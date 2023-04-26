 Skip to content
Day 427 of WW3. You can't hide Vatnik, дядя Vova wants you to die in Ukraine, and he's got an entire spy network to make sure you can't hide. This is your Wednesday Ukraine invasion thread
    News, Russia, Conscription, Vladimir Putin, Soldier, Military service, Military, Mercenary, Organization  
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
37 years ago, Ukraine and the world faced one of the biggest man-made disasters-the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident

" The Soviet totalitarian regime's silence and lies about the tragedy led to terrible consequences that went far beyond the borders of modern Ukraine. In total, almost 5 million people were affected . Today, Russia's barbaric attacks near Ukraine's nuclear facilities, the occupation of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and its transformation into a military base put the world at risk of a new catastrophe, whose scale may exceed the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant," said Prime Minister Denis Shmygal.

Every civilized country should remember the events and consequences of April 26, 1986, in order to resolutely fight Russian nuclear terror.

" And the first step on this path should be the demilitarization of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and sanctions against the entire nuclear industry of the Russian Federation ," Shmygal said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

Chernig Chernihiv region and Sumy region
Russian troops shelled the border area of Sumy and Chernihiv regions 12 times during the night.

Запоріз Запорожская область
On the night of April 26, Russian troops carried out 67 attacks on 19 peaceful communities: 53 shelling, 6 MLRS attacks, 7 using UAVs and 1 airstrike.

, Kherson region
Over the past day, the enemy made 75 attacks on the Kherson region, firing 389 shells from heavy artillery, UAVs and aircraft. The city of Kherson was shelled 11 times. They were found in residential areas of settlements in the region; buildings of the church and shops of the Belozersk village community of the Kherson region. 1 person was injured.

, Kharkiv region
During the day, the enemy shelled at least 17 border and frontline settlements in the Kharkiv, Kupyansky and Chuguevsky districts. As a result of a missile strike on Kupyansk, two women aged 54 and 57 were killed, 10 people were injured. 4 of them were hospitalized, 6 more have minor injuries and received medical assistance on the spot.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russians detain people suspected of "collaborating with Ukraine"on a farm in Kremennaya

" The invaders continue to detain the local population, which has different views from them, or simply did not like them. People disappear in an unknown direction and often do not return ," the Luhansk Regional Military Administration reports.

One of the places where the Ukrainians are being held is the territory of a former animal farm near Kremennaya. It is there, according to witnesses, that some of the people detained in the Svatovo region for suspicion of cooperation with Ukraine are located.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the Carpathians, the air temperature dropped to 5 degrees below zero

" Weather complications! As of 08:00, 26.04.2023 on the town of Pop Ivan Chernogorsky cloudy, visibility is limited to 30 m. West wind 15-17 m / s, blizzard, snow falling. The air temperature is -5°C , " the Montenegrin Mountain Search and Rescue Post reports.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like another bonanza for special equipment kills!

valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: 37 years ago, Ukraine and the world faced one of the biggest man-made disasters-the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident

" The Soviet totalitarian regime's silence and lies about the tragedy led to terrible consequences that went far beyond the borders of modern Ukraine. In total, almost 5 million people were affected . Today, Russia's barbaric attacks near Ukraine's nuclear facilities, the occupation of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and its transformation into a military base put the world at risk of a new catastrophe, whose scale may exceed the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant," said Prime Minister Denis Shmygal.

Every civilized country should remember the events and consequences of April 26, 1986, in order to resolutely fight Russian nuclear terror.

" And the first step on this path should be the demilitarization of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and sanctions against the entire nuclear industry of the Russian Federation ," Shmygal said.


Smeagol?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
russia is ablaze: several large fires occurred during the day

In the village of Sosva, Sverdlovsk region, fire engulfed more than 90 buildings.

In the Trans-Baikal village of Balyaga, residential buildings burned.

Another fire occurred in the city of Lesozavodsk, Primorsky Krai, where a wood processing shop broke out, and in the village of grob, in the Perm Region.

