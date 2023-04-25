 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Murder mystery solved by A) Jessica Fletcher, B) Frank Columbo, or C) alligator
    Florida, The Washington Post, Death, Murder, Law, Autopsy, Animal, Capital punishment, Associated Press  
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, easy one:

Fark Jessica Fletcher, marry the alligator, kill Frank Columbo.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
no, Subs, Matlock ftmfw!

/or maybe Quincy?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Later that night, Thomas Mosley arrived at his mother's house with cuts to his arms and hands - which were consistent with injuries that commonly occur to attackers wielding knives

Hand injuries are consistent with those trying to fend off a blade-wielding attacker, they are not consistent with being the attacker unless they're the clumsiest MF in creation.  Cuts to his arms?  Seriously what??
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

He always gets his man

TICK TOCK
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The scales of justice caught up to him, finding the toothful evidence, establishing probable claws, and clamping down on the case.
 
Hikenin [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

From my time in emergency services, it is not uncommon for persons stabbing someone to get sliced on the hand. Go to stab, hit bone on the victim, knife stops and the hand slides down the blade. Especially after stabbing multiple times, as the knife gets slick. Can't explain the arms, though.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
An investi-gator
 
Monocultured
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Who the fark kills their own child. we are doomed.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Yeah - the hand thing is... weird but maybe.  Arms are ok hold on...
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A tacky racist slur come to life.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The father didn't realize how prophetic it was when the reptile said "see you later."
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ms Marplegator.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Obviously the alligator stabbed the chick 100 times then grabbed the baby.
The arm cuts are from trying to save the kid from the alligators' jaws. Subby should have used the Hero tag.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Who's Frank Columbo?  Not this guy...

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


His first name is Lieutenant.
 
