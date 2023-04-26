 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   Some people just don't appreciate realistic training at work   (wfaa.com) divider line
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sansom Park has it's own police?

Fark user imageView Full Size


I've been there, there isn't enough of a tax base to do anything.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Sansom Park has it's own police?

[Fark user image image 425x566]

I've been there, there isn't enough of a tax base to do anything.


It has a highway for a speed trap doesn't it? That family dollar isn't gonna guard itself when shiat goes sideways.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: there isn't enough of a tax base to do anything.


Apparently there is enough to shoot police recruits in the head. And surprisingly survive to sue. I'm going to pack a 45 in my kid's lunchbox just to be safe
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: wildcardjack: Sansom Park has it's own police?

[Fark user image image 425x566]

I've been there, there isn't enough of a tax base to do anything.

It has a highway for a speed trap doesn't it? That family dollar isn't gonna guard itself when shiat goes sideways.


Most of the day Lake Worth boulevard is too busy to get up to the speed limit. I always take Azle when going to Lake Worth because that's where I go for there is.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But but but 2nd amendment and more guns make everything safer and why did she keep her head in the way of the bullet and you can't hurt the feefees of an innocent police officer in training and why wasn't the shooter already promoted to police master supreme.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Shot through the left eye and asking for just over a million?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

DNRTFA, this guy comes to mind
 