Among the causes of fires, the Russian authorities call the seasonal factor and human negligence.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Kiev, the water level in the Dnieper is growing-it has risen by 6 cm in the last day

"As of 9: 30 on 26.04.2023, the water level of the Dnipro river in Kiev near the Metro Bridge is 9,300 cm, which is 6 cm more than yesterday's figure. After a week-long decline in the water level, an increase is recorded for two consecutive days, " said Sergey Popko, head of the KMVA.

According to him, no emergency flooding was recorded in the city. The level of danger of hydrological events is I (yellow).

In addition, he noted that in the capital, floodplain flooding with a layer of about 35 cm is being held. In particular, floodplain areas remain flooded-islands in the park "Muromets", "Hydropark", Trukhanov Island, Galerny Bay, Korchevatoe, private plots in the Osokorkov area.

Popko stressed that industrial facilities and residential areas of the city are out of danger of flooding.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US Congress presents draft resolution "victory of Ukraine"

The House of Representatives of the US Congress has submitted a draft resolution in which the interests of Ukraine determine the restoration of the borders of 1991, as well as confirm the further work of the United States and its allies on Ukraine's accession to NATO, its restoration and bringing the Russian Federation to justice.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two female collaborators who worked for the enemy in the occupied Kherson region were detained

Among the detainees is a former head of one of the "departments" of the basin Water Resources Department of the Kherson region created by the aggressor. Before the liberation of the regional center, the collaborator fled to Kiev, where she planned to "get lost" and thus avoid justice. It didn't work out.

Another accomplice of the aggressor was a resident of Kherson, who during the occupation of the city got a job in the "regional Pension Fund" created by the invaders. The woman forced the elderly to receive pensions in Russian currency. After the liberation of the city, she fled to Odessa, where she was detained.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ethnocide: Russia wants to influence the change in the ethnic composition of the population of the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine

The Russian government has initiated a large-scale resettlement: a significant number of people of different nationalities, mainly low-income segments of the population, are being resettled from remote regions of Russia to the occupied territories of Ukraine.

" Displaced persons from Russia in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine are strongly supported by local Russian occupation administrations, which provide immediate accommodation for families of newcomers, employment, provision of affordable (preferential) loans for housing purchase, business development, etc .," writes Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar.

At the same time, local residents of the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, especially those who are suspected of adhering to the pro-Ukrainian position, continue to be deported to the Russian Federation under various pretexts.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Architects are invited to rebuild Severnaya Saltovka

One of the residential areas of Kharkiv was significantly destroyed as a result of shelling by Russian troops.

" Rebuild Ukraine is holding a competition to restore 200 damaged apartments ," the Ministry of Education and Science reports.

The competition is open to professional architects and students studying in this field. You can submit an application and get acquainted with the terms of the contest here.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Berlin Center for refugees from Ukraine extended its work until the end of September

The Berlin Senate continued the work of the Reception Center for Refugees from Ukraine at the former Tegel airport. This decision also concerns the use of a temporary accommodation facility for Ukrainians fleeing the war on the territory of Terminal C, Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffay said after the last meeting of the Senate.

According to her, due to the large shortage of places to live and apartments in Berlin, the use of the former Tegel airport cannot yet be abandoned. Now there are about 3 thousand people living there. Of these, 2,600 stay longer than the planned 3 days, and some stay for months.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All cities, villages and streets with Russian names should be renamed in Ukraine within 6 months.

The law on the decolonization of toponymy and regularization of the use of geographical names in localities of Ukraine has entered into force, which provides for renaming all names of cities, villages and streets that are associated with the Russian Federation, the USSR and the Russian Empire.

The National Commission for State Language Standards must publish within two months a list of villages, towns, and cities whose names do not meet the state language standards, and recommendations for bringing the names of such villages, towns, and cities in line with these standards. Further, the Rada makes a decision on renaming localities within a six-month period.

👍 - finally
😁 - how to remember all renames
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russians launched rocket attacks on Druzhkivka and Avdiivka at night

In the Donetsk region, as of the morning of April 26, as a result of Russian shelling, residential and administrative buildings were destroyed. Information about the wounded and dead was not received. This was announced by the head of the Donetsk OVA Pavel Kirilenko.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Norway and Germany recorded flights of Russian aircraft in the waters of the Barents, Noresky and Baltic Seas

Yesterday, two Tu-160 strategic aircraft of the Russian Federation carried out training on night and day refueling in flight in the waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas, according to monitoring groups. The training was carried out together with two IL-78 tankers and accompanied by three MiG-31s. The flight lasted 14 hours. The photo was taken from Norwegian F-35s, which were intercepting in their territorial waters.

