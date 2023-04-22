 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Guy considers that 2 hours he spent as a Mexican giving out free tacos 40 years ago as 'la peor experiencia de su vida'   (cowboystatedaily.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Sun, Costume, Question, Mascot, Learning, Taco, Dave Herrington, Employment  
1214 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2023 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coors Light "Mascot Chill" Commercial ||
Youtube SH-dWiU62mY
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In high school, my friend had to wear a furry-like mascot uniform and wave a sign for a business...in the summer in Sacramento on the sidewalk. He said that truly sucked, and I believe him.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:

From the outside looking in, being a mascot looks like it'd be a lot of fun.

No, it does not. It looks farking horrible.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

toraque: FTA:

From the outside looking in, being a mascot looks like it'd be a lot of fun.

No, it does not. It looks farking horrible.


There are exceptions, mind you.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Being the third shift to wear the suit is more horrible than I could stand, never mind the mascotting.

CSB: the St Joe's Hawk has to flap its wings constantly, because the Hawk never dies.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I didn't know tacos used the restroom 😆😆😆
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Taco John is an American who gives out tacos.  You're thinking of Taco Juan.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
From Omaha. Taco John's was the best. They got shut down for using horse meat and when they reopened they weren't the best. Apparently, horse adds a lot to a taco. Bronco Burger ftw.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

EL EM: Being the third shift to wear the suit is more horrible than I could stand, never mind the mascotting.

CSB: the St Joe's Hawk has to flap its wings constantly, because the Hawk never dies.


Ummm... hawks spend most of their time soaring and trying to catch up drafts, when flying.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: [Fark user image image 498x426]


I'm a grown, middle aged man. And yet suddenly seeing that angry, rage filled mug after the happy and goody head was violently torn off was still a bit startling.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
cowboystatedaily.imgix.netView Full Size


Rejected Disney character?
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

EL EM: Being the third shift to wear the suit is more horrible than I could stand, never mind the mascotting.

CSB: the St Joe's Hawk has to flap its wings constantly, because the Hawk never dies.


I read "mascotting" as "emasculating" at first glance. Possibly appropriate.
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
CSB: had a buddy in high school who did evenings as Luggie the Rug in Victoria, the day guy was some old drunk who'd sweat it out in the sun or rain before my friend's shifts.

My friend would biatch about the smell of barf and piss in the outfit, he said that the feet part was often physically soaked from various body fluids pooling at the bottom.

I think I was a dishwasher at that time and looking back now, I really had nothing to biatch about.

/CSB
 
IDisposable
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you're going to be a mascot and suffer through the hot days, at least have fun with it:

https://www.espn.com/college-sports/story/_/id/30146667/brutus-buckeye-viral-2010-bobcat-brouhaha-lives-legendary-laughable
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

