(Fox 32 Chicago)   Rush hour in Chicago just keeps getting shiattier   (fox32chicago.com) divider line
14
14 Comments     (+0 »)
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dave Matthews back in town?
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Are Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker doing another one?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You whippersnappers don't remember the stench from the stock yards, ya whippersnappers, ya
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nice and ripe headline subby
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 425x229]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's right by a water treatment plant, so the area already smelled like shiat.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: You whippersnappers don't remember the stench from the stock yards, ya whippersnappers, ya


I don't even remember whippersnapping. Was that one of those goofy dance crazes from the 60s or 70s?
 
DaAlien
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Came for the Dave Matthews reference, leaving satisfied.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Brawndo: Dave Matthews back in town?


Goddammit.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But it's a dry shiat
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: That's right by a water treatment plant, so the area already smelled like shiat.


I came in here to say that depending on where on I55 this happened, the manure on the road actually IMPROVED the smell of the air.  Country fresh air!!!
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DaAlien: Came for the Dave Matthews reference, leaving satisfied.


Me as well.  Carry on.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