Also, at about 5 a.m., the German Air Force saw a Russian Il-20 (radar reconnaissance aircraft)and 2 Su-27s, which, contrary to international standards, were flying with their transponders turned off in the Baltic Sea.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning all. Slept in today so was late getting everything together. In today's news protecting Ukraine's future in both ending Russia's tyranny and joining NATO. Forced mobilization of Russians is apparently just around the corner, and "Heavy, short range combat" is the rule of the day in Bakhmut fighting. Here is you overnight news update from the Kyiv Post and the Kyiv Independent.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Spells Out Ukraine's Position in Advance of NATO July Summit
The Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs makes it clear that he expects the Alliance to fight the temptation to impose additional conditions on Ukraine's bid for membership.

Russia's Mobilization: How Kremlin Conscripts Men Via Electronic Summons and Use of Facial Recognition to Track Down 'Draft Dodgers'
It started as a "partial mobilization in Russia" but ended with a total violation of all basic human rights, bans on leaving the country, and suspending a driver's license.

Tucker Carlson is Out and His Russian Fans Grieve
Tucker Carlson, host of the most popular television show on Foxnews, was fired on Monday and quickly received notes of strong support from his fans in the Kremlin.

Washington's Future Support May Be Contingent on the Counteroffensive
News reports on Monday suggest that, behind closed doors, the White House feels that, if Ukraine's counteroffensive fails to make substantial gains, then it may be time to push for a ceasefire.

Australian Who Died in Ukraine Remembered by His Lera
Valeria 'Lera' Stepanenko and Sage 'Don' O'Donnell met during the war in Ukraine. The young Australian lost his life there. On Australia's ANZAC Day, she recalls his sacrifice and love of Ukraine.

'There Is No More Ukraine Here.' 'That's Where You're Wrong': A Village Rises After Russian Occupation
Kyiv Post joins a humanitarian initiative - run by a local military unit - as it visits Novy Burluk, a rural town in the Kharkiv region, occupied by Russian forces for seven months.

Ukraine Slams Russian 'Blackmail' on Chernobyl Anniversary
On the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops took over Chernobyl after entering from Belarus before withdrawing around month later.

New Mass-Burial Sites in Mariupol Revealed in Latest Google Maps Update
Street view pictures of what the city looked like before it was destroyed are still available alongside the new updates, a poignant reminder of what Russian forces destroyed.

Ukraine's True History: 10 popular misconceptions about Ukrainian history

Military intelligence: Explosions in Crimea do not violate grain deal terms.
Recent explosions at Russian military facilities in the occupied Crimea do not violate the terms of the Black Sea grain deal, spokesperson for Ukraine's military intelligence Andrii Yusov told Suspilne.

Draft resolution 'on Ukraine's victory' registered in US Congress.
A bipartisan draft resolution regarding the position of the U.S. House of Representatives on conditions of Ukraine's victory was presented in Washington D.C. on April 25, according to Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova.

2 killed, 16 injured as Russia attacks 8 Ukrainian regions over past day.
Russia struck a total of 122 settlements using various types of weapons, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center said on April 26.

UK Defense Ministry: 'Heavy, short-range combat' continues in western Bakhmut.
In the western districts of Donetsk Oblast's contested city of Bakhmut, "heavy, short-range" fighting continues between Ukrainian and Russian forces, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on April 26.

ISW: Wagner Group boss Prigozhin denies that relations with Russian military have improved.
Kremlin-backed private mercenary Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin denied an assessment by the Institute for the Study of War that relations between Wagner and the Russian military ahead of Ukraine's planned counteroffensive had improved, the ISW said in its latest war update.

