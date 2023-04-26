 Skip to content
(Independent)   This modern take on Jonathan Livingston Seagull is a bit much   (independent.co.uk) divider line
    Sick, Gull, Pornography, Bird, Animal, Penis, Beak, David Lee, Internet pornography  
719 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2023 at 11:24 PM



blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I have to say that, as experienced magistrates, it is one of the most unusual cases we have come across in the magistrates' court.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Admit it, we've all done it....

/Anyone got the link to the dead dog daycare thread?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gulls on the roof of South Tyneside Magistrates' Court could be heard calling out as the bench watched CCTV of the "bizarre" incident\...

Maybe journalism isn't dead, after all.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
To be fair the seagull was giving him bedroom eyes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ladies and gentlemen, we have a new bar for WTF......
 
SansNeural
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"the prosecution will ask for an order preventing Lee from owning animals"

Yep.  That'll help.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Lonely looking guy, lonely guy
Lonely looking guy
And being lonely makes you wonder why
Makes you wonder why
Lonely looking guy
Lonely looking guy
Lonely looking guy
 
groverpm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"You lookin' at my bird?"
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I found his lawyer:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Someone's feathers were ruffled.
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Ladies and gentlemen, we have a new bar for WTF......


A bar? No, that's not a WTF of just a few drinks, that's a whole hotel of WTF.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
See, gull?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This guy's done much worse things in those woods.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Caught in the act...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I guess it was just his tern.
 
Pert
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A witness testified as to what the defendant was screaming at rhe time...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That is the face of a seagull masturbator, alright. He's like, Hamlet with zoophilic porn. Get thee to an aviary.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe he ran out of gas and he just needed to pump some petral.
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: This guy's done much worse things in those woods.

[Fark user image image 425x283]


That picture is absolutely incredible.
 
djfitz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"You didn't have to pick the ugliest seagull!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gideon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: This guy's done much worse things in those woods.

[Fark user image 425x283]


Caption contest!
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

urethra_franklin: Ragin' Asian: This guy's done much worse things in those woods.

[Fark user image image 425x283]

That picture is absolutely incredible.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

UngaBeat: urethra_franklin: Ragin' Asian: This guy's done much worse things in those woods.

[Fark user image image 425x283]

That picture is absolutely incredible.

[Fark user image 850x572]


RUN, BIGFOOT!  RUN!!!
 
