(NBC News)   I never thought police had the right to reach through a mail slot to unlock a door and illegally enter a structure where they then detain a sleeping naked resident at gunpoint, but here we are with this nonsense   (nbcnews.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
They didn't shoot him, he has that going for him.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
They can do whatever the f*ck they want.  Bear that in mind next time you're tempted to think you have rights.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

feckingmorons: They didn't shoot him, he has that going for him.


That's for sure, especially when they woke him up by yelling at him.  There've been more than a few people shot by police in that exact scenario
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Violation of the 4th Amendment.  All pig cops are scum.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Three miracles in this story -- one, that they didn't execute him in bed and make their bodycams malfunction (he was an unarmed Black man); two, that they didn't arrest him and charge him with public indecency for being naked from the waist down while out in public, despite the fact that they were the reason for him being in public in that state of undress; and three, that they didn't arrest him for "resisting arrest" to punish him for having locked his front door before going to sleep.

He'll probably get a few hundred thousand dollars from county taxpayers in about a decade; there will be no admission of wrongdoing on the part of the LASD; and the cops won't lose so much as one cent, be forced to revise their training regimen in any way, or otherwise be inconvenienced in any tangible way.

'Murica.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

feckingmorons: They didn't shoot him, he has that going for him.


Yet.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
When I sleep naked I always hold myself at gunpoint. I never know what I might do.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Until their internal gang shiat is dealt with, everything that comes out of their mouths should be presumed bullshiat uttered in furtherance of their crimes.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Compton?

If only someone wrote a song about the police there.

/ ackshually it was about the Torrance cops, but anything for a bad joke.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
police can do whatever they want it seems.  best to stay on their good side?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police entered unlawfully without a warrant

But since there is no case law covering the exact factual circumstance of entering by reaching through the mail slot, the police will probably be able to invoke qualified immunity to dismiss any lawsuit based on violation of civil rights
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warrant-less entries have been responsible for a very large number of deaths of innocent people (and dogs).  This guy was fortunate to still be alive.  I hope he gets a large enough settlement that he can retire and move out of California.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Libertarians and freedom types conspicuously silent. Again.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has he tried not being black at home?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as Youth Pastor, naked from the waist down.

That said, I would hope there are several former policemen after this. A full warrantless search is the definition of a Violation of Oath of Offie.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: They didn't shoot him, he has that going for him.


Saddest low bar we've ever set.

I'd say we have to do better, but I know we wont :(
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Habitual Cynic: Warrant-less entries have been responsible for a very large number of deaths of innocent people (and dogs).  This guy was fortunate to still be alive.  I hope he gets a large enough settlement that he can retire and move out of California.


IIRC it was the Lieutenant County Executive of PG County, MD who ([in]famously) had his house raided by PG cops, he and his wife tied up in their bedroom, dog shot to death (for having the gall to bark at armed strangers busting up the place and his people) - all because the cops had the wrong house.

Did I mention he is Black? And got basically nothing for his troubles?

// same squad almost shot me to death on my own front lawn in broad daylight, but that's a different story
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Violation of the 4th Amendment.  All pig cops are scum.


Police are allowed to claim emergency exemptions to 4th amendment requirements for searching seizure. The The Cops in this instance could easily claim that they were trying to stop a burglary and that was their exigent circumstance which exempted needing a warrant to enter the home

https://www.ojp.gov/ncjrs/virtual-library/abstracts/emergency-searches-premises-stressing-fourth-amendment-part-i#:~:text=Under%20the%20exigent%20circumstances%20exception,destruction%20or%20removal%20of%20evidence.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: They can do whatever the f*ck they want.  Bear that in mind next time you're tempted to think you have rights.


Its a good thing we've had a liberal Democrat government in charge for 10 of the last 14 years to address these kinds of civil rights/liberties issues and protect the people, right? Right? Hope and change, wasn't it? Any day now its going to be fixed....any day now.....
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police have the powers to do what they do because citizens voted for politicians who gave the police these powers, then failed to demand that politicians restrict their powers when the judiciary expanded them through precedence, and then turned a blind eye to these powers because the police mostly used them on 'those' people.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A little off topic, but when I was a young child, I remember coming home with my Mom, and my Mom panicking and taking us outside the house, and then calling the cops from the neighbors, because when we came home, we could hear someone taking a shower upstairs.

Cops show up, go through the house, and bring out a teenage girl with green hair, that they pulled out of the shower at gunpoint, but they did let her wrap herself with a towel.

Turns out it was my older teenage sister.  She had bleached her hair, and then gone swimming, without realizing the water would turn her hair green.  I don't know if she didn't notice it before going to school, or if she thought she could explain it away, but she got bullied and teased by the other girls in her first period school, and she convinced a family friend, who was a woman who worked at the school, and was on the list of adults who could sign her out, to give her a ride home during her break, because this was before cellphones, and in East Tennessee in the 80s you could do stuff like that.

