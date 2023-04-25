 Skip to content
(Twitter)   This house blows   (twitter.com)

      
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ClassicaLoid anyone?

starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I played saxophone in high school. Despite, at the time, being a highly trained pianist from a much younger age. (No pianists required in school band).

That was a better experience than looking at this house.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bachelor pad. 

zerkalo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Saxomophone Home
 
benelane [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Where's the in-thread twit? Looks in mirror.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
does it come with the sounds of kenny G?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Cons: pool is filled with spit
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This looks like a factory from a dystopian Terry Gilliam film.
 
phishrace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I read the headline in Butthead's voice.

New season is spectacular. They're still idiots.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's neat and all, but I'd rather see someone tear it down and build something more aesthetically pleasing and livable
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

starsrift: I played saxophone in high school. Despite, at the time, being a highly trained pianist from a much younger age. (No pianists required in school band).

That was a better experience than looking at this house.


I was going to play the drums in marching band til my Mom told the band director I'd had piano lessons, and he needed a bell player (small xylophone, not the upright glockenspiel.) I loved it though. Best part of high school!
 
deadsanta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's a Deco revival inside, basically, and the exterior looks to be a visual pun about the jazz age interior.  Insider architect joke?  Some cokey musician called for it?  Who knows, but I can't imagine those huge brass decorations are going to be cheap to maintain over the next 20 years...
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
WTF is with those doors?

Zillow listing

all_I_have_is_Fark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bot v2.38beta: WTF is with those doors?

Zillow listing

[Fark user image image 850x568]


Better?
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Reminiscent of the bridge on ST?
/sort of
//if you squint
///slashies
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

all_I_have_is_Fark: Bot v2.38beta: WTF is with those doors?

Zillow listing

[Fark user image image 850x568]

[Fark user image image 425x284]
Better?


There are four lights!
 
