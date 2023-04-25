 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KLKN-TV Lincoln)   Two crosswalk signs fail to yield to pickup truck causing untold hundreds of dollars in damage. No word on pickup   (klkntv.com) divider line
13
    More: Strange, Imperial Police Department, Pickup truck, Question, Pedestrian crossing, pickup truck, Cabin (truck), Indian Police Service, Lincoln, Nebraska  
•       •       •

493 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2023 at 10:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems like it's never a Volvo or Saab.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.

<tilts head>

I thought those things just popped back up, little worse for wear.

<sips beer, scratches nuts>
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but any guns were unharmed, right? right?!
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing the driver was yelling something about their freedumbs
 
TWX
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
they should go back through their traffic citation record for the last few weeks to look for a gray GM full-size pickup, probably a 3/4 ton or one ton.  If that's too many, restrict it to speed infractions in that school zone. They'll probably find the culprit in a few minutes.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Police say the driver then returned to hit a second one in front of the school.

Running over a crosswalk sign generally means you're drunk, probably shouldn't be driving. Running over one crosswalk sign, then turning around to run over a second crosswalk sign generally means you have a deep seated hatred of crosswalk signs and could probably use some mental health help.
 
olorin604
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This guy doesn't understand that proper roadsigns etiquette I'm Nebraska is to shoot the signs as you drive by
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It is an absolute mystery in this day and age of prolific license plate reading cameras who could have done such a thing

*cough* it was a cop

Absolute mystery
 
WTP 2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
cement should do the trick...
just drop the sign over one of these.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Imperial Police Department

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 minute ago  

phishrace: Police say the driver then returned to hit a second one in front of the school.

Running over a crosswalk sign generally means you're drunk, probably shouldn't be driving. Running over one crosswalk sign, then turning around to run over a second crosswalk sign generally means you have a deep seated hatred of crosswalk signs and could probably use some mental health help.


Or drunk and lost.

Don't ask how I know.

/For the record I don't have a pickup truck
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.