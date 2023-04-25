 Skip to content
Man tries to escape the coming revolution by stealing out-of-service Puget Sound ferry, fails at both
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you would have gotten more clicks with "OMG the cops are hacking my gibsons!" (second story on the farking link).
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Project Wingman is not a guide.

/obscure?
 
NullReferenceException
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it was a fast ferry, so it probably wouldn't have worked anyway.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't blame you bro.. I'm saving up my money for an escape boat too.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it Colin Jost trying to expand his empire?
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police spokesperson Aaron Elton says the man told police a revolution was coming, and that's why he needed to take the boat.
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/surrounded by ASSHOLES!
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Time travel optional.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Theeng: Project Wingman is not a guide.

/obscure?


Shout out to that poor bastard.
 
Dryad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just for arguments sake, should his cunning plan have worked:
What is the practical application of a ferry boat in forwarding the cause of revolution, and where does one hide it in the meantime?
/Is there an A-team montage involved?
 
maudibjr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maybe he ment revolution, as in engine revolutions, and was just trying to help that poor disused ferry out
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They forgot to charge him with terrorism, and have him dealt with accordingly.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bremelo
Youtube bTc5aKZj98k
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How does one even start a ferry and drive it away?

/StevenWright,putcarkeysinbuilding,itstartedup
//soidroveitaroundforawhile
///police: wheredoyoulive?
4*/righthere
 
Jeff73
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe he was just a really die-hard Prince fan.
 
