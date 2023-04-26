 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Airplane travelers have no problem soiling themselves after two bathrooms malfunction, taking out the plane's controls and autopilot in the process   (businessinsider.com) divider line
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sounds like more of a Southwest problem
 
Opacity [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If the sink/toilet/whatever on the plane hadn't been filled with more than 3.4 ounces, it wouldn't have been a danger.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good luck

/we're all count1n9 on You
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ironically enough, Leaky Bathrooms is the name of the new Peaky Blinders spin-off show.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nice to know that aircraft remaining controllable comes down to minimum wage ramp monkeys remembering a breaker.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
witches Y you never see a toilet femalfunction

/try the V34l
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Welcome onboard to the G.G. Allin airlines.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
See, this is why I insert a Foley catheter every pre-boarding wait.

Plus, you have an emergnecy piss jug to use in the event of a terrorist attack.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Planes are interesting machines. At first thought I wouldn't have a clue how a bathroom would be related to freaking flight controls....
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Flying any American airline, not in first class? Better use diapers, it's probably more sanitary. Also don't eat the fish.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hey sorry about that everyone, I guess I shouldn't have eaten at the Chili's Too while waiting to board
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
WTF? They don't even like to build apartments or hotels with wet over dry these days.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'd be silently proud of that dump.
 
