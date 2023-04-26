 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Man climbs KTLA radio tower holding 'Free Billie Eilish' sign. Comes down when he realizes cops have positioned giant airbag nowhere near where he will land if he falls (pics)   (ktla.com) divider line
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officials called the man a "protestor" but it's unclear what exactly he is protesting.

Area Man?
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know Billie Eilish had been detained. Worst timeline ever.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm having a difficult time getting too worked up about someone standing at what is approximately the third floor of a building.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking liar.  He didn't even have a Billie Eilish to give away.
False Advertising
 
FarkerMcFarkface
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Farking liar.  He didn't even have a Billie Eilish to give away.
False Advertising


I was going to say maybe he was handing out free concert tickets but your comment is better.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB

Coltano, Italy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Farking liar.  He didn't even have a Billie Eilish to give away.
False Advertising


They always get you in the fine print at the bottom.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take it!

I always wanted a lamp that will sit around looking moody...
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
At one point, he was seen playing an electric guitar.

Solar-powered electric guitar, or are there outlets up there?
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Tucker Carlson must be desperate for attention after being fired by FAUX News
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: At one point, he was seen playing an electric guitar.

Solar-powered electric guitar, or are there outlets up there?


Electric Air guitar
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Am I the only one kind of disappointed he wasn't at the top of the tower?
 
p89tech
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Attention Whores gotta' attention whore
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Electric Air guitar


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

snowjack: TommyDeuce: Farking liar.  He didn't even have a Billie Eilish to give away.
False Advertising

They always get you in the fine print at the bottom.


"no reasonable person"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is she not free?
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The handwritten sign had another message on the back saying, "MK ultra sex slaves Donald Marshall clones."

I'm not sure what this is.  Monster Magnet cover band title?  Some conspiracy I'm not aware of?  Mario Kart having sex slaves and Donald Marshall clones?
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Officials called the man a "protestor" but it's unclear what exactly he is protesting.

Area Man?


Pffft. LA doesn't have "area men"...
 
Wessoman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

snowjack: TommyDeuce: Farking liar.  He didn't even have a Billie Eilish to give away.
False Advertising

They always get you in the fine print at the bottom.


"Dammit, you only get a free Billie Eilish with a purchase of a Billie Eilish and Chips of equal or greater value!"
 
Dansker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: At one point, he was seen playing an electric guitar.

Solar-powered electric guitar, or are there outlets up there?


theawesomer.comView Full Size

Maybe something like this. Impossible to tell from the pics.
Either way, it say he was seenplaying, not heard.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dansker: Maybe something like this. Impossible to tell from the pics.


Guitarist here. Yeah that's just about right. Battery powered 1 watt Marshall 1/2 stack.

I bet, he's got the "crunch/distortion" turned on too.
 
meshnoob
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

steklo: Dansker: Maybe something like this. Impossible to tell from the pics.

Guitarist here. Yeah that's just about right. Battery powered 1 watt Marshall 1/2 stack.

I bet, he's got the "crunch/distortion" turned on too.


A Spark Mini would have sounded awesome.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: I'm having a difficult time getting too worked up about someone standing at what is approximately the third floor of a building.


It might surprise you to know that a fall of 5' or more can be fatal, a fall from a 3rd floor height can definitely kill someone. Not sure what your point is other than expressing your ignorance of how gravity works. Perhaps you live in a giant hamster ball
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

meshnoob: A Spark Mini would have sounded awesome.


I've got the 1 watt Fender Tone-Master myself. The good thing about those are you can also plug in headphones so my family doesn't have to suffer.

"I've suffered from my music, now it's your turn"
--Neil Innes
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Son of Soy Bomb
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: expressing your ignorance of how gravity works


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dansker: ChrisDe: At one point, he was seen playing an electric guitar.

Solar-powered electric guitar, or are there outlets up there?

[theawesomer.com image 400x374]
Maybe something like this. Impossible to tell from the pics.
Either way, it say he was seenplaying, not heard.


Literally cock rock.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
MST3K: Joel Robinson "KTLA predicts..."
Youtube JohaSZ7j_00
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fair warning, these always come with some catch like "With Purchase or lesser valued Billie Eilsh" or something like that.

/So basically Gayle or whoever sings that depressing "Peter Pan" song from a few years back
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think the real story here is the B side of his sign: "MK ultra sex slaves Donald Marshall clones."
What's that about?
 
meshnoob
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: meshnoob: A Spark Mini would have sounded awesome.

I've got the 1 watt Fender Tone-Master myself. The good thing about those are you can also plug in headphones so my family doesn't have to suffer.



Always a good plan until one gets in a zone and tries to make a bathroom run, forgetting about the headphones. So I've heard.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Farking liar.  He didn't even have a Billie Eilish to give away.
False Advertising


Fine print said, "with purchase of Billie Eilish of equal or greater value".
 
