(Some Guy)   Here us how not to use the serial, or Oxford comma. Unless your intention is to take us back in time   (wtaj.com) divider line
29
29 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ow ow ow ow ow
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've seen those English dramas too...
 
Moose out front
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Will you be inviting the strippers, JFK and Stalin?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My middle school English teacher used to call that type of comma usage "sprinkles" because it looks like you just dusted your paper randomly with punctuation.

I'm not saying I'm great at using the comma, to this day I have way more splices and run-on sentences than I should, but that article was painful.
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There are times to use the oxford comma.  However, more often than not they're being used by lazy writers who don't want to structure their sentence correctly.

And yes, this is me throwing rocks from my glass house of sinking ships.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's all fine and dandy to use an Oxford comma but what if you're enrolled in Cambridge?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Unless your intention is to take us back in time
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Subby calls out grammar issue in article; subby misuses us, meaning instead, is.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It gives pause that subby's ignorance of a coordinating comma beggars belief and raises the question: Are some grammar nazis the good guys?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you see a drunk driver on the road, don't hesitate to contact 911!


thecrimereport.orgView Full Size
 
farkturf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Will you be inviting the strippers, JFK and Stalin?


i.redd.itView Full Size


However,

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Halfabee64 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You can pry the Oxford comma from my cold dead hand.  That said, WTF?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

buravirgil: It gives pause that subby's ignorance of a coordinating comma beggars belief and raises the question: Are some grammar nazis the good guys?


I believe you mean nazi's.

/pet peeve
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

buravirgil: It gives pause that subby's ignorance of a coordinating comma beggars belief and raises the question: Are some grammar nazis the good guys?


yes. 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Algebrat: buravirgil: It gives pause that subby's ignorance of a coordinating comma beggars belief and raises the question: Are some grammar nazis the good guys?

I believe you mean nazi's.

/pet peeve


You have it wrong, hate to tell you. 

Nazi's is the plural possessive. Nazis is the plural.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: Nazi's is the plural possessive.


Excuse me, singular possessive. I knew I was going to make a mistake somewhere LOL
 
buravirgil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: Algebrat: buravirgil: It gives pause that subby's ignorance of a coordinating comma beggars belief and raises the question: Are some grammar nazis the good guys?

I believe you mean nazi's.

/pet peeve

You have it wrong, hate to tell you. 

Nazi's is the plural possessive. Nazis is the plural.


that's the joke
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Unless your intention is to take us back in time
[Fark user image image 350x425]


Bring your own, weapons.

I've only done this once, before.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Word Crimes
Youtube 8Gv0H-vPoDc
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Also, the actual content in question:

Dwayne Stomp PSA
Youtube 2iDBmncDeqw
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

farkturf: Moose out front: Will you be inviting the strippers, JFK and Stalin?

[i.redd.it image 500x654]

However,

[i.redd.it image 700x915]


In the "However" panel, it should be a semicolon after "JFK".

/pit poove
 
Mock26
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Commas can save lives, or end them:

Time to eat, Grandpa.
Time to eat Grandpa.

Choose wisely. Grandpa's life depends on it.
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

farkturf: Moose out front: Will you be inviting the strippers, JFK and Stalin?

[i.redd.it image 500x654]

However,

[i.redd.it image 700x915]


Even the potential confusion in the second is still less unclear than the confusion in the first.
 
Halfabee64 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: phimuskapsi: Nazi's is the plural possessive.

Excuse me, singular possessive. I knew I was going to make a mistake somewhere LOL


Congratulations!  You've hit into an Internet law double play:  Godwin's and Skitt's Laws.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

steklo: It's all fine and dandy to use an Oxford comma but what if you're enrolled in Cambridge?


Meh, who cares what the Tabs do with their words
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah, but about Uncle Jack and his horse?
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Commas are important.

Let's eat out, grandma.
 
