(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Couple celebrates 80 years of marriage despite a quarter of it being in Florida   (wfla.com) divider line
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They seem like a couple who will pass away within hours of each other, if not minutes.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big deal, my wife and I will hit our 80th, if we live to 135.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: They seem like a couple who will pass away within hours of each other, if not minutes.


Hand in hand...
 
EJ25T
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: They seem like a couple who will pass away within hours of each other, if not minutes.


Yep. You don't spend that long with someone without it affecting you physically.

/Damn, they were some hotties back in the day.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:  When my grandparents were celebrating their 70th anniversary, there was another group in the restaurant celebrating their 50th.  As we were on our way out my grandpa leaned in and said, "Pfft, amateurs"  He got a nice sensible chuckle.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Christ I don't even want to live to 80
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Christ I don't even want to live to 80


Fark user imageView Full Size


will be 78 this year...

just saying...
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Christ I don't even want to live to 80


amen. what they have lived through sounds like hell to me. i'm married 31 years. kill me now.
 
