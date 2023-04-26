 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Bolshoi, The Stranglers, The Call, and Dead Can Dance. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #459. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
47
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Orange County, California, Federal Communications Commission, KUCI FCC Public Files, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Irvine, California, California  
•       •       •

92 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 26 Apr 2023 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SEND IT ON!

My body, she is ready.  Molest our ears, gentlebeings.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello all


Hallosch!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: cheers you beautiful lot


Back at you!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a new Love & Rockets compilation coming soon with some previously unreleased tracks on it
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here and ready!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ayup.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Present, on the chair next to the exit, almost invisible and as quiet as a mouse.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Howdy!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is anyone else listening to this?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Bolshoi, The Stranglers, The Call, and Dead Can Dance - I love every one of those bands.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: The Bolshoi, The Stranglers, The Call, and Dead Can Dance - I love every one of those bands.


Hey there.
You okay after yesterday's news?
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pista: Is anyone else listening to this?


I flipped it on before hunting down the pic for my hello post, hoping for a couple of mins of jazz show, when it wasn't I turned it down enough I could hear when it was over, but not loud enough to follow along really..
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: The Bolshoi, The Stranglers, The Call, and Dead Can Dance - I love every one of those bands.


Glad to see you here, and hope you're doing okay today.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hello lovelies!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Pista: Hello all

Hallosch!

[Fark user image 425x239] [View Full Size image _x_]


And I thought I was the only one that new about that guy... "Hellosch" became a bit of a thing in the family when there were a lot more kids shows on the TV.
 
Bindyree
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Greetings from SF CA USA Sol 3
 
MurphyManifesto
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It has been another hellish morning and I am very much looking forward to some good time with this today.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: The Bolshoi, The Stranglers, The Call, and Dead Can Dance - I love every one of those bands.


Ditto the gangs feelings; if there's anything I can do, let me know.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
*knew*.... nice work spellcheck.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good tune. Love the Bolshoi!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pista: You okay after yesterday's news?


BourbonMakesItBetter: Glad to see you here, and hope you're doing okay today.


Yeppers. (click the linky, don't want to hijack today's thread)
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fair to say, Goth Adjacent?
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did I just hear a riff from The Saints are Marching in?
 
MurphyManifesto
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Floki: Fair to say, Goth Adjacent?


Was gonna say, this feels kinda penguin-ish.

I'm really digging it.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Floki: Fair to say, Goth Adjacent?


i'm not the goth gatekeeper, so i can't properly answer that.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Floki: Fair to say, Goth Adjacent?

i'm not the goth gatekeeper, so i can't properly answer that.


Nice transition to CA nevertheless
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Floki: Fair to say, Goth Adjacent?

i'm not the goth gatekeeper, so i can't properly answer that.


Are You the Keymaster?

(Yaay, Neo!)
 
MurphyManifesto
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This track feels so weirdly familiar to me, but I have no clue why because it feels like it wouldn't be on the radar of anyone I've spent time with (unless an old family friend enjoyed dipping into this specific vibe long ago)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

perigee: socalnewwaver: Floki: Fair to say, Goth Adjacent?

i'm not the goth gatekeeper, so i can't properly answer that.

Are You the Keymaster?

(Yaay, Neo!)


if you're 80's era Sigourny Weaver, then YES
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have this album cued up for the weekend.
To be honest, it's the only Duran album I own now. I gave the rest to a charity shop
 
MurphyManifesto
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: perigee: socalnewwaver: Floki: Fair to say, Goth Adjacent?

i'm not the goth gatekeeper, so i can't properly answer that.

Are You the Keymaster?

(Yaay, Neo!)

if you're 80's era Sigourny Weaver, then YES


I'd still be the Keymaster to her Gatekeeper to this very day, but 80's Sigourney is like 40's Barbara Stanwyck when it comes to time travel hall passes.
(Provided they're willing to lower their standards enough)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pista: I have this album cued up for the weekend.
To be honest, it's the only Duran album I own now. I gave the rest to a charity shop


I've everything through Notorious, but the only two that every really get a runout are those two.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I thought this was a Replacements song I didn't know.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Floki: I thought this was a Replacements song I didn't know.


Ha! Me too!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: I have this album cued up for the weekend.
To be honest, it's the only Duran album I own now. I gave the rest to a charity shop

I've everything through Notorious, but the only two that every really get a runout are those two.


Notorious is where I also stopped.
But from Rio onwards, they weren't much more than clothes horses who went to nice places to make videos for records they were told to make by someone in a suit.
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just made it in time for Church, hello all
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
redeeminggod.comView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I heard about Maria, she hated the rat race And she escaped to a beautiful place Birds of neo-paradise groove in the trees The name of her town is Tranquility Protected by her mantra Following the formula In the sun thy will be done And chasing her rainbows Talking with the animals Who say,"You see, it's Tranquility" Under shifting dimensions horizon returns Smoke in the distance as Babylon burns Summer in the river scattering the net Long to remember that hasn't happened yet Protected by her mantra Following the orchestra In the sun thy will be done Chasing her rainbows Talking with the animals Who say, "You see, it's Tranquility" Protected by her mantra Following the nebula In the sun thy will be done Chasing her rainbows Talking with the animals Who say, "You see, it's Tranquility" Boys, I've had enough There's no more smooth just rough Don't go looking for me Leave me in Tranquility
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: I have this album cued up for the weekend.
To be honest, it's the only Duran album I own now. I gave the rest to a charity shop

I've everything through Notorious, but the only two that every really get a runout are those two.

Notorious is where I also stopped.
But from Rio onwards, they weren't much more than clothes horses who went to nice places to make videos for records they were told to make by someone in a suit.


mostly agree minus notorious. the Nile Rodgers influence did wonders on that album
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.