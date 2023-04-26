 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   What do you call a bunch of cars waiting for a monthly food pantry's opening? Opportunity, if you work for the local parking authority   (6abc.com) divider line
3
    More: Fail, Fee, Law, Food bank, Parking violation, Neighbourhood, city's parking authority, Workweek and weekend, Restaurant  
115 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2023 at 2:35 AM



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, at least the resolution is good.  "We had no business issuing tickets to people waiting in a food line. It's just not defensible. We're not even going to try to defend it " isn't exactly trying to dodge responsibility
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What kind of souless biatch calls to complain about the cars in the first place?
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: What kind of souless biatch calls to complain about the cars in the first place?


'Mericuns.
 
