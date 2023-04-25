 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   The latest thing trying to kill you in Australia   (bbc.com) divider line
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Give the sheila the Boot
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A gold-plated dumbass.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In France they call this a rePierre.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She's the daughter of Bruce Dickinson.
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
6,301 American dumb asses a year
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
The Shoveller
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Another one?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They'd better apologize to Mrs. Scaramanga quick!
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
...but I was lead to believe that guns don't kill people. People do. So, what's the problem?
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What would James Bond of Australia even be named?
 
DHT3
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is that a thing we can do? Can we start sending our stupid to Australia? You know, like the British did...
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Congrats to US airport security for letting her luggage through with that in there. I've flown with guns before, and that is NOT how it's supposed to be done even if it were legal in Australia.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: ...but I was lead to believe that guns don't kill people. People do. So, what's the problem?


The problem is that America is a death ridden gun cult backwater where innocent children are routinely butchered for the sake of a small minority of angry beta white men who really need to overcompensate for a lot of shortcomings. So of course Australia doesn't want any of  that weak sauce over there.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gold plating looks stupid on firearms and automobile wheels.
 
apotech
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alexanderplatz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DayeOfJustice: What would James Bond of Australia even be named?


Shaw...Bruce Shaw.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That American woman should have booked a flight in a flying car.
That way she would have reached her destination without any hassle.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"She could face up to 10 years in jail."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gwenners [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pete and Repeat were in a boat. Pete fell out. Who was left?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gwenners: Pete and Repeat were in a boat. Pete fell out. Who was left?


Karl Marx
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gwenners: Pete and Repeat were in a boat. Pete fell out. Who was left?


Nobody, because Pete was a cannibal and only jumped overboard because he was out of food and driven mad from the heat cooking his brain and drinking salt water

duh, I mean do you know anything about being lost at sea on a dingy?
I swear... some people
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
ychef.files.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