To this day we still tease my sister about her arrest.

Of course if she had been black, or some runaway teenager, it may have not been a funny story.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the article, he was only  HALF-NAKED, so that's OK. God forbid he was completely naked. We cannot fathom what the outcome could have been

But the cops entered for a suspected burglary so that means they were acting on a call for a possible crime in progress, detained him, then released him once they identified him as not being the suspect. At least they didn't shoot him, as seems to be the fashion at this time
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Until their internal gang shiat is dealt with, everything that comes out of their mouths should be presumed bullshiat uttered in furtherance of their crimes.


Yeah, how has the LASD not been fixed yet?  I have been seeing stories about their crappiness for YEARS.  Did Joe Arpaio move to LA or something?
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dick Gozinya: a liberal Democrat government in charge for 10 of the last 14 years


No, we have not.  It's almost like the President doesn't make the laws.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dick Gozinya: Benevolent Misanthrope: They can do whatever the f*ck they want.  Bear that in mind next time you're tempted to think you have rights.

Its a good thing we've had a liberal Democrat government in charge for 10 of the last 14 years to address these kinds of civil rights/liberties issues and protect the people, right? Right? Hope and change, wasn't it? Any day now its going to be fixed....any day now.....


You might start here at senate.gov and follow that up with some time spent at the Gerrymandering Project. For starters.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sheriff's department would not comment on whether the deputies had arrived at the wrong address. It said, "Compton Station is thoroughly investigating the incident."

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Was it something like this?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Or this?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Cartoons have show us that going without pants is normal, and apparently even encouraged.
 
Gramma
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is why everyone should sleep in pajamas.
 
squidloe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You guys don't understand, these cops just want to get home safely after their shift. Warrior's code.

I'm sure one of Fark's resident Badge Bunnies will come along and explain that, while on the surface this doesn't look great for the police, that there's a perfectly good explanation for why they did this.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Because when someone is robbing an apartment, they pick the locks, go inside, relock both locks, turn off the lights, and go to bed.

If the cops did him any favors, it's to show him how easy it is to break in.  Time to switch to a more narrow mail slot and change the style of lock.

/What kind of bullshiat mail slot did he have?? I had a mail slot at my old house.  It was no where near the door locks. You'd need Slenderman arms to be able to reach up in there to unlock the door.
//All while a Doberman-mix and a husky-chow gleefully chewed on your arm the entire time.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: IIRC it was the Lieutenant County Executive of PG County, MD who ([in]famously) had his house raided by PG cops, he and his wife tied up in their bedroom, dog shot to death (for having the gall to bark at armed strangers busting up the place and his people) - all because the cops had the wrong house.

Did I mention he is Black? And got basically nothing for his troubles?


I think you've got your story mixed up.  As I don't think we have a Lt County Exec.

The dog shot incident was likely Cheye Calvo, Mayor of Berwyn Heights at the time of the incident: https://www.thestar.com/news/world/2008/08/07/md_mayors_dogs_shot_dead_in_botched_police_raid.html

There was mention in some articles that some of them were tied up by the police, while their home was searched.  (With the police tracking blood through the house and destroying cabinets and such)

One of the stupid things in that case was that the police seemed to know that the people were mailing drugs to random people, and then stealing the deliveries, so they couldn't easily pin it to a specific person.  So the police knew that the people at the mailing address weren't actually connected to the drug shipments, but did this shiat anyway, because the mom was home and picked up the package off the porch.

I *think* his mother is Hispanic, although he's pretty pale and people would likely assume that he's white.  (I've never actually met him, but I was a Town Commissioner for Upper Marlboro at the time, and our Town Clerk was from Berwyn Heights)

Shortly after that incident, there was a morning where the county's SWAT team showed up in force on the street behind mine.  We got no notice, just like that situation.  They didn't violate anyone's rights in that case, however, because they were trying to raid a house that didn't exist.  Luckily, they didn't just pick a house nearby at random and say the number was close enough.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Cops show up, go through the house, and bring out a teenage girl with green hair, that they pulled out of the shower at gunpoint, but they did let her wrap herself with a towel.

Turns out it was my older teenage sister.  She had bleached her hair, and then gone swimming, without realizing the water would turn her hair green. ...


I'm not a blonde, but I've heard that the reason many people take a shower before swimming is that your hair soaks up the not-as-chlorinated water, so it's less likely to happen.

(And then shower again afterwards to get the chlorine off rather than let it dry in place)

/thinks you should also rag your mom about calling the cops on her own daughter
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTFA:

"He was put in a patrol car for about 20 minutes and said he heard the dispatch radio say: "You guys are at the wrong building. Let him go."

