(CBS News)   MN House puff puff passes   (cbsnews.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wait? This stuff can be taxed....and people pay a lot for it?"
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: "Wait? This stuff can be taxed....and people pay a lot for it?"


We might as well. The republicans already accidentally legalized edibles.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: We might as well. The republicans already accidentally legalized edibles.

We might as well. The republicans already accidentally legalized edibles.


lol
did they?
Absolutely might as well. If there is one thing that could save America, it's finally ditching the stupid war on weed and taxing it fairly.
This is good news.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to see this too:

-cultivate up to eight cannabis plants, of which four or fewer may be mature, flowering plants.

When you grow your own, you know exactly what goes into it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cretinbob: ThomasPaineTrain: cretinbob: "Wait? This stuff can be taxed....and people pay a lot for it?"

We might as well. The republicans already accidentally legalized edibles.

lol
did they?
Absolutely might as well. If there is one thing that could save America, it's finally ditching the stupid war on weed and taxing it fairly.
This is good news.


Give it a read, it's downright classic.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Give it a read, it's downright classic.

We might as well. The republicans already accidentally legalized edibles.

lol
did they?
Absolutely might as well. If there is one thing that could save America, it's finally ditching the stupid war on weed and taxing it fairly.
This is good news.

Give it a read, it's downright classic.


Oh good lord.
50 mg per package is still a lot.
Goddamn. This is why there needs to be education.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: We might as well. The republicans already accidentally legalized edibles.

We might as well. The republicans already accidentally legalized edibles.


Similar thing happened in Texas. They made 'all products derived from hemp' legal.
 
Puglio
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The House, the Senate, and the Governor's mansion. It's remarkable how much work can get done when you sideline Republicans in state government. Minnesota's on a roll lately.
 
Ashraiel [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you didn't watch any of this, holy shiat, it's just so painful. The number of GOPers that start their biatching with "I haven't read the bill / haven't read the most recent version of it" just made my brain ache.

If you didn't read the bill, you should immediately have to sit the fark down and shut the fark up.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good news

It should be legal, regulated and taxed

Just not taxed at such a crazy level people keep buying on the black market (yes I'm looking at you California)
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bong rips? You betcha!
 
mistahtom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They can't even legalize Sunday alcohol sales so this probably doesn't have any chance of fully passing.
 
suebhoney [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Delaware's governor didn't sign nor veto Delaware legislation that passed both houses here, making recreational mj legal.

Next year, I won't need to spend $150 on my medical mj card. Woohoo!
 
wage0048
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Puglio: The House, the Senate, and the Governor's mansion. It's remarkable how much work can get done when you sideline Republicans in state government. Minnesota's on a roll lately.


A couple months ago, they passed a law that fully-funds breakfast and lunch for all K-12 students.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But we're soooo close to winning the war on drugs!!
 
Puglio
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mistahtom: They can't even legalize Sunday alcohol sales so this probably doesn't have any chance of fully passing.


You've been able to buy alcohol between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays for like five years now.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Oh good lord.
50 mg per package is still a lot.
Goddamn. This is why there needs to be education.

We might as well. The republicans already accidentally legalized edibles.

lol
did they?
Absolutely might as well. If there is one thing that could save America, it's finally ditching the stupid war on weed and taxing it fairly.
This is good news.

Give it a read, it's downright classic.

Oh good lord.
50 mg per package is still a lot.
Goddamn. This is why there needs to be education.


Not unless you're eating it all at once. In the package there can't be more than 5mg per serving.

And like most people once you decide it isn't working and take more you might have a bad couple of hours but you're not od'ing on it and learned a valuable lesson.
 
TBC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mistahtom: They can't even legalize Sunday alcohol sales so this probably doesn't have any chance of fully passing.


Except that one actually *can* buy booze on Sunday. At least in Duluth.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Puglio: You've been able to buy alcohol between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays for like five years now.

You've been able to buy alcohol between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays for like five years now.


If you expect the individual to whom you are responding to have relevant knowledge or have read the article, you are sadly mistaken
 
wage0048
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mistahtom: They can't even legalize Sunday alcohol sales so this probably doesn't have any chance of fully passing.


You do realize that selling alcohol on Sundays has been legal in Minnesota for (almost) six years, right?
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mistahtom: They can't even legalize Sunday alcohol sales so this probably doesn't have any chance of fully passing.


They did years ago, and it's passing if for nothing else than the MN GOP constantly trying to run pro-marijuana party side campaigns to siphon off votes.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey Wisconsin, look at Minnesota and Michigan getting all that  good shiat done and ask yourselves "what the fark?"

