(Syracuse Post-Standard)   Driver hits bridge but luckily he knows someone who can fix the damage   (syracuse.com) divider line
11
•       •       •

11 Comments
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they marked the lane closure this time.

This is my local truck nomming bridge. It's having a fantastic truck munching season. It's gotten a bunch this month alone, two in one week. There is a petition circulating to put giant googly eyes 👀 and pointy teeth on it. I think it's a good idea, as the 20 or so warning signs and the fact that the road is closed to truck traffic don't seem to be doing f*ck all.

It's a railroad bridge. Can't be raised, and it's right next to a large lake, so the road can't be lowered.  There is a parallel road that goes to the same place. It has traffic lights though and might take 5 minutes longer so trucks would rather be idiots.

/Not subby
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"My dad is a TV repairman. He has an awesome set of tools, I can fix this"
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe he was just delivering it.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
DOT = Damn Overhead Trestle?
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
just call the guy...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I always thought when people got in trouble, they called Mr. Wolf.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That is one seriously low bridge!
 
EJ25T
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Typical state employee; trying to rack up some overtime.

(Written by a state employee)
 
DRTFA
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"A state DOT contractor vehicle accidentally struck the bridge"

Like saying a gun "accidentally went off", this wasn't an accident. The bridge didn't come or of nowhere.  I'd rather TFA say the truck driver was negligent in allowing the truck to hit the bridge.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
DOT truck driver wanted.  Must be able to read.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

