funny and stupid really.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: So as it stands right now this $150 isn't real, because I cannot access it. Kinda funny and stupid really.


I never got the gambling bug. I work too hard for my money to be losing it that quickly. Now, when I say this to other gamblers, I always get the "well, who knows, you might win, why not take the chance?"
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A picture of the child 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SalmonberryPie [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ahhh, gambling.
One good thing came from Covid: it broke my habit of going to the casinos. Now I gamble online for free with fake money on the "Free Slots" type sites. All I lose now is Time.

That guy must have felt pretty desperate. When you're that broke, you're supposed to scale it back, not kidnap grandkids to pay for it.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: vilesithknight: So as it stands right now this $150 isn't real, because I cannot access it. Kinda funny and stupid really.

I never got the gambling bug. I work too hard for my money to be losing it that quickly. Now, when I say this to other gamblers, I always get the "well, who knows, you might win, why not take the chance?"


I'm with you. I can't stomach just losing money for no reason. I spent my honeymoon in Tahoe, at a casino hotel, and did not bother with it. I would have never made this bet but it was a "free" bet and the experience taught me I want nothing further to do with online sports gambling.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: I'm with you. I can't stomach just losing money for no reason.


In 1996 my girlfriend at the time was going to a week long convention for work in Atlantic City. Her mom knew someone big there and they got us a whole suite at the old Showboat...I had never been to a casino town before.

She went to her convention all week, left me alone. I would walk through the casino's and people watch. The bus loads of elderly people being dropped off every 5 minutes was sickening.

I wound up playing slots...by the end of the week, I had a big plastic cup full of quarters. But on that Friday night, the winnings had dribbled down to a few bucks. The GF takes the cup tell me to sit at a bench, she'll be right back.

15 minutes later she comes back with a stack of chips.

"Ok, we can go now"

"What the hell did you do?" I asked.

"Played 21 for a hand or two"

Some people, just have the luck I guess. Not me.
 
freidog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Was he betting on *dawns sunglasses* 20 years in prison?
 
SalmonberryPie [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: vilesithknight: So as it stands right now this $150 isn't real, because I cannot access it. Kinda funny and stupid really.

I never got the gambling bug. I work too hard for my money to be losing it that quickly. Now, when I say this to other gamblers, I always get the "well, who knows, you might win, why not take the chance?"


I didn't start out as a gambler. It was just a nice way to escape and kill some time. I started with really small bets on slot machines, 10 cents, 20 cents a spin. I would lose $20 or $30 bucks total for the night. No biggie.

After some time, I got brave and bet higher. Lo and behold! The wins were bigger (when they did hit.) So exciting!! What a rush!! iat was comparable to taking hard drugs - you need bigger and bigger doses (bets) to get the same rush. iat's a roller-coaster. I'm glad I'm done with it.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"I'm 65 years old, and my daughter still comes after me. She doesn't want me to improve, she just wants me to die!" he kept saying to authorities, the Journal wrote.

If I had kids and someone kidnapped them I would wish the same thing, especially if they were family.
 
