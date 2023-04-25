 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Japan Today)   You are in an underground passageway. You see an old man brandishing a machete. The old man is piss-drunk and bellowing "Come on, I'll kill you." [*] inv_   (japantoday.com) divider line
15
    More: Weird, Japan, Sword, Hokkaido, unemployed 26-year-old man, Combat, Police, Hokkaido Shimbun, Monday night  
•       •       •

148 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2023 at 10:05 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You may be eaten by a grue.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
open mailbox
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I cast magic missile

/at the darkness
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
> drink beer

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
COME AT ME BRO!

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I cast magic missile

/at the darkness


The darkness casts saving throw and sends missile back at you

The darkness don't take no guff
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: You may be eaten by a grue.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In the US he would have been shot at least a dozen times
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
An old man with 7 canaries turns to the old man with the machete and says 'roll for initiative.'
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: In the US he would have been shot at least a dozen times


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
> GET YE FLASK
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
West of House
You are standing in an open field west of a white house, with a boarded front
door.
There is a small mailbox here.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.