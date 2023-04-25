 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   The Washington State Department of Natural Resources asks that people refrain from taunting Washington State's volcanoes   (twitter.com) divider line
25
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

507 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2023 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They seem fun.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
All the DNR accounts have decided to go crazy. I love it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't claim that you were not warned...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't taunt volcanoes. I taunt dynamite monkeys instead.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Refused to leave his resort lodge near Mt. St. Helens.  His body was never found.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"so were waterbeds"

/I chuckled.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P. "VOLCANO MONITORING"
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 320x180]

Refused to leave his resort lodge near Mt. St. Helens.  His body was never found.


yet

/archeologists in 5,000,000 years will be fascinated
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 320x180]

Refused to leave his resort lodge near Mt. St. Helens.  His body was never found.

yet

/archeologists in 5,000,000 years will be fascinated


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 320x180]

Refused to leave his resort lodge near Mt. St. Helens.  His body was never found.


President Truman?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just partly Washington, but still Cascadia. Hiked 13 miles out of Smith Rock this morning. Mountains were out, from Bachi to Adams. Gorgeousness. Home Sweet Home. If they blow, they blow, and I'll be livestreaming it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: "so were waterbeds"

/I chuckled.


I miss my water bed. 😔
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image image 442x331]

R.I.P. "VOLCANO MONITORING"


This put me in mind of that time the former guy defunded the global epidemic response teams before covid happened.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurelyShirley: Just partly Washington, but still Cascadia. Hiked 13 miles out of Smith Rock this morning. Mountains were out, from Bachi to Adams. Gorgeousness. Home Sweet Home. If they blow, they blow, and I'll be livestreaming it.

[Fark user image image 750x422]


You had one white claw right?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedVentrue: SurelyShirley: Just partly Washington, but still Cascadia. Hiked 13 miles out of Smith Rock this morning. Mountains were out, from Bachi to Adams. Gorgeousness. Home Sweet Home. If they blow, they blow, and I'll be livestreaming it.

[Fark user image image 750x422]

You had one white claw right?


Not once in my life. Boneyard or 10 Barrel Double IPA's are my vice.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still no cure for Taco Bell...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Just partly Washington, but still Cascadia. Hiked 13 miles out of Smith Rock this morning. Mountains were out, from Bachi to Adams. Gorgeousness. Home Sweet Home. If they blow, they blow, and I'll be livestreaming it.

[Fark user image image 750x422]


Awesome! Nice day for it.

/warshertonian
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image image 535x345]


I was going to go with Happy Fun Blow.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Just partly Washington, but still Cascadia. Hiked 13 miles out of Smith Rock this morning. Mountains were out, from Bachi to Adams. Gorgeousness. Home Sweet Home. If they blow, they blow, and I'll be livestreaming it.

[Fark user image 750x422]


I love Smith Rock. Such a neat valley.
 
olorin604
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Only even an issue since we stopped chucking virgins in.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

olorin604: Only even an issue since we stopped chucking virgins in.


I think you just found a solution to the incel problem.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.