(CTV News)   Beaver To Leave It   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's a dam shame.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
beavers will destroy their dams before leaving to find new habitat. Helps the forest replenish all the small willows and cottonwoods that beavers eat.
 
jst3p [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's a pretty fscking good headline.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Poignant post purporting previous president's penchant for pussy purloining?
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But, Fuller is in the process of trying to figure out what exactly happened and to try and get it rebuilt as soon as possible, adding she has reached out to the municipality, Conservations Authority and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.
CALL TEH BEAVERS!
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When the Levee Breaks-Led Zeppelin Lyrics
Youtube A2ZnWgvw84o
 
