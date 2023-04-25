 Skip to content
(WFTV Orlando)   I hear those things are awfully loud / It glides as softly as a cloud / Is there a chance that Ron could bend? / Not on your life, my Florida friend   (wftv.com) divider line
    More: Repeat, Walt Disney World, Government, Magic Kingdom, The Walt Disney Company, Walt Disney, Monorail, Disney's monorail, Law  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was he put here by the Devil?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
North Haverbrook is in Florida? Who knew?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the South Florida gas shortage and the flood damage in Fort Lauderdale issues have all been fixed?

Bully!
 
jvl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good lord crybabies are so petty.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If Disney wants to bring the fight, I think they would probably win the fight," attorney Jacob Schumer said.

Gosh. Do you think they will?

And then Ronda will keep looking for ways to implement laws or administrative rules that basically only affect Disney so that he can lean on his people to slow-walk whatever approvals are then needed for Disney to keep operating whatever the [thing] is. DeSantis wants a photo op with him or his surrogate placing literal chains around the gates at Disney, or at least a Disney exhibit (even if Disney finds a way to get them legally removed within hours).
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: So the South Florida gas shortage and the flood damage in Fort Lauderdale issues have all been fixed?

Bully!


Those voters don't care about their homes!  They want to see a meatball fight an amusement park!
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LMFAO this is the definition of grasping at straws.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoboZombie: LMFAO this is the definition of grasping at straws.


And their moves are getting more and more desperate. These idiots in Tallahassee can't even disguise these amendments as something that's not retaliatory to Disney for not bending its knee to Desantis.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pathetic.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: North Haverbrook is in Florida? Who knew?


There ain't no monorail here and there never was!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A hill with mouse shaped ears is a strange hill to die upon, but glad to see DeSantis marching right on up it, waving his nazi flag as he goes
 
Yaw String
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeSantes' small peener energy is beyond tiresome.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is gonna sound crazy, but someone probably should be inspecting roads, bridges, railways, monorails etc.

/someone competent
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry Fark, the mod has spoken.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just when I think this couldn't get more stupid.

My sister's best friend moved to Florida about a decade ago. Turns out her cousin is pretty high up in the Florida GOP and is close with DeSantis. So close that she's on this new board dealing with the Disney shiat.

They initially liked the move because it was much more affordable and she had some family nearby that she didn't exactly see eye to eye with politically, but got along with well enough. Then all this batshiattery escalated over the years. So they're now moving to the Netherlands. Good job Forida.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hang on, let me get my pen-knife for that pudding cup.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: Bully!


And that's exactly what Ron DeSantis is.

/yes, I know how you were really using that word.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disney should leave Florida.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Was he put here by the Devil?


No, good sir, he's on the level.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, gonna have state licensed inspectors looking over a system they know nothing about for flaws?
How's that been working for ya?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Disney should leave Florida.


Once they sue the state for a few billion dollars, they might.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu: Just when I think this couldn't get more stupid.

My sister's best friend moved to Florida about a decade ago. Turns out her cousin is pretty high up in the Florida GOP and is close with DeSantis. So close that she's on this new board dealing with the Disney shiat.

They initially liked the move because it was much more affordable and she had some family nearby that she didn't exactly see eye to eye with politically, but got along with well enough. Then all this batshiattery escalated over the years. So they're now moving to the Netherlands. Good job Forida.


Getting the fark out of America would be a good move for anyone regardless of where they live

The GOP faithful and the GQP can stay here and have their shiny new 3rd world nation run by the American Taliban. Enjoy

Sorry kids, but an economy that relies upon mass fraud to keep the Fortune 500 afloat, a rule of law that only applies to the working class, shiat tier education, a "healthcare system" that's a sick joke, runaway income inequality and ever increasing violence are not the hallmarks of a healthy, functional, much less thriving nation
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu: Just when I think this couldn't get more stupid.

My sister's best friend moved to Florida about a decade ago. Turns out her cousin is pretty high up in the Florida GOP and is close with DeSantis. So close that she's on this new board dealing with the Disney shiat.

They initially liked the move because it was much more affordable and she had some family nearby that she didn't exactly see eye to eye with politically, but got along with well enough. Then all this batshiattery escalated over the years. So they're now moving to the Netherlands. Good job Forida.


LOL.  I can just hear that conversation:

"We need to get as far away from Florida as we can."
"West coast, that's 3,000 miles away."
"Not far enough.  The Netherlands has 4,500 miles and an ocean between it and Florida."
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I never realized how important the monorail is to the operation of the Disney parks until I was at the park once when the Monorail broke down near closing time and I was Epcot and  trying to get back to the rest of my family who were going to meet up back at Disney world (this was just barely the pre-cellphone days)   DIsney Rolled Buuses to the Bus terminal outside the various parks but I took one look at the number of buses and the number of people in line, some getting desperate to get back to kids who were waiting in other parks and realized all hell was about to break loose.

