 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   There was a secret Russian UFO program that had 'contacted aliens' where the aliens even beamed back pictures to the Soviets. Since this is British tabloid saying so you can now believe in aliens. BELIEVE (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
21
    More: Unlikely, Russia, Extraterrestrial life, Lieutenant general, Physics, Uri Geller, Film, Knowledge, Being  
•       •       •

516 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2023 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Artist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vodka. A lot of Vodka.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Believe?   Naw, they just want you to:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then the aliens bestowed greetings and long life to Tsar Nicholas and his family.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And even aliens are sick of Russia's bullshiat.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Possible NSFW stuff on page.  LOL.  I should say so.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Sounds like someone read The Three-Body Problem and replaced China with Russia.

2. If the Russians have been getting their tech from extraterrestrials, they must be the most primitive alien species in the galaxy.
 
T.rex
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why are UFO's the topic of the day?.... FoxNews has been touting them for a straight week now...

Reminder... a UFO doesn't equal extra-terreistrial...   and in fact, it silly to conclude an extra-terrestrial source, when we have candidates and technology, already on earth, man-made.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I won't believe anything until I hear Tucker Carlson say it from his studio at the Russian RT network.
 
6nome
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

T.rex: Why are UFO's the topic of the day?.... FoxNews has been touting them for a straight week now...

Reminder... a UFO doesn't equal extra-terreistrial...   and in fact, it silly to conclude an extra-terrestrial source, when we have candidates and technology, already on earth, man-made.


That's just what Soros wants you to think.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: 1. Sounds like someone read The Three-Body Problem and replaced China with Russia.

2. If the Russians have been getting their tech from extraterrestrials, they must be the most primitive alien species in the galaxy.


Meh. The US had it's own "remote viewing" program, as well as a program that dabbled in the Occult, which was run from the Presidio back in the 80s and got caught up in the "satanic panic" back in the day

And I really don't see any similarity with 3 body problem here. The Trisolarans created and sent the Sophon which arrested our technological progress by making our instruments worthless and communication with them was done via a radio telescope array, not remote viewing

And besides, if aliens were helping us with tech, clearly it was the US. Look back and see how fast after the Roswell crash we moved from vacuum tubes and transistors to microchips. While I don't believe for an instant we got microchips from aliens, there's those that do
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: While I don't believe for an instant we got microchips from aliens, there's those that do


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustinCase
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Sum Dum Gai: 1. Sounds like someone read The Three-Body Problem and replaced China with Russia.

2. If the Russians have been getting their tech from extraterrestrials, they must be the most primitive alien species in the galaxy.

Meh. The US had it's own "remote viewing" program, as well as a program that dabbled in the Occult, which was run from the Presidio back in the 80s and got caught up in the "satanic panic" back in the day

And I really don't see any similarity with 3 body problem here. The Trisolarans created and sent the Sophon which arrested our technological progress by making our instruments worthless and communication with them was done via a radio telescope array, not remote viewing

And besides, if aliens were helping us with tech, clearly it was the US. Look back and see how fast after the Roswell crash we moved from vacuum tubes and transistors to microchips. While I don't believe for an instant we got microchips from aliens, there's those that do


Also see, Men Who Stare at Goats.

A friend's husband is all up in the, it all really happened! Why yes, he's a Trumper.

I like to think that the responses the soviets received were our people, just messing with them.
 
Fooshards
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

T.rex: Why are UFO's the topic of the day?.... FoxNews has been touting them for a straight week now...

Reminder... a UFO doesn't equal extra-terreistrial...   and in fact, it silly to conclude an extra-terrestrial source, when we have candidates and technology, already on earth, man-made.


I'd guess that they're testing the waters to find out what sort of "contact" scenario their crazy christofascist followers will accept, if any.   UFO of alien origin, UFO of foreign national origin, UFO of domestic temporal origin, etc...

I don't think y'all qaeda will accept any of it, lol.  Directly contradicts most of the religions of the world, the cults will implode.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size


I thought this was Barry Williams (Greg Brady) after some weight loss for a moment.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How do you say "It's a streetlight" in Russian?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fooshards: T.rex: Why are UFO's the topic of the day?.... FoxNews has been touting them for a straight week now...

Reminder... a UFO doesn't equal extra-terreistrial...   and in fact, it silly to conclude an extra-terrestrial source, when we have candidates and technology, already on earth, man-made.

I'd guess that they're testing the waters to find out what sort of "contact" scenario their crazy christofascist followers will accept, if any.   UFO of alien origin, UFO of foreign national origin, UFO of domestic temporal origin, etc...

I don't think y'all qaeda will accept any of it, lol.  Directly contradicts most of the religions of the world, the cults will implode.


I believe the Greys are homosapiens from 10,000 years in the future who look that way thanks to rampant gene editing who've come back in time to collect stem cells stored up redneck anal cavities so they can recreate the human genome as it was back in our time so they can stop looking like bug-eyed pasty skinned creeps
 
Wessoman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Russia huh? Well that explains why the Aliens never came back and/or make sure to keep their distance.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: How do you say "It's a streetlight" in Russian?


Влад должен убить себя.
 
Fano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fooshards: T.rex: Why are UFO's the topic of the day?.... FoxNews has been touting them for a straight week now...

Reminder... a UFO doesn't equal extra-terreistrial...   and in fact, it silly to conclude an extra-terrestrial source, when we have candidates and technology, already on earth, man-made.

I'd guess that they're testing the waters to find out what sort of "contact" scenario their crazy christofascist followers will accept, if any.   UFO of alien origin, UFO of foreign national origin, UFO of domestic temporal origin, etc...

I don't think y'all qaeda will accept any of it, lol.  Directly contradicts most of the religions of the world, the cults will implode.


Lissen fellas. Doomsday cults regularly survive doomsday coming and going. It's no big deal at all absorbing aliens
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

6nome: Stands With A Tiny Fist: How do you say "It's a streetlight" in Russian?

Влад должен убить себя.


Well that. :)
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.