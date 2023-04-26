 Skip to content
(BBC)   When Subby flew into Singapore in 2002, he was quite amused that the boarding pass had the words 'Death to drug traffickers under Singapore law' on the back. Turns out they really, really weren't kidding   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is why I can't travel to SE Asia.

My blood THC content would make me contraband.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Singapore's neighbour Malaysia abolished mandatory death penalties earlier this month, saying it was not an effective deterrent to crime.

Jesus, when you're behind MALAYSIA as far as human rights go, in any category...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should see what they do if they catch you chewing gum.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: This is why I can't travel to SE Asia.

My blood THC content would make me contraband.


I can't even go to an asian restaurant
/lost
//hungry
///stoned
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll just leave this here
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dadah_Is_Death
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this the case in several of those Eastern countries?
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a fine city.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I may be going to hell in a tuk-tuk, baby, but at least I'm enjoying the ride.
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We often mock how we call ourselves the greatest country in the world, and our own history of incarcerated slavery related to cannabis.

But when we say we're the greatest, we're comparing ourselves to situations like this.

Guy lost his life over a plant that just grows like a weed, and their government did it and all of their drug based executions with extreme prejudice.

We fight against mandatory minimum sentencing laws that are only structured to keep the prison labor force fully staffed. There? At least you only sit in jail for a few weeks before they murder you. Over plants. Naturally occurring plants.
 
strutin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Thailand is the place you want to go if you need to smoke weed on the daily - is what I took from that article.

/holy fark, that's' only like 9 grand of (canadian) gov't weed.. how little was he going to get paid to bring it across?!
 
EJ25T
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Isn't this the case in several of those Eastern countries?


Duuuude... if you go far enough to the East, you end up back in the West.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bittermang: We often mock how we call ourselves the greatest country in the world, and our own history of incarcerated slavery related to cannabis.

But when we say we're the greatest, we're comparing ourselves to situations like this.

Guy lost his life over a plant that just grows like a weed, and their government did it and all of their drug based executions with extreme prejudice.

We fight against mandatory minimum sentencing laws that are only structured to keep the prison labor force fully staffed. There? At least you only sit in jail for a few weeks before they murder you. Over plants. Naturally occurring plants.


The United States of America, the greatest country in the world...
as long as you don't include all the ones who banned capital punishment decades ago.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pffft.  Here in 'MURICA our law enforcement will murder you just for choosing to be born the wrong skin color.  Or for choosing to be a poor and not buying more money.

Get on our level jabronies.

/youknowitssadbuttruemetallicatypegif.gif.jpg.com
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: You should see what they do if they catch you chewing gum.


As long as you bring enough for everybody your ok.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joko Widodo ("Jokowi"), leader of Indonesia, had Harold and Kumar (Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran) whacked when they tried to traffic drugs into the country.

Real clusterf•ck. The one guy's father contacted authorities to try to prevent them from boarding the plane to Indonesia. Instead, they let them board the plane and nabbed them in Indonesia, the outcome they'd tried to avoid in the first place.

Gotta know when you're playing with fire.
 
strutin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strutin: So Thailand is the place you want to go if you need to smoke weed on the daily - is what I took from that article.

/holy fark, that's' only like 9 grand of (canadian) gov't weed.. how little was he going to get paid to *enable bringing it across?!


//fixed that for me.

Fark user imageView Full Size


There are attractive women in Singapore tho'...

\nope, not worth dying over.
 
sl4psh0t [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incog_Neeto: Walker: You should see what they do if they catch you chewing gum.

As long as you bring enough for everybody your ok.


Hedy?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Isn't this the case in several of those Eastern countries?


This one is particularly bad because the evidence this guy was involved is so flimsy.

It was apparently two other people trafficking the cannabis and was only linked to this guy through two phone numbers found in the actual smugglers mobile phones. This guy had lost one of the phones and then apparently never owned or possessed the other phone, and the phone evidence was never made available for the defense to review. Then this guy was denied an interpreter during his trial, so he couldn't even effectively participate in the court case. On top of that, the testimony against him from one of the traffickers was after that guy had been given immunity (his case dismissed), so it's one of those typical jailhouse snitch cases where the actual person trafficking the drugs throws someone else under the bus.