Then I learned a very valauble lesson about people that day:  The WANT to be led in choatic situations, and anyone who speaks with even the slightest air of authority gets obeyed and those are "the Rules".   With the arrogance and surety that only being 23 and sure you are smarter than everyone else brings, I jumped up on a trashcan and making my theater teacher prod bellowed over the crowd "all right people this is how this is going to work   Small kids or any meeting a small kid at another park to the front of the line. everyone else stap back for now"  Then I grabbed a waiting cabbie and told him to call his dispatcher and roll everything they had to these parking lots   and shouted again "anyone who can't wait for the next busses form yourself in groups of five and make a line Here and these cabs will take you back to the main park and you can split the fare."

and fark me sideways that is EXACTLY what happened.   When people tried to "jump the line" or "break the rules" everyone n the crowd took it upon themselves to enforce them.

a valuable lesson inhuman [sychology and manipulation I learned that day
 
bmix
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Due to the recent behavior of the governor of Florida, he shall henceforth be referred to as "Rhonda Sandtits."

I claim no copyright; do feel free to pass this along as you see fit. Apologies (and a damp towel) extended to those who actually do suffer from sandy breasts.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

puffy999: Was he put here by the Devil?


Well he did go to Trump, with tears in his eyes, to ask for an endorsement, so...yes?
 
Muta
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Disney inspects its own rides and monorails, but lawmakers are stripping both those powers away. In an amendment to a license plate reader bill, lawmakers said monorail systems in special districts that cross county lines would be subject to state inspections

Wouldn't the monorail be grandfathered and not subject to the state inspection?
 
abbarach
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: A hill with mouse shaped ears is a strange hill to die upon, but glad to see DeSantis marching right on up it, waving his nazi flag as he goes


imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Magorn: I never realized how important the monorail is to the operation of the Disney parks until I was at the park once when the Monorail broke down near closing time and I was Epcot and  trying to get back to the rest of my family who were going to meet up back at Disney world (this was just barely the pre-cellphone days)


That's not really true anymore. Disney's bus system is much more robust than it was then. The monorail still only stretches between Epcot and the Magic Kingdom (and resorts along the lagoon). So if there's an issue, it doesn't affect much.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Desantis pretty much ended his political career outside of Florida.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hereinNC: Desantis pretty much ended his political career outside of Florida.


And he's working damned hard to end it in Florida, too.

This is a psychopath determined to win something, anything, against a perceived "nemesis," solely because that "nemesis" didn't approve of something the psychopath did.

Eventually, it's just going to be DeSantis, an AR-15, and some poor bastard in a Mickey Mouse suit near the entrance of the park, because no one treats Ron like this - NO ONE!
 
Forbidden Doughnut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu: Just when I think this couldn't get more stupid.

My sister's best friend moved to Florida about a decade ago. Turns out her cousin is pretty high up in the Florida GOP and is close with DeSantis. So close that she's on this new board dealing with the Disney shiat.

They initially liked the move because it was much more affordable and she had some family nearby that she didn't exactly see eye to eye with politically, but got along with well enough. Then all this batshiattery escalated over the years. So they're now moving to the Netherlands. Good job Forida.


These days, moving from Florida to the Netherlands probably feels like moving from Mordor to Lothlorien...
 
miscreant
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Begoggle: Disney should leave Florida.

Once they sue the state for a few billion dollars, they might.


Doubtful. It would cost them way more to recreate Disney World somewhere else than it will cost to just wait DeathSantis out. Hell, he keeps pulling shiat like this and they might come out ahead after suing the state for this idiocy
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Muta: Disney inspects its own rides and monorails, but lawmakers are stripping both those powers away. In an amendment to a license plate reader bill, lawmakers said monorail systems in special districts that cross county lines would be subject to state inspections

Wouldn't the monorail be grandfathered and not subject to the state inspection?


They are passing a new bill, it can say whatever they want it to
 
Joe_diGriz [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Reedy Creek's board will be back in session Wednesday morning to officially declare the development agreement the old board struck with Disney void.

Right, good luck with that. If anyone thinks for one minute that the Disney lawyers overlooked even the tiniest comma, semicolon, or period in that agreement, they are perhaps the most naive and/or stupid person on the planet. (Then again, this is Ron and his band of mad men we're talking about.)  I'm pretty sure the new board has zero power - not even the littlest smidgen - to override that agreement.

Schumer said that is a precursor to the district suing Disney as soon as Wednesday afternoon, or the other way around.

I'm betting Disney already has the paperwork done, filed, and on record, simply awaiting a phone call to the court to open it. I'd be surprised if it takes more than 15 minutes from the time the board puts the declaration into place to when the judge basically tells them it's on hold due to legal action.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: hereinNC: Desantis pretty much ended his political career outside of Florida.

And he's working damned hard to end it in Florida, too.

This is a psychopath determined to win something, anything, against a perceived "nemesis," solely because that "nemesis" didn't approve of something the psychopath did.

Eventually, it's just going to be DeSantis, an AR-15, and some poor bastard in a Mickey Mouse suit near the entrance of the park, because no one treats Ron like this - NO ONE!


