 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Newschannel 9)   You are a typical middle age man in Georgia. Little kid on a school bus flips your wife off. Do you... let's get right to it... c.) road block the bus and hold it hostage until you get the kid's name and phone number   (newschannel9.com) divider line
36
    More: Dumbass, School bus, school bus, Driver, Catoosa County Monday, Student transport, School bus yellow, Compressed natural gas, kids  
•       •       •

649 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2023 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of us never get the pick-your-battles lecture.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, he didn't shoot the kid.

That's, like, major progress or something in this country.
 
Phaedrus the Vague [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sure, pick your battles, ask yourself "is this the hill I want to die on?"

Or, in the modern social media/omnipresent surveillance era, "is this what I want to be famous for?"

Scaring a bus full of kids over some BS is a weird choice for this old dude's 15 minutes of fame but you do you grumpy grandpa. At least he was arrested.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This guy abuses his wife and children. Anyone with that much anger at a harmless gesture would fly off the handle and act irrationally with any perceived disrespect.
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"...properly equipped for this type of psycho."

Translation: All of a sudden, George had several parent-owned gun barrels waving in his face and realized he done farked up.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Nobody treats his sister like that.
 
assjuice
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Some people really care what strangers think about them, and care what finger they show them? I guess I should flip people off less often when driving, but I won't.
 
sniderman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Had this happen on my bus in high school. On the interstate and the teens in the back were flipping off cars and I think someone mooned. Anyway one of the cars they flipped off/mooned zipped around and made the bus pull over onto the side of the road.

It was the school superintendent.

/the bus was quite a lot quieter for a few weeks after that
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Once again, murica lives up to its nickname of "World's Largest Free-range Insane Asylum ". Well done, Georgia man.
 
Bslim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm just flabbergasted that a grown man would have that kind of response in front of children," says Baker


Simple that wasn't a grown man, that was 'Murrcan-man. Your lucky he didn't gun down every kid in that bus.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Rutherford says Barrett left after about 30 minutes before the sheriff's department arrived.

Some hick is holding a bus full of kids and it took the cops 30 minutes to arrive? Were they on Uvalde time?
 
Bslim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
*You're
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I second the assertion that there wasn't gunplay is, sadly, an improvement over the last couple of weeks.
 
omg it itches
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
See, if he'd turned away, the little b*stard may have shot him in the ass.

The Waco Kid
Youtube 8ITqS2uTPD4
 
sleze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Back in early high school in the late spring, we used to bring small, pocket sized water guns to school (the kind that cost like a dollar or something in the toy section of a grocery store).  One day on the way home after school, the bus stopped next to cars at a light and my open window was RIGHT next to a car with a lady who had her window slightly opened.  Being the good kid that I was, I jumped up and started shooting.  The water hit her hand (she was leaning against it) which she moved and provided me with a perfect shot of her face, so I increased the rate of fire.

Needless to say, she was outraged and she started following the bus for a few lights flashing, honking, and gesturing before turning down a side street.  I was a legend for a day or two and it only cost me a week's worth of detentions.

/CSB
 
Bslim
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Rutherford says Barrett left after about 30 minutes before the sheriff's department arrived.

Some hick is holding a bus full of kids and it took the cops 30 minutes to arrive? Were they on Uvalde time?


Or, you know, Dale and Clyde down at the station did everything to delay getting there because they know the asshole.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

koder: Look, he didn't shoot the kid.

That's, like, major progress or something in this country.


I hate to say it, but this legit went through my head as well. I'm actually surprised that doofus looking, inbred farkbag didn't just start shooting.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Phaedrus the Vague: old dude


let the record show that he is 55.   That makes him a Gen Xer, not a Boomer.
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Phaedrus the Vague: old dude

let the record show that he is 55.   That makes him a Gen Xer, not a Boomer.


Whatever
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wanted the kid's name and phone number, huh?

Have a seat over there
 
Cormee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good for him. Unchecked, that little bastard could be waving a gun next week
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Barrett left the scene before the officers arrived.

"Honey, remember your outstanding warrants!"

::scurry::
 
Phaedrus the Vague [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
CSB
When I was in middle school, the bus stop was on a steep hill that was almost impassable when icy. Most people would go the long way, but there were always some optimists trying that icy hill.

One lady tried, and we all nailed her slow car struggling up the hill with many snowballs. She stopped in the middle of hill (stupid) and got out to screech at us. She immediately slipped and fell on her ass mid-screech. We all died laughing as she got back in her car and backed down the hill in shame.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Rutherford says Barrett left after about 30 minutes before the sheriff's department arrived.

Some hick is holding a bus full of kids and it took the cops 30 minutes to arrive? Were they on Uvalde time?


typical cop behavior. what if they shiat on display toilets or slides?
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My neighbor was dropping off his Son for a Boy Scout camp bus at the local supermarket parking lot. As the bus was pulling away and the parents were waving goodbye to their kids, one kid leaned out the window and yelled, "See you later motherfarkers!"  Parents were apparently all jaws dropped.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thanks, Trump.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
what is the "Southern" equivalent of 'neck tats showcase bad decision-making'?
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: This guy abuses his wife and children. Anyone with that much anger at a harmless gesture would fly off the handle and act irrationally with any perceived disrespect.


Don't forget about the guns, because some one who flips his lid at such a little thing is going to want to feel manly. In America you feel manly by buying a truck and plenty of guns.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"I backed up and started filming just in case anything did happen," says Scarlett Grace Rutherford.

That's the most Georgia Mom name I've ever heard, and I live in Georgia.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wayne LaPierre - CEO of the NRA, and the architect of the rights obsession with guns.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't you just love it? None of the parents said it was wrong for the little girl to give the finger.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Rutherford says Barrett left after about 30 minutes before the sheriff's department arrived.

Some hick is holding a bus full of kids and it took the cops 30 minutes to arrive? Were they on Uvalde time?


This is on the back side of Lookout Mountain probably not far from Rock City. There might be only one road in and out from up there.

That said: I hope this idiot is on a watch list somewhere. We are going to hear from him again.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 785x500]
Wayne LaPierre - CEO of the NRA, and the architect of the rights obsession with guns.


the obsession was there before he was.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Also, this middle finger giving girl? Just climbed up the social ladder at her school. She'll be the talk of the town.

Claire: Hey Sally, remember when you gave the finger to that old coot and her husband stopped the bus?
Sally: Yeah.
Claire: That was cool.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: Don't you just love it? None of the parents said it was wrong for the little girl to give the finger.


That's because it isn't. No one with two brains cells to rub together cares.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.