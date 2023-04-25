 Skip to content
(Politico)   No love lost at Pentagon for Russia-loving troll who was constantly ragging on the troops   (politico.com) divider line
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Asked to respond to the news that DoD officials are pleased by his departure from Fox, Carlson responded by text message: "Ha! I'm sure." He declined to comment further.

Men who have never been punched in the face can't help but reveal it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Senator Fake Hillbilly launched a broadside against the brass for saying this stuff.

Must play really good in Redneckistan to sh*t on the troops.

I mean, I have no love for the brass, most of them... but they can't say Tucker Carlson was an anti-American asshole? 

EXCUSE ME I THOUGHT THIS WAS AMERICA!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Carlson's criticism of Biden-era personnel policies appealed to many of the rank-and-file, which has a large bloc of conservative members.

It's an interesting assumption.  13% of Americans are black, but 17% of men in the military and 28% of women are black.  Are they conservative?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Trump?

*click*

eh, close enough.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Thank you for your service." Are these words?

A. Empty conservative praise for the military
B. Empty Fox News praise for TC's firing
C. All of the above
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wonder if a lot of the dislike for the brass comes from the assumption expressed in First Blood that "they" wouldn't let "us" win in Vietnam.  We were never winning, but losing armies often embrace a stab-in-the-back myth:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vietnam_stab-in-the-back_myth

There are also zero contemporary accounts of troops being spit on at the airport in the Vietnam era.  That also appears to be something that was created by First Blood.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We know Fox News has a pretty brutal oppo research file on Tucker. I wonder what's in his Russian kompromat file?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meanwhile American intelligence is all like, "What? The American right is actively against our interests? Weird."
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: I wonder if a lot of the dislike for the brass comes from the assumption expressed in First Blood that "they" wouldn't let "us" win in Vietnam.  We were never winning, but losing armies often embrace a stab-in-the-back myth:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vietnam_stab-in-the-back_myth

There are also zero contemporary accounts of troops being spit on at the airport in the Vietnam era.  That also appears to be something that was created by First Blood.


I was talking to a Viet Vet friend of my sister a few years ago about when he came home (~1972), and while he didn't get spit on, there was a definite coldness by everyone around him that lasted for years. It wasn't until almost Desert Storm before people even acknowledged he had gone. It made him bitter about his time.
 
