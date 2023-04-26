 Skip to content
 
Liverpool tell Hooters they are too prominent and in everyone's face
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to be less judgy and more juggy.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hooters shouldn't even be allowed to exist in modern day society.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Please allow us to cover 97% of the page with our 21 ads without which we would be unable to copy/paste other people's work on our site.
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

whidbey: Hooters shouldn't even be allowed to exist in modern day society.


There's that program on the History Channel about how these kinds of food chains were invented.

This one was typical. A bunch of college guys opened a bar that sold wings and realized that girls in skimpy outfits would pull the men in...the rest, history...so they say.


get rid of the skimpy outfits, concentrate on serving good wings, change the name to something less misogynic and they might last a year...
 
whidbey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: whidbey: Hooters shouldn't even be allowed to exist in modern day society.

There's that program on the History Channel about how these kinds of food chains were invented.

This one was typical. A bunch of college guys opened a bar that sold wings and realized that girls in skimpy outfits would pull the men in...the rest, history...so they say.


get rid of the skimpy outfits, concentrate on serving good wings, change the name to something less misogynic and they might last a year...


Or another failed sports bar.  Maybe they can have stuffed dogs with sunglasses wearing jerseys.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As someone just ate at Hooters this weekend I can report on a few things.

1) I learned that kids eat free on the weekends, which was a nice money saver.
2) The outfits are just ridiculous. Waitresses look like they are just wearing a one-piece bathing suit with pantyhose. Bring back the shorts.
3) My wife discovered there is a pantyhose dispenser in the lady's room in case one of the waitresses gets a rip or run in their hoses. The hose can be replaced immediately at the waitress's expense it seems.
4) It has been a few years, but Mothers used to get a free meal on Mother's Day, not sure if they still do that.

/it is no longer "delightfully tacky" but the philly subs are still good.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

whidbey: Maybe they can have stuffed dogs with sunglasses wearing jerseys.


I was in my local Applebees the other day. You know how they hang stuff on the wall?

Well the one wall by the bar was a huge photo of the local high school cheerleaders team. All nice and big, for everyone to see.

I was surprised no one drew mustaches and whatnot with Sharpies.

I tell ya, if I was one of those girls on that photo, I don't think I would like that very much.

It's a bit creepy.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

whidbey: Hooters shouldn't even be allowed to exist in modern day society.


Guess we should add strip clubs to your list yes?

How about women bartenders? Maybe they should have a government enforced no cleavage/tight shorts/skirts dress code too?

What are you even on about?
 
senor peacock
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Like they would even need a sign
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 474x526]


I had that exact same thing happen to me.
 
mangobunny
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The building in question, you can see their point
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: As someone just ate at Hooters this weekend I can report on a few things.

1) I learned that kids eat free on the weekends, which was a nice money saver.
2) The outfits are just ridiculous. Waitresses look like they are just wearing a one-piece bathing suit with pantyhose. Bring back the shorts.
3) My wife discovered there is a pantyhose dispenser in the lady's room in case one of the waitresses gets a rip or run in their hoses. The hose can be replaced immediately at the waitress's expense it seems.
4) It has been a few years, but Mothers used to get a free meal on Mother's Day, not sure if they still do that.

/it is no longer "delightfully tacky" but the philly subs are still good.


What the fuck is a Philly sub?
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If they're in a historical district, I assume that they'd need one some sign / symbol outside to tell the non-literate people what type of establishment it was.

Like the barber pole, or the pharmacy staff with snakes thing.

So maybe a stripper pole with a women holding a chicken?  I'm not sure what the appropriate sign is for this sort of business
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

whidbey: Hooters shouldn't even be allowed to exist in modern day society.


true. every restaurant that serves sub-par food should be shuttered by the government. fast food places first. damn sad people feed their children that crap.
 
whatshisname
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What's an indispute?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: Hyjamon: As someone just ate at Hooters this weekend I can report on a few things.

1) I learned that kids eat free on the weekends, which was a nice money saver.
2) The outfits are just ridiculous. Waitresses look like they are just wearing a one-piece bathing suit with pantyhose. Bring back the shorts.
3) My wife discovered there is a pantyhose dispenser in the lady's room in case one of the waitresses gets a rip or run in their hoses. The hose can be replaced immediately at the waitress's expense it seems.
4) It has been a few years, but Mothers used to get a free meal on Mother's Day, not sure if they still do that.

/it is no longer "delightfully tacky" but the philly subs are still good.

What the fark is a Philly sub?


Your dad when the sailors come into port
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: What the fark is a Philly sub?


perhaps a colloquialism for Philly Cheese Steak ?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Oneiros: If they're in a historical district, I assume that they'd need one some sign / symbol outside to tell the non-literate people what type of establishment it was.

Like the barber pole, or the pharmacy staff with snakes thing.

So maybe a stripper pole with a women holding a chicken?  I'm not sure what the appropriate sign is for this sort of business


Mudflap Girl?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Mudflap Girl?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: whidbey: Maybe they can have stuffed dogs with sunglasses wearing jerseys.

I was in my local Applebees the other day. You know how they hang stuff on the wall?

Well the one wall by the bar was a huge photo of the local high school cheerleaders team. All nice and big, for everyone to see.

I was surprised no one drew mustaches and whatnot with Sharpies.

I tell ya, if I was one of those girls on that photo, I don't think I would like that very much.

It's a bit creepy.


Back when I helped organize our town's annual street festival (10-15 years ago), Applebee's contacted us about if we could give them photos they could use in their new location.  It just seemed creepy to me, but I guess they have someone whose job it is to try to find local stuff to dress up the place.

They weren't even going to be in Upper Marlboro, but miles down the road in Largo, an area that I don't think falls into the Census Designated Place of 'Greater Upper Marlboro'.

/was also a town commissioner at the time, so they might've contacted me because of that
//but then they probably would've asked the town clerk, not me
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: [Fark user image 425x566]


why is that reversed?
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
 They didn't want to see this in their town.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
no public benefit that could outweigh the harm identified.

I got a mild chuckle out of that, at least.   Honestly, if their women wore the correct outerwear and were never out unaccompanied, this wouldn't be an issue.   Isn't that what this is about then?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The popular American food chain

[citation needed]
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Oneiros: I guess they have someone whose job it is to try to find local stuff to dress up the place.


I think it's a corporate team that does interior decorating.

Some of the other chain-store places like Friday's Chili's etc scope out flea markets for odds and ends to hang on the walls. I met one once at a flea market. Some guy wanted a wagon wheel and was trying to talk the vendor down...

Designer: I'll give you $10 for it.
Vendor: I want $20
Designer: It's for the new Chili's opening up in a few weeks.
Vendor: I changed my mind, I now want $40.
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: bedonkadonk: [Fark user image 425x566]

why is that reversed?


I don't know. But I appreciate that he must have read it as 'What is that reversed' and sent the other pic.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Interceptor1: They didn't want to see this in their town.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.