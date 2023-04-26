 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Pharma Bro now shilling for a medical chatbot with less credibility than Dr. Phil   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Medicine, Law, Patient, Martin Shkreli, Health care, Fiduciary, Twitter, Suicide  
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So, Doctor Oz has a Chatbot now, or?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I believe he was legally prohibited from working with anything pharmaceutical. Which leaves him in legal jeopardy because he has literally farked with the Wu-Tang Clan and they ain't nothing to fark with...as told by the 36 Chambers
 
mrparks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Prison made him worse?

Maybe?
 
jammer2k
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If I were better at abusing these AI systems like I have seen other do, could have some major fun.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The FTC is looking into whether Shkreli is violating a court-ordered lifetime ban on working in the pharmaceutical industry by running Druglike.

In my non legal and non medical opinion: YES. Yes he is.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mrparks: Prison made him worse?

Maybe?


It didn't rehabilitate him. That much is obvious.
 
Iczer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: The FTC is looking into whether Shkreli is violating a court-ordered lifetime ban on working in the pharmaceutical industry by running Druglike.

In my non legal and non medical opinion: YES. Yes he is.


Nooooooo! It's completely different! It's "DrugLIKE", meaning it only looks like drugs!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Since the1950s, the potential for computers used for medical diagnostic decision trees has been speculated to be promising.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mrparks: Prison made him worse?

Maybe?


Naw - he's the exact same asshole he always was
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is someone funding this dickhead or is he burning his own money?
 
