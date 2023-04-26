 Skip to content
(WYFF 4 Greenville)   Hey, let's arrest and charge Alex Murdaugh and put him on trial again   (wyff4.com) divider line
    News, Indictment, Tax, Grand jury, South Carolina, Jury, Tax evasion  
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gives him something to do.
 
nullptr [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Do inmates have to file taxes too? That sounds like cruel and unusual punishment for non-white collar crimes.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This guy is just begging for another season of his documentary.
 
aremmes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

nullptr: Do inmates have to file taxes too? That sounds like cruel and unusual punishment for non-white collar crimes.


This assumes that he did not commit any white-collar crimes.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Looks like this guy's going to be in and out of court as much as Mango Mussolini. Maybe they can become cell mates.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I always get excited when I see this name in the news. I keep thinking it says Murdoch.

Sigh :(
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 minute ago  

nullptr: Do inmates have to file taxes too?


Absolutely. If they earn income from a prison job, it's taxed. If they have passive income while they are in prison, they still have to file for that.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 minute ago  

nullptr: Do inmates have to file taxes too? That sounds like cruel and unusual punishment for non-white collar crimes.


Did the inmate earn income? If the answer is yes, then they need to file a tax return just the same as, let me check my notes... every farking body else.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ less than a minute ago  

nullptr: Do inmates have to file taxes too? That sounds like cruel and unusual punishment for non-white collar crimes.


There are some questions about the death of his housekeeper, mostly about how he stole the insurance money from her children. Plus embezzling money from lots of clients.

And now, I guess, because he never paid any taxes on the money he stole. So there's a special white-collar crime division of the IRS that collects dirty taxes on dirty money?
 