Short story: There is zero evidence linking this random guy to drug trafficking other than some mobile phone calls where no one can prove the calls were ever made to him. He never possessed the drugs, wasn't ever near them, doesn't know about them, and one of the actual traffickers of the drugs got their case dismissed by agreeing to testify against this guy who apparently doesn't even speak the majority languages in the country because he's a Tamil minority. Tamil is an official language of Singapore, but it's a minority language, and the guy apparently couldn't even follow court proceedings.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought techbros were flocking to Singapore to get out of taxes...

Hope their rich lifestyles don't result in something bad happening.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should do that here with people who don't use turn signals.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your move, New Hampshire.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cannabis? who do they think they are, Texas?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Singapore's neighbour Malaysia abolished mandatory death penalties earlier this month, saying it was not an effective deterrent to crime.

Jesus, when you're behind MALAYSIA as far as human rights go, in any category...


Again... the war on drugs anywhere is a sick joke. Drugs will always win.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bittermang: We often mock how we call ourselves the greatest country in the world, and our own history of incarcerated slavery related to cannabis.

But when we say we're the greatest, we're comparing ourselves to situations like this.

Guy lost his life over a plant that just grows like a weed, and their government did it and all of their drug based executions with extreme prejudice.

We fight against mandatory minimum sentencing laws that are only structured to keep the prison labor force fully staffed. There? At least you only sit in jail for a few weeks before they murder you. Over plants. Naturally occurring plants.


But, you see, the average voters have been convinced by the aleezebag politicians that "drugs" are the scariest thing and need the worst, inhumane punishment they can meet out, so these "leaders" keep getting elected.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Isn't this the case in several of those Eastern countries?


Yes, and there are the "Welcome to [COUNTRY]... Death to Drug Traffickers" signs when you arrive at the airport. You absolutely do not fark around with that stuff in SE Asia.

/And keep all prescriptions in their original, labeled containers. You won't get shot over it, but it could save you many uncomfortable hours in a holding cell while they verify that those really are your malaria pills.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tangaraju Suppiah, 46, was hanged at dawn on Wednesday over a plot to smuggle 1kg (35oz) of cannabis.


was the rope made out of hemp?
 
belome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kind of treat this like the Griner case, know the laws of where you visit.  If you think the laws are too harsh, then don't break them.... or better yet, don't go to/live in that country.

I imagine that if the penalty for speeding was death, there would be a lot of people driving 5 mph under the speed limit.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I suggest not traveling with anything harder than a button when visiting Asia. You don't know what will upset a customs inspector, and they probably get a bonus for every bust so they're checking everything.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Are there still people who don't know about Singapore's draconian drug laws?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

puffy999: This is why I can't travel to SE Asia.

My blood THC content would make me contraband.


User name checks out.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I have heard of cases where people get in trouble because of a poppy seed [from an airport bagel] on their shoe..
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DrEMHmrk2: They should do that here with people who don't use turn signals.


And people that drive slow in the passing lane!!
 
whidbey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Imagine people being killed for weed in the 21st Century anywhere.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: DrEMHmrk2: They should do that here with people who don't use turn signals.

And people that drive slow in the passing lane!!


The overlap is large enough to not worry about it.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: I thought techbros were flocking to Singapore to get out of taxes...

Hope their rich lifestyles don't result in something bad happening.


They're safe. This is a perfect example of how serious a country is on its "war on drugs." Did they try to follow the drugs higher up the chain? Did they try to identify the local area dealers and their customers? No, they grabbed the low hanging fruit and "made an example" out of him.

The kids of Singapore's elites will have to wait another couple days for their party favors

/favours
//and the best dish in Chinese restaurants, Singapore fried noodles, isn't even from Singapore
///In yo' face, Singapore
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: Cannabis? who do they think they are, Texas?