Minister: UK has sent 'thousands of rounds of Challenger 2 ammunition to Ukraine'.
The United Kingdom has sent "thousands of rounds of Challenger 2 ammunition to Ukraine, including depleted uranium armor-piercing rounds," Britain's armed forces minister James Heappy said on April 25 in response to a public inquiry on the U.K. Parliament's website.

South Africa walks back statement withdrawing from ICC, calls it 'communication error'.
The office of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country is not planning to leave the International Criminal Court (ICC) after the country's governing political party said earlier on April 25 that it was considering withdrawing from ICC due to its "unfair treatment" of other countries," Voice of America reported.

And that's your lot folks. Have a good day.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
STEAM " gave back"

The office of the President of the Republic of South Africa said that the country will not withdraw from the International Criminal Court, which issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Putin.

"Unfortunately, the president mistakenly approved a similar position during a press conference," the report says. It is noted that South Africa " remains a signatory to the Rome Charter and will continue to campaign for the equal and consistent application of international law."
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least 38 Russian diplomats in Northern Europe may be undercover spies - Media

This is stated in a joint investigation, which was worked on by the Finnish Yle, the Norwegian NRK, the Swedish SVT and the Danish Dr. The journalists identified several dozen people who are probably employees of the Foreign Intelligence Service, the GRU or the FSB, but worked as alleged personnel of diplomatic missions in Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

Usually, spies are assigned to positions that do not have clear diplomatic responsibilities, which gives freedom for intelligence. Russian intelligence agents are sent to spy on, among other things, military infrastructure, NATO exercises, defense capabilities and technologies, the investigation says.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zelensky and Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation

Vladimir Zelensky officially confirmed the conversation with Xi Jinping: "I had a long and meaningful telephone conversation with President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of the Ukrainian Ambassador to China, will give a powerful boost to the development of our bilateral relations."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry notes that the initiator was the Ukrainian side. According to the representative of the President of Ukraine Sergey Nikiforov, the conversation lasted almost an hour.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good Morning, here's the latest from Artem, The Russian Dude, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0bBsHzUiyCk  
And have some sunflowers big, juicy watermelons on a Watermelon Wednesday :

bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for April 15 through April 21 (Days 416 to 422) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian state TV bemoans the firing of Tucker Carlson
Youtube r75QjB6AqZk
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
To be a fly on the wall for this Convo:

Shen Shiwei 沈诗伟
@shen_shiwei
#BREAKING President Xi Jinping just spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the phone. #Ukraine
1:23 AM · Apr 26, 2023
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Reading story... not sure if true.

Former CIA agent Robert Baer was working for Ukrainian Air Force to help negotiate transfer of F-16 from USA to Ukraine. He was to work with USA politicians to agree to the transfer.  He has now stopped working for Ukraine.

Speculation: Even though UA pilots have trained in USA, that there is no possibility to transfer the planes to Ukraine.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The really funny part is when they accused the Biden administration of having Tucker fired and not letting journalists do their jobs.  Journalism in Russia is toe the line, polonium tea, defenestration, or bullets.  (some times more than one)
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Reading story... not sure if true.

Former CIA agent Robert Baer was working for Ukrainian Air Force to help negotiate transfer of F-16 from USA to Ukraine. He was to work with USA politicians to agree to the transfer.  He has now stopped working for Ukraine.

Speculation: Even though UA pilots have trained in USA, that there is no possibility to transfer the planes to Ukraine.


But why the hell not?

Has there ever been a reason given?
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Reading story... not sure if true.

Former CIA agent Robert Baer was working for Ukrainian Air Force to help negotiate transfer of F-16 from USA to Ukraine. He was to work with USA politicians to agree to the transfer.  He has now stopped working for Ukraine.

Speculation: Even though UA pilots have trained in USA, that there is no possibility to transfer the planes to Ukraine.


There's no reason NOT to give Ukraine the F-16!  The fear of a 'Russian red line' can't be overestimated enough.  They have nothing left and are going to be lucky to end this conflict with their territorial integrity and regional hegemony intact.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Using a Steam Deck to control a Ukrainian automatic turret, now I've seen it all

Personally, I hope they're just using it to play games in their spare time.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In Russian News: Tucker Carlson : "one of the smartest men on the western front"
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Reading story... not sure if true.

