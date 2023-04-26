 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   "I'll let you see who I am first" before aiming the bow toward her face and releasing an arrow   (abc.net.au) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So in Australia, as opposed to say, the USA, this leads to one minor injury instead of a pile of bodies  and dozens wounded. Wonder why that is?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You have failed this city.
 
db2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You see what happens when you don't bring a quarter to Aldi for a shopping cart?
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hawkeye, NO
 
Salmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Huh, he had three small sledge hammers as backup,weapons.

This man is thinking ahead!

/for something... dunno what, must involve lots of hammering
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There must be a recently mutated virus or bizarre chemical in the environment that has turned the world crazy.
 
EL EM
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
10 and a half years seems like a fraction of what his sentence should be.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: So in Australia, as opposed to say, the USA, this leads to one minor injury instead of a pile of bodies  and dozens wounded. Wonder why that is?


Socialism, and tyranny.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't want to find out, but I think I'd rather be shot with a gun than catching an arrow in the chest.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Inspiration from Dollhouse?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/shoulder to the wheel
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I don't want to find out, but I think I'd rather be shot with a gun than catching an arrow in the chest.


Or worse, the knee.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: There must be a recently mutated virus or bizarre chemical in the environment that has turned the world crazy.


Thanks, Trump.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm glad this guy didn't have a gun, and he apparently sucked with his weapon of choice. Also glad he got tackled before resorting to the hammer. Wtf?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is an incredibly sad story. Tragedy could have been facilitated if the assailant, victim, and bystanders had been armed with automatic weapons.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I went to an Aldi once. I am not surprised by this
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
""[Bourke] developed a primitive and immature personality where he was angry at the world," he said.

See also: Most of the republican party...
 
Monster Island
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTA: "The court heard Bourke had taken a small amount of ice and cannabis"

Not up on the drug slang I guess. What is ice?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Monster Island: What is ice?


Aka Crystal Meth.

Dog the Bounty Hunter used that term all the time too.

Must be a "Pacific" thing.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Salmon: Huh, he had three small sledge hammers as backup,weapons.

This man is thinking ahead!

/for something... dunno what, must involve lots of hammering


Maxwell's Silver Hammer (Remastered 2009)
Youtube mJag19WoAe0
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: I went to an Aldi once. I am not surprised by this


It happens aldi time.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: bystanders had been armed with automatic weapons.


What, do you think armed infantry are just standing on every street corner or something?
 
NeverDrunk23
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When advertising The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gets alittle too real.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ezra Miller in trouble, again?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: MillionDollarMo: bystanders had been armed with automatic weapons.

What, do you think armed infantry are just standing on every street corner or something?


I'm not sure if issuing firearms to babies is the most responsible idea, but perhaps it could help.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: So in Australia, as opposed to say, the USA, this leads to one minor injury instead of a pile of bodies  and dozens wounded. Wonder why that is?


You're right, the body count is what matters, not mental health. Since he didn't kill enough people, what's the problem, right? Nope, it's all hunky dory here at Fark.
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wackos like this are why I never go to the grocery store without my bat'leth.

/he has no honor
 