Let's not let all those willing GOP members of the Florida Legilature and their deep pocketed millionaire/.billionaire donors off the hook quite yet.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just think, if this tyrant is willing to weaponize state government to this level against a corporation that dared to exercise its first amendment rights, what would he do as President?  Who would he go after in a similar fashion?  The Southern Poverty Law Center?  The Human Rights Campaign?  Individual citizens?
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Joe_diGriz: Reedy Creek's board will be back in session Wednesday morning to officially declare the development agreement the old board struck with Disney void.

Right, good luck with that. If anyone thinks for one minute that the Disney lawyers overlooked even the tiniest comma, semicolon, or period in that agreement, they are perhaps the most naive and/or stupid person on the planet. (Then again, this is Ron and his band of mad men we're talking about.)  I'm pretty sure the new board has zero power - not even the littlest smidgen - to override that agreement.

Schumer said that is a precursor to the district suing Disney as soon as Wednesday afternoon, or the other way around.

I'm betting Disney already has the paperwork done, filed, and on record, simply awaiting a phone call to the court to open it. I'd be surprised if it takes more than 15 minutes from the time the board puts the declaration into place to when the judge basically tells them it's on hold due to legal action.


The worst part of this is that I'm cheering for a corporation.
 
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Florida is also trying to enact the death penalty for pedophiles, despite a previous Supreme Court ruling that prohibited the death penalty in those cases. I wonder how the new Supreme Court will rule on this when it hits their docket?
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Joe_diGriz: Reedy Creek's board will be back in session Wednesday morning to officially declare the development agreement the old board struck with Disney void.

Right, good luck with that. If anyone thinks for one minute that the Disney lawyers overlooked even the tiniest comma, semicolon, or period in that agreement, they are perhaps the most naive and/or stupid person on the planet. (Then again, this is Ron and his band of mad men we're talking about.)  I'm pretty sure the new board has zero power - not even the littlest smidgen - to override that agreement.

Schumer said that is a precursor to the district suing Disney as soon as Wednesday afternoon, or the other way around.

I'm betting Disney already has the paperwork done, filed, and on record, simply awaiting a phone call to the court to open it. I'd be surprised if it takes more than 15 minutes from the time the board puts the declaration into place to when the judge basically tells them it's on hold due to legal action.


I think Disney should start openly shopping around for land in other States, but not necessarily to buy, just to scare some people in Florida. I do not think Ronny fully realizes just how much money Disney contributes to the State's coffers. Sales tax for Disney tickets alone generates something like $500 million every year for Florida. Throw in souvenirs, concessions, resort fees, etc. and it is nothing to dismiss ligtly.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Joe_diGriz: Reedy Creek's board will be back in session Wednesday morning to officially declare the development agreement the old board struck with Disney void.

Right, good luck with that. If anyone thinks for one minute that the Disney lawyers overlooked even the tiniest comma, semicolon, or period in that agreement, they are perhaps the most naive and/or stupid person on the planet. (Then again, this is Ron and his band of mad men we're talking about.)  I'm pretty sure the new board has zero power - not even the littlest smidgen - to override that agreement.

Schumer said that is a precursor to the district suing Disney as soon as Wednesday afternoon, or the other way around.

I'm betting Disney already has the paperwork done, filed, and on record, simply awaiting a phone call to the court to open it. I'd be surprised if it takes more than 15 minutes from the time the board puts the declaration into place to when the judge basically tells them it's on hold due to legal action.


They posted the changes in the Orlando newspaper, as required by law, sixty days before the vote.

DeIdiot didn't have anyone reading the papers.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: So, gonna have state licensed inspectors looking over a system they know nothing about for flaws?
How's that been working for ya?
[Fark user image 272x185]


And let's not forget
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

miscreant: WhackingDay: Begoggle: Disney should leave Florida.

Once they sue the state for a few billion dollars, they might.

Doubtful. It would cost them way more to recreate Disney World somewhere else than it will cost to just wait DeathSantis out. Hell, he keeps pulling shiat like this and they might come out ahead after suing the state for this idiocy


If it were only the political situation, I'd say maybe you're right. But it isn't - there are other, more concrete and less avoidable reasons Florida doesn't have a very bright future. Things are headed into the crapper there, and it would take the whole state working together in good faith to turn it around - so.........................
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: hereinNC: Desantis pretty much ended his political career outside of Florida.

And he's working damned hard to end it in Florida, too.

This is a psychopath determined to win something, anything, against a perceived "nemesis," solely because that "nemesis" didn't approve of something the psychopath did.

Eventually, it's just going to be DeSantis, an AR-15, and some poor bastard in a Mickey Mouse suit near the entrance of the park, because no one treats Ron like this - NO ONE!


...and that's when the Tick-Tock Croc eats him?
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I simply cannot wait to see what Disney's endgame is here.

We know it's gonna be beautiful.

But to quote the AJR song, "Can we skip to the good part?"
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hereinNC: Desantis pretty much ended his political career outside of Florida.


Say what?  Republican voters (at the national level) have made it pretty clear that the more of a nutjob/dictator a person is, the more willing they are to elect him.  And DeathSentence is playing the nutjob/dictator card very skillfully as of late..
 