Texas allows delta-9 THC. And Austin won't arrest you for possessing small amounts of marijuana.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

sl4psh0t: Incog_Neeto: Walker: You should see what they do if they catch you chewing gum.

As long as you bring enough for everybody your ok.

Hedy?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The penalties there are onerous and the punishment doesn't fit the crime. Yet, the guy overlooked (or flouted) a lot of steps here:
1. It's well known that Singapore punishes drug traffickers with death, yet he went there anyway,
2. The guy brought an intent-to-distribute quantity of mj into the country,
3. He ignored the signs that were likely plastered all over the airport,
4. Those airports usually have an "amnesty dropoff" box to give you one more chance before you get to Customs.

Sucks to be him but he made his choices.
 
capacc
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
During my time in the Merchant Marine, we all knew that drugs were a very stupid idea, especially in SE Asia. Once we sailed to Singapore from Thailand, the police as soon as they found out our previous port went through the ship with a fine toothcomb.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
triptipedia.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: [triptipedia.com image 720x960]


Caning. So modern.  So present day.
 
karnal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Show of hands, who else assumes that subby went to Singapore in 2002 for the sex trade?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Could have been worse.

He could have been chewing gum.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: [triptipedia.com image 720x960]


scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


I had a variation of that shirt from when I went in 1998/99. 

/ Me outside the international school in Xiamen I attended in roughly late 1999.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: [triptipedia.com image 720x960]


I'm okay with 7/9 of that. Seriously, the problem of people pissing in elevator shafts happens in the rest of the world, and should be classed as vandalism.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: The penalties there are onerous and the punishment doesn't fit the crime. Yet, the guy overlooked (or flouted) a lot of steps here:
1. It's well known that Singapore punishes drug traffickers with death, yet he went there anyway,
2. The guy brought an intent-to-distribute quantity of mj into the country,
3. He ignored the signs that were likely plastered all over the airport,
4. Those airports usually have an "amnesty dropoff" box to give you one more chance before you get to Customs.

Sucks to be him but he made his choices.


Did you read the article? This guy did NONE OF THE ABOVE.

He's a native to Singapore and didn't travel.
He didn't ever possess any of the drugs.
He didn't read any signs at the airport because he wasn't there.
He didn't have any amnesty box anywhere and he didn't even possess the drugs.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

whidbey: Mrtraveler01: [triptipedia.com image 720x960]

Caning. So modern.  So present day.


At least it gave us the plot of a classic Simpsons episode.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bart_vs._Australia
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Did you read the article? This guy did NONE OF THE ABOVE.

He's a native to Singapore and didn't travel.
He didn't ever possess any of the drugs.
He didn't read any signs at the airport because he wasn't there.
He didn't have any amnesty box anywhere and he didn't even possess the drugs.


This is South East Asia in a nutshell, lots of countries will kill you if you bring drugs into their country or have possession of them or be associated with a "deal" (which was the case here). Bottom line, they live there, they know that the penalties are extremely steep. 

SEA Countries where drug trafficking can get you killed:
- China
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea (though hasn't been one for awhile)
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia (until very recently)

Don't do it.
 
Stantz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

karnal: Show of hands, who else assumes that subby went to Singapore in 2002 for the sex trade?

[Fark user image 260x182]


Honeymoon, actually, and it was just a stopover on the way to Oz

Aside from the slightly alarming welcome, we were amazing at how westernised the place was. Shopped at marks & Spencer, bought some DVDs at HMV, had lunch at KFC.

Which makes their adherence to a draconian & antiquated punishment system all the more surprising.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Smoking GNU: Isn't this the case in several of those Eastern countries?

Yes, and there are the "Welcome to [COUNTRY]... Death to Drug Traffickers" signs when you arrive at the airport. You absolutely do not fark around with that stuff in SE Asia.

/And keep all prescriptions in their original, labeled containers. You won't get shot over it, but it could save you many uncomfortable hours in a holding cell while they verify that those really are your malaria pills.


Probably better to just not go there, really. There's plenty of world out there to revel in postcolonial weirdness without running the risk of getting killed at the door.
 
