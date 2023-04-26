 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Dr Gevorkian treats thousands without a license. Thank goodness he spells his name with a G and not a K   (wfla.com) divider line
3
    More: Scary, Medicine, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, California, License, Consumer protection, District attorney, Disease, Stephan Gevorkian  
•       •       •

108 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2023 at 1:05 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Back in my Team Trivia at the Legion bar daze a question was something like "What famous doctor released an album entitled "A Very Still Life?"

None of us knew the answer, of course, and I said, "fark it, we don't know and neither does anyone else so write down Kevorkian and at least we'll get a laugh out of Big Wave Dave."

And, uh.  Yeah.  This album.  We laughed our asses off.  Got accused of cheating that night - "look, we were probably more surprised than you were at that one."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"A Pathways employee, however, told KTLA that the situation was a misunderstanding."

How can there be a misunderstanding.  He's either licensed or he isn't.  There's no grey area here.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A fake doctor?
So a chiropractor?
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.