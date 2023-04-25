 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hollywood Reporter)   Fired media figurehead trifecta complete. Bet he didn't predict this   (hollywoodreporter.com) divider line
136
    More: News, Nate Silver, The New York Times, ABC News, ESPN, FiveThirtyEight, Brand, The Hollywood Reporter, Journalism  
•       •       •

5782 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 25 Apr 2023 at 12:54 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



136 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, there's the trifecta
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank god. Go back to sports for f*ck sake.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't predict it!?!?!

He predicted a 2% chance of that happening, and it did!

His record of perfect (and weaselly hedged) accuracy remains unbroken!1!1
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's about time
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't been super tuned in but when I've seen his work he's had the vibe where I feel like in a couple more years he and the Dilbert guy will be indistinguishable.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: I haven't been super tuned in but when I've seen his work he's had the vibe where I feel like in a couple more years he and the Dilbert guy will be indistinguishable.


He's been sliding down that path ever since he got tired of his kids being stuck at home during Covid and started asserting his rich white privilege.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: It's about time


Why you say that?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: GardenWeasel: It's about time

Why you say that?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

Silver's been a half assed pollster for years.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got 538 problems but Mr Silver ain't one of them.
 
robostapler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Welp, there's the trifecta


I mean, if they want to fire more people then I'm okay with that.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
538 still does some good work. Silver is not the person doing the good work, though.
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not giving up hope! Make it four!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, Nate Silver's twitter account is some sort of bad take generator.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Disney has been unskewed?
 
Murkanen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing of value is lost.
 
hobnail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was an ok statistician but a terrible political analyst.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: I'm not giving up hope! Make it four!
[Fark user image 425x502]


Is Chuck Todd even in this thing?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, all the Republican election fraud rendered 538's models useless.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nate Silver has no sense of own history, just like Robert Reich or Jim Cramer.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silver is good at performing and interpreting statistical analyses. He can't pundit for shiat, though.
 
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put me down for $20 on Big Bird next.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: GardenWeasel: It's about time

Why you say that?


His blurring, obfuscation, and manipulation of Covid data
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static5.businessinsider.comView Full Size

R.I.P Nate Silver
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: 538 still does some good work. Silver is not the person doing the good work, though.


Eh, his modeling is reasonably good. However, he shouldn't have been audience facing except for discussions about model design.

The idea to make him a TV talking head was a terrible one.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Nate Silver has no sense of own history, just like Robert Reich or Jim Cramer.


What's your beef with Reich?
 
NetOwl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: GardenWeasel: It's about time

Why you say that?



People seem to think, for some reason, that there's some sort of virtue in reporting narrow error bars on predictions even if the data you're working with or the model you're using don't justify doing so.

They confuse the whole process with a game where the idea is to make correct guesses.  Then one is supposed to "be a man" and stand behind those guess.  It's all so stupid.

When one candidate has 48% of the vote and the other has 47% of the vote, shouting from the rooftops that one or the other is going to win is WRONG, even if your guess ends up being correct.  You're not some sage; you flipped a coin.

Accurately reporting that you have no idea who's going to win the toss-ups is the honest - meaning, in this context, CORRECT - thing to do.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Good.

Silver's been a half assed pollster for years.


Ignoring that he doesn't do polls.

He seems to be a complete jerk. When I used to follow him on twitter, with his rantings about his supposed epidemiology expertise. My god did he ever need someone in a position to tell him No

hobnail: He was an ok statistician but a terrible political analyst.


In his early days right around when he was getting well known he knew that he was a terrible pundit. But then he chose to become a terrible pundit.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$20 on Stephanie Ruhle
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dang. I was hoping the rule of threes would finally take Jim Cramer.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fivey must be taking this hard.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
roblox_oof.mp4
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: He was an ok statistician but a terrible political analyst.


Yet he was one of the few political analysts who understood the weakness of trend data with as few data points as politics tends to offer.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nate Silver's polling has been about as effective, of late, as landlines are common.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> Bet he didn't predict this

Rumors of this have been going around for a few months I think, probably well aware of it
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NetOwl: cman: GardenWeasel: It's about time

Why you say that?


People seem to think, for some reason, that there's some sort of virtue in reporting narrow error bars on predictions even if the data you're working with or the model you're using don't justify doing so.

They confuse the whole process with a game where the idea is to make correct guesses.  Then one is supposed to "be a man" and stand behind those guess.  It's all so stupid.

When one candidate has 48% of the vote and the other has 47% of the vote, shouting from the rooftops that one or the other is going to win is WRONG, even if your guess ends up being correct.  You're not some sage; you flipped a coin.

Accurately reporting that you have no idea who's going to win the toss-ups is the honest - meaning, in this context, CORRECT - thing to do.


My complaints have nothing to do with his polling analysis.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nate Silver's out?

What were the odds of that?
 
NetOwl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Name_Omitted: hobnail: He was an ok statistician but a terrible political analyst.

Yet he was one of the few political analysts who understood the weakness of trend data with as few data points as politics tends to offer.



The Earl Weaver of politics.
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: wildcardjack: Nate Silver has no sense of own history, just like Robert Reich or Jim Cramer.

What's your beef with Reich?


The first 2 I'm ok with, but the 3rd Reich I've got some issues with.
 
Phaedrus the Vague [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin': Dang. I was hoping the rule of threes would finally take Jim Cramer.


Cramer must have predicted his own firing, and was wrong as usual.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RasIanI: Nate Silver's polling has been about as effective, of late, as landlines are common.


Other than he didn't run a polling company or do any polls
 
DarkDawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well the artical says he was worried about this so he did predict it.  But it means he could make a competeing site again if he wants and do this own thing. (unless he has a contract that says no)

but he prolly got boats loads of money when he sold a few years ago so im not gonna shead a tear.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NetOwl: NetOwl: Accurately reporting that you have no idea who's going to win the toss-ups is the honest - meaning, in this context, CORRECT - thing to do.


Most of the criticism brought up so far is valid, but this is the one area that Silver had right.  He refused to take a race out of the tossup/leaning category until there was a statically valid reason for doing so.  He was not saying the guy trailing was going to win, he was saying that the guy leading was not nesecarally going to win.  There is a differance.
 
NetOwl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: My complaints have nothing to do with his polling analysis.



Fair enough, I guess.

But you don't have to go far to find people who think calling a toss-up a toss-up is somehow wrong, and they show up every time Silver gets mentioned.

I only pay attention to 538 during election years, though, so any potential other problems are not going to be things I notice.
 
Sarien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, not the "It's Still Real To Me, Damnit!" guy of telephone political polling.

I called 3 people, and asked them if they gave a shiat.

No takers.   Must mean there's gonna be a red wave.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long before he shows up on The Intercept next to ol' Greeny.
 
fruit flies like a banana
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh come on. Whatever you think of Nate Silver's punditry, statisticals or haircut, he's not being fired because of a sexual harassment lawsuit. One of these things is not like the others.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know this SEEMS like he didn't predict this.

BUT IF YOU PAY FOR THE DELUXE MODEL, YOU'LL SEE HE KNEW IT WAS COMING. SO REALLY, YOU'RE ALL THE IDIOTS FOR WONDERING HOW HE MISSED IT.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Thank god. Go back to sports for f*ck sake.


Still mad he correctly predicted Hillary had a decent chance to lose the election, eh?
 
Displayed 50 of 136 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.