Former CIA agent Robert Baer was working for Ukrainian Air Force to help negotiate transfer of F-16 from USA to Ukraine. He was to work with USA politicians to agree to the transfer.  He has now stopped working for Ukraine.

Speculation: Even though UA pilots have trained in USA, that there is no possibility to transfer the planes to Ukraine.


Well that's especially convincing without even a source
 
JustinCase
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The pets, as unwilling refugees. You can't explain it to them.

https://twitter.com/Gerashchenko_en/status/1651091987284606976?s=20
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Using a Steam Deck to control a Ukrainian automatic turret, now I've seen it all

Personally, I hope they're just using it to play games in their spare time.


So that when someone goes to operate the turret in the morning, they find that Sergei ran the batteries out playing Assassin's Creed last night?

This was one of the reasons that I avoided playing games on my phone for many, many, years.  Except maybe stuff like sudoku that wouldn't drain the battery and heat it up to the point where you'd get a first degree burn from putting your phone in your pocket afterwards
 
JustinCase
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Russian comedian vicious commentary on propaganda

https://twitter.com/Gerashchenko_en/status/1650904445474029571?s=20
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: BadCosmonaut: Reading story... not sure if true.

Former CIA agent Robert Baer was working for Ukrainian Air Force to help negotiate transfer of F-16 from USA to Ukraine. He was to work with USA politicians to agree to the transfer.  He has now stopped working for Ukraine.

Speculation: Even though UA pilots have trained in USA, that there is no possibility to transfer the planes to Ukraine.

There's no reason NOT to give Ukraine the F-16!  The fear of a 'Russian red line' can't be overestimated enough.  They have nothing left and are going to be lucky to end this conflict with their territorial integrity and regional hegemony intact.


I think the main reason is they'd have limited use, given the SAM coverage of the front lines is the densest coverage in history.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Ripley's Heroes, vehicles, medical and protective supplies: https://ripleysheroes.org

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Revive Soldiers Ukraine (US): https://www.rsukraine.org

Patron Fund (for injured de-miners): https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2owjL6dFRP

Ukrainian Congress Committee of America: https://ucca.org

Logistics for frontline supplies, I think?  (US): https://zeroline.org

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout


Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Texas shipping container clinics: https://www.buildtamu.com

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org and https://landmineremoval.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: tembaarmswide: BadCosmonaut: Reading story... not sure if true.

Former CIA agent Robert Baer was working for Ukrainian Air Force to help negotiate transfer of F-16 from USA to Ukraine. He was to work with USA politicians to agree to the transfer.  He has now stopped working for Ukraine.

Speculation: Even though UA pilots have trained in USA, that there is no possibility to transfer the planes to Ukraine.

There's no reason NOT to give Ukraine the F-16!  The fear of a 'Russian red line' can't be overestimated enough.  They have nothing left and are going to be lucky to end this conflict with their territorial integrity and regional hegemony intact.

I think the main reason is they'd have limited use, given the SAM coverage of the front lines is the densest coverage in history.


So let's give them 5000 Abrams instead to clear out those front lines!  I'm all for making deals!
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FBI working with U.S. companies to collect war crime evidence in Ukraine
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com

And a warning for anyone returning to formerly occupied areas: https://twitter.com/justartsndstuff/status/1650572017966653440?s=20


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes: https://klopotenko.com/en ; https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (May 18 is embroidered shirt day):

Sleepwear: https://the-sleeper.com/en/
Posters & t-shirts: https://helpukraine.threadless.com
Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: KangTheMad: tembaarmswide: BadCosmonaut: Reading story... not sure if true.

Former CIA agent Robert Baer was working for Ukrainian Air Force to help negotiate transfer of F-16 from USA to Ukraine. He was to work with USA politicians to agree to the transfer.  He has now stopped working for Ukraine.

Speculation: Even though UA pilots have trained in USA, that there is no possibility to transfer the planes to Ukraine.

There's no reason NOT to give Ukraine the F-16!  The fear of a 'Russian red line' can't be overestimated enough.  They have nothing left and are going to be lucky to end this conflict with their territorial integrity and regional hegemony intact.