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Congrats MN.

I mean that sincerely.

I live in GA.

and until hell freezes over legal pot will never happen here.

It will be too late for me. I'll be in a nursing home by then and we all know smoking isn't allowed in them.

I'll have to sneak out just like I did when I was a teen...

Ugh.
 
soupafi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mistahtom: They can't even legalize Sunday alcohol sales so this probably doesn't have any chance of fully passing.


They legalized Sunday alcohol sales about 5-9 years ago
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lumbar Puncture: cretinbob: ThomasPaineTrain: cretinbob: ThomasPaineTrain: cretinbob: "Wait? This stuff can be taxed....and people pay a lot for it?"

We might as well. The republicans already accidentally legalized edibles.

lol
did they?
Absolutely might as well. If there is one thing that could save America, it's finally ditching the stupid war on weed and taxing it fairly.
This is good news.

Give it a read, it's downright classic.

Oh good lord.
50 mg per package is still a lot.
Goddamn. This is why there needs to be education.

Not unless you're eating it all at once. In the package there can't be more than 5mg per serving.

And like most people once you decide it isn't working and take more you might have a bad couple of hours but you're not od'ing on it and learned a valuable lesson.


Here a 100mg edible, a bag of gummis, is 10 mg per gummi. It takes 1-2 gummis. Yes, people can eat a whole bag, but that's silly and wasteful. One's THC level can only get to a certain point and the rest is wasted.
Again education, but I'm working on that and now I see it's needed more than ever.

and everyone should read The Emperor Wears No Clothes.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wisconsin, get with it, you're a blue state now.
Utah is more liberal than you when it comes to weed. It's damn embarrassing.
images.procon.orgView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh no! What will the cops do with legal weed and no roadside tests?  What about cannabis-induced psychosis?

/It's about damn time.  Now I have to find someone who understands 21st century weed.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Amazing what can be accomplished by a political party that has competent leadership that understands what their voters want even with small majorities.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

suebhoney: Delaware's governor didn't sign nor veto Delaware legislation that passed both houses here, making recreational mj legal.

Next year, I won't need to spend $150 on my medical mj card. Woohoo!


Next election cycle they can play both ends...."Under my watch we made it legal!" or "I never signed any legislation to pass that bill!"

If it's that divisive.  May be that people will have forgot and don't care by then.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Puglio: The House, the Senate, and the Governor's mansion. It's remarkable how much work can get done when you sideline Republicans in state government. Minnesota's on a roll lately.


The list so far is:
Enshrining abortion rights
Free School Lunch For All
Restoring Voter Rights
Drivers Licenses for all
Catalytic converter sales/purchasing regulation
Setting renewable energy goals
Juneteenth Holiday
Earned safe and sick time

Now this.

The big one I'm watching is allowing anyone to opt into the MNCare coverage.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: Wisconsin, get with it, you're a blue state now.
Utah is more liberal than you when it comes to weed. It's damn embarrassing.
[images.procon.org image 850x668]


Trying to decide who will be the last to turn one of those shades of green.

Idaho or Wyoming would be my bets
 
wage0048
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: Wisconsin, get with it, you're a blue state now.
Utah is more liberal than you when it comes to weed. It's damn embarrassing.
[images.procon.org image 850x668]


Not to be a party-pooper, but that map is rather misleading.  Marijuana is illegal everywhere in the United States.

Federal drug-law reform is still needed.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wage0048: Walker: Wisconsin, get with it, you're a blue state now.
Utah is more liberal than you when it comes to weed. It's damn embarrassing.
[images.procon.org image 850x668]

Not to be a party-pooper, but that map is rather misleading.  Marijuana is illegal everywhere in the United States.

Federal drug-law reform is still needed.


nypost.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SecondaryControl: Oh no! What will the cops do with legal weed and no roadside tests?  What about cannabis-induced psychosis?

/It's about damn time.  Now I have to find someone who understands 21st century weed.


I think that was a big part of it passing in Oregon.  "Quit wasting money on cops and courts prosecuting Joe Smoker.  Prosecute the black marketeers that aren't producing any revenue for the state."  They're still around, but it's just easier to go buy it whenever you feel like it.

Next move is to organize finances so that the money isn't cash-only because of banking regs.  Maybe they could start a multi-state co-op and self-insure or something.  I don't know.  I'm just an idea guy.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
people of all races use cannabis at roughly the same rate

BS
.

Black Minnesotans are more than three times more likely to be arrested for possession than White Minnesotans

That's because they smoke and drive at the same time way more than anyone else does.


Happy to the new law though.
 
