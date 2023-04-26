 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Today's 'suspicious object that turns out to be a geocache' brought to you courtesy of Greenwood, Nova Scotia   (atlantic.ctvnews.ca) divider line
10
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Link is farked
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ha.. love seeing the old stompin' grounds on Fark. It's a dusty, dry, boring place... glad to only see it occasionally.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Could it be, a new clue? To the mystery? Of the treasure- And the curse? Of Oak Island?
 
wxboy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Ha.. love seeing the old stompin' grounds on Fark. It's a dusty, dry, boring place... glad to only see it occasionally.


But enough about yo mama...
 
EJ25T
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pictured above: Suspicious Gouache.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In fairness, geocaching is so 2010
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
ProTip: Don't make your GeoCache look like a pipe bomb. Use Tupperware and retro lunchboxes like everyone else.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
[CSB]
Apparently here in Vermont there was a really complex series of geocaches were you had to find like 8 other ones all around the state to get all the clues to the final one.  I guess many people had tried it and only a few had found that last one.  I was with my aunt out for a walk in the woods and came across it on accident, and they had wanted people to sign their name who had done all the work to find it, so we did, marking our names as expert geocachers when we hadn't even heard of it before then.
[/CSB]
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Ha.. love seeing the old stompin' grounds on Fark. It's a dusty, dry, boring place... glad to only see it occasionally.


I know what you mean, I'm also trying to make Fark visits an occasional thing.
 
Salmon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Tr0mBoNe: Ha.. love seeing the old stompin' grounds on Fark. It's a dusty, dry, boring place... glad to only see it occasionally.

I know what you mean, I'm also trying to make Fark visits an occasional thing.


I get it.
 