I think the main reason is they'd have limited use, given the SAM coverage of the front lines is the densest coverage in history.

So let's give them 5000 Abrams instead to clear out those front lines!  I'm all for making deals!


Wow good idea! I bet nobody has thought to give them modern tanks!
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to



Putin's Folly (A Quinn Martin Production)!



Boris and Natasha travel back in time to witness the "rapid unscheduled demolition" of Chernobyl in today's exciting episode:



"Cherenkov Blue Velvet," or "Atom and Eve!"



Have a great day!
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: BadCosmonaut: Reading story... not sure if true.

Former CIA agent Robert Baer was working for Ukrainian Air Force to help negotiate transfer of F-16 from USA to Ukraine. He was to work with USA politicians to agree to the transfer.  He has now stopped working for Ukraine.

Speculation: Even though UA pilots have trained in USA, that there is no possibility to transfer the planes to Ukraine.

But why the hell not?

Has there ever been a reason given?


Speculation: transfer being stopped, because of maintenance requirements.

Again all rumours no concrete facts.  Maybe someone else can find some story
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
German defence minister makes speed top priority in military procurement
 
turboke
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fasahd: Zelensky and Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation

Vladimir Zelensky officially confirmed the conversation with Xi Jinping: "I had a long and meaningful telephone conversation with President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of the Ukrainian Ambassador to China, will give a powerful boost to the development of our bilateral relations."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry notes that the initiator was the Ukrainian side. According to the representative of the President of Ukraine Sergey Nikiforov, the conversation lasted almost an hour.


China's Xi calls Zelenskyy, in first contact since Putin launched war on Ukraine

Ukraine's president says discussion was 'long and meaningful.'
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
China will send its special Representative for Eurasian Affairs to Ukraine and other countries to conduct "in-depth communication with all parties on the political settlement of the conflict," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

They added that Beijing is " consistent and clear in its readiness to develop the Sino-Ukrainian strategic partnership." They added that " both sides need to continue the tradition of mutual respect and sincerity."
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Father_Jack: BadCosmonaut: Reading story... not sure if true.

Former CIA agent Robert Baer was working for Ukrainian Air Force to help negotiate transfer of F-16 from USA to Ukraine. He was to work with USA politicians to agree to the transfer.  He has now stopped working for Ukraine.

Speculation: Even though UA pilots have trained in USA, that there is no possibility to transfer the planes to Ukraine.

But why the hell not?

Has there ever been a reason given?

Speculation: transfer being stopped, because of maintenance requirements.

Again all rumours no concrete facts.  Maybe someone else can find some story


Using American Google this is what I can find.

https://www.intelligenceonline.com/corporate-intelligence/2023/03/15/former-cia-officer-and-bestselling-author-robert-baer-lobbies-for-arms-shipments-to-ukraine,109924066-art
https://www.intelligenceonline.com/corporate-intelligence/2023/03/28/former-cia-officer-robert-baer-drops-plans-to-lobby-for-ukrainian-military-intelligence,109928490-art
https://www.thedailybeast.com/the-mystery-of-former-cia-agent-robert-baer-going-foreign-agent-for-ukraine
https://www.legistorm.com/pro_news/3041/ex-cia-agent-registers-as-ukrainian-foreign-agent.html

I do not know how good sources are
Seem like rumours to me
 
Halfabee64 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fasahd: Two female collaborators who worked for the enemy in the occupied Kherson region were detained

Among the detainees is a former head of one of the "departments" of the basin Water Resources Department of the Kherson region created by the aggressor. Before the liberation of the regional center, the collaborator fled to Kiev, where she planned to "get lost" and thus avoid justice. It didn't work out.

Another accomplice of the aggressor was a resident of Kherson, who during the occupation of the city got a job in the "regional Pension Fund" created by the invaders. The woman forced the elderly to receive pensions in Russian currency. After the liberation of the city, she fled to Odessa, where she was detained.


JustinCase
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well spoken. ruzzia increasingly hysterical nuclear threats

https://twitter.com/OleksiyDanilov/status/1651149172769259520?s=20
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fasahd: Architects are invited to rebuild Severnaya Saltovka


