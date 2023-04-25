 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Bolivian Marching Powder has been replaced by Guatemalan Chili Powder   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was heroin, so...Afghan Sleeping Powder?

But "it's chili powder" sounds like something you'd come up with after a couple of free samples.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Chill powder
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [media.tenor.com image 220x164] [View Full Size image _x_]


Lead off home run, right there
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the cop had to do was ask him if the chili he was going to make had beans or not.

If it had beans he should be arrested. Because chili never has beans in it, at least REAL chili doesn't.

/runs
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
putting the Street in Street Corn. 
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida ... a permanently revoked license.


Sacred excrement!  How badly do you have to drive for Florida to tell you not to get behind the wheel?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ya know, pure capsaicin is a white powder. It would be a terrible prank.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: [y.yarn.co image 400x226]


Science, biatch.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Ya know, pure capsaicin is a white powder. It would be a terrible prank.


Grind in some menthol crystals for an added kick.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Alternative headline: Guatemalan dude discovers his family doesn't like him very much...
 