So, imagine being that dispatcher.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Where's that image of girl with shirt but naked waist down = cute, guy with shirt but naked waist down = weird elephant thing?
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Black youth leader"? Yeah, "mistakenly" my ass. They've got a long way to go before getting even close to the benefit of doubt they've received in the past. Till then this sounds like the usual harrasing community leaders who make too much noise type bullshiat.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
PoC Handcuffed while half naked?  Those officers have a really bad kink
 
Mcavity
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Silly citizen. You thought you had rights.
As long as qualified immunity stands and theres no accountability - you dont.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Hey at least they didn't get somebody to drug him, then break into his house while he's passed out and do a firing squad on his bed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Salmon: Where's that image of girl with shirt but naked waist down


From the other day at the In and Out fight?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Dr Dreidel: IIRC it was the Lieutenant County Executive of PG County, MD who ([in]famously) had his house raided by PG cops, he and his wife tied up in their bedroom, dog shot to death (for having the gall to bark at armed strangers busting up the place and his people) - all because the cops had the wrong house.

Did I mention he is Black? And got basically nothing for his troubles?


I think you've got your story mixed up.  As I don't think we have a Lt County Exec.

The dog shot incident was likely Cheye Calvo, Mayor of Berwyn Heights at the time of the incident: https://www.thestar.com/news/world/2008/08/07/md_mayors_dogs_shot_dead_in_botched_police_raid.html


Ah, yeah - that's the one. I knew it was a high-up official, and the thing about drug packages (did anyone ever explain how that raid got approved? It's such a stupid justification, any child could explain the logical holes in the cops' pre-raid narrative).

Thanks!

// PGPD did almost shoot me to death on my own front lawn in broad daylight though
// longer story: some guys broke into my house to beat up and rob my (weed-dealing) roommates, so I called the cops (thinking my buddies were in mortal danger upstairs, and all I had for weaponry was a kitchen chair and a wiffle ball bat), who showed up after the home invaders left just as I was walking outside to greet the cops and let them know it was no longer exigent (though the guys did need medical attention) - Officer Scaredypants drew her gun on me with my raised arms (holding my cell phone, still with her dispatch on the line, to whom I had already told all of the above up to "they're no longer here")
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Oneiros: winedrinkingman: Cops show up, go through the house, and bring out a teenage girl with green hair, that they pulled out of the shower at gunpoint, but they did let her wrap herself with a towel.

Turns out it was my older teenage sister.  She had bleached her hair, and then gone swimming, without realizing the water would turn her hair green. ...

I'm not a blonde, but I've heard that the reason many people take a shower before swimming is that your hair soaks up the not-as-chlorinated water, so it's less likely to happen.

(And then shower again afterwards to get the chlorine off rather than let it dry in place)

/thinks you should also rag your mom about calling the cops on her own daughter


If that's the theory, it's not a good one

The chlorine in the pool water would simply diffuse into the water already on your hair
 
40 Dollars In A Checking Account
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: The police entered unlawfully without a warrant

But since there is no case law covering the exact factual circumstance of entering by reaching through the mail slot, the police will probably be able to invoke qualified immunity to dismiss any lawsuit based on violation of civil rights


And no precedent will be able to be set, because there has never been a preceding example.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: feckingmorons: They didn't shoot him, he has that going for him.

Saddest low bar we've ever set.

I'd say we have to do better, but I know we wont :(


who is this we? you French. it's not you or me.
 
PirateKing [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A gang of armed thugs committed a home invasion and kidnapped an innocent man at gunpoint, sexually assaulting him and holding him captive under threat of death until abandoning him in a strange part of the city.
 
40 Dollars In A Checking Account
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ok, seriously, I want to discuss this: a "wrong address" didn't make them pull a sleeping man out of bed while they were looking for a burglar".
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 395x750]
[Fark user image image 425x523]
Hey at least they didn't get somebody to drug him, then break into his house while he's passed out and do a firing squad on his bed.


There was a movie about Fred Hampton a couple years back:

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Trailer (2021) Daniel Kaluuya, Fred Hampton Movie
Youtube mS-LyH6YaBg
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Cops can do pretty much anything they want, until a court conviction proves otherwise.  And those are pretty hard to come by.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Oneiros: winedrinkingman: Cops show up, go through the house, and bring out a teenage girl with green hair, that they pulled out of the shower at gunpoint, but they did let her wrap herself with a towel.

Turns out it was my older teenage sister.  She had bleached her hair, and then gone swimming, without realizing the water would turn her hair green. ...

I'm not a blonde, but I've heard that the reason many people take a shower before swimming is that your hair soaks up the not-as-chlorinated water, so it's less likely to happen.

(And then shower again afterwards to get the chlorine off rather than let it dry in place)

/thinks you should also rag your mom about calling the cops on her own daughter

If that's the theory, it's not a good one

The chlorine in the pool water would simply diffuse into the water already on your hair


Unless your hair acts as a sponge.

If there are places that water can cling to, then you'd want the water that gets absorbed to be less chlorinated.

Or if your hair changes structure when wet (like how a pine cone closes up when wet, but open when dry), you'd want lower chlorine for the initial wetting, as some of that could get trapped.
 
