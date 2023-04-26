 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Disney asks Gov. Meatwad to star in their latest feature: 'I'll See Your Ass in Court'   (cnbc.com) divider line
263
    More: News, Government, federal lawsuit, Lawsuit, Republican Party (United States), Republican governor, Walt Disney Co., Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Politics  
•       •       •

4327 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 26 Apr 2023 at 12:07 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



263 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Mouse always wins. Always.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AWESOME.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just had to poke the mouse over and over didn't you puddin fingers?
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
dogdaze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy has a complete lack of self awareness.  Geez, just imagine what he was like before Casey decided he was worth the work.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This week is turning out to be awesome.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda wish this could be one of those things where a python tries to swallow an iguana, which bursts out of its stomach before they both die.
 
El Jefe Dynamo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Disney sues Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, alleges political effort to hurt its business" - in full view of the entire American Public.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My money's on the Mouse; but ol' Ron is dumb enough to fight all the way to a jury verdict.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its a federal lawsuit too. So his cronies in the Florida judiciary can't do anything about it.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeverDrunk23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So meatball is the Wizard's Apprentice and Disney is about to broom stampede him?  And THEN comes the flood.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the monorail is the last straw?
 
saturn badger [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Mouse wouldn't be doing this unless they felt like winners.

So they will be like squeak, biatch, squeak! Louder, biatch! I CAN'T HEAR YOOOOUUUU!!!
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a fan of Meatwad, I am offended by the libelous comparison.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but Disney's got Mickey mouse lawyers.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Its a federal lawsuit too. So his cronies in the Florida judiciary can't do anything about it.


"We demand this one district in Texas that is coincidentally a single Trump judge."
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a great idea, let's attack and drive away our state's biggest employer and source of tourist dollars because they disagreed with a policy of mine.  Brilliant!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want to say that was a completely shiat article. The "key points" was almost longer than the entire article. The last Key Point is literally just the last paragraph of the article.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, "Mickey Mouse sues Goofy" was right there.
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ron DarthSantis is going to get a hard lesson in Disney'ing around and finding out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hereinNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My Second Fark Account: So the monorail is the last straw?


Nah, the board tried to undo what the previous board did.     Just tons of straws .   Like strawment.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/ron-desantis-appointed-board-nullifies-controversial-disney-agreement-rcna81224

Basically Little Mousulinni is running into the big Mouse
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also how farked up is it that we are cheering a giant evil corporation? The corporatization of american government and culture is leading to a whole lot of our problems, and we are rooting for a corporation to save us from fascism because..... The public can't be bothered to oppose it ourselves??
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disney lawyers at meeting: Well no one fell off a ride this week, why don't we fark with DeSantis.
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they burn it all down.
 
saturn badger [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My Second Fark Account: So the monorail is the last straw?


The prison threat didn't help either.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeSantis should declare his candidacy tomorrow so he can use that to get out of legal/court everything.
 
TacoBeelzebub
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  I guarantee that Meatball Ron doesn't have the money to go toe to toe with Disney, and it looks like they have plenty of evidence that he's weaponizing the government against them.

Bankrupt his ass, Disney!

/I live in Orlando and I hope I get selected for jury duty for that trial
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My Second Fark Account: So the monorail is the last straw?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, he was foolish enough to pick a fight with a company that buys broadcasters by the barrel by trying to tell them how to run things the way he wanted, and they took exception to that.   I hope Roy Jr. is giving DeSantis the finger from whatever afterlife he has.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not saying I'm hoping Disney wins, but I hope Ronnie loses.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't stand that the fact that I'm rooting for Disney. But here we are.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's unedited South Park, so ofc it's not safe for work.  But here's how I expect the trial to go:

Mickey beats up the Jonas Brothers - South Park - The Ring
Youtube KLV2CqOjISo
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His boots are made for walking
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My Second Fark Account: Also how farked up is it that we are cheering a giant evil corporation? The corporatization of american government and culture is leading to a whole lot of our problems, and we are rooting for a corporation to save us from fascism because..... The public can't be bothered to oppose it ourselves??


This isn't cheering on the corporation, this is watching the end of a movie where the evil wizard tries to summon a demon to defeat the good guys, screws up, and gets dragged screaming into hell. We're sitting back with popcorn waiting for the credits to roll.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much tax money is DeSadist throwing away on his vendettas?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Though not as evil as DeSantis and the other Republican fascists!

images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Federal lawsuit.

He's screwed.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gifs.eco.brView Full Size
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there any defense? He's been pretty vocal about doing the exact thing they're accusing him of doing.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disney is suing over the weaponization of government... wonder if Gym "Jockstrap" Jordan will investigate this heinous overreach of authority by DeSantis against Disney using his super serious committee?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My Second Fark Account: Also how farked up is it that we are cheering a giant evil corporation? The corporatization of american government and culture is leading to a whole lot of our problems, and we are rooting for a corporation to save us from fascism because..... The public can't be bothered to oppose it ourselves??


Totally agree, but since corporations have all the money, they'd be smart to prevent us from becoming a fascist country.  Once that happens, the brownshirts will be sent out to shake down all of the corporations, at gunpoint.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yukichigai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Kinda wish this could be one of those things where a python tries to swallow an iguana, which bursts out of its stomach before they both die.


Truly you are the John Keats of Fark.
 
Displayed 50 of 263 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.