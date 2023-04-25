 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Farmers rally over first lady's comments on banning dog meat, claim he's the true hero of Fallout   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
39
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

613 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2023 at 12:20 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I fully expected to see Boebert killing and eating a dachshund
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dog, cat, whale, horse, there are certain animals which shouldn't be on one's plate to eat.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cman: Dog, cat, whale, horse, there are certain animals which shouldn't be on one's plate to eat.


Long pig is OK, though.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wait?  Really?  I thought it was a joke that some cultures ate dogs.

Now, it's not so funny anymore.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dogmeat might have been the hero of Fallout, but you can't get too far on survival mode in FO4 without eating a ton of Mutt Chops.

/cats cannot be killed in Fallout.  Someone up in Bethesda must love them
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: I fully expected to see Boebert killing and eating a dachshund


Don't be ridiculous. She's not going to kill it first.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cman: Dog, cat, whale, horse, there are certain animals which shouldn't be on one's plate to eat.


Why?  Dogs, cats, and horses have been livestock for as long as civilization has been around.   I get the endangered species when it comes to whales, but baring that, they've been food animals for longer than they haven't as well.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rent Party: cman: Dog, cat, whale, horse, there are certain animals which shouldn't be on one's plate to eat.

Why?  Dogs, cats, and horses have been livestock for as long as civilization has been around.   I get the endangered species when it comes to whales, but baring that, they've been food animals for longer than they haven't as well.


Dogs and cats because they are companion animals, horses because they've fought side-by-side in war with humans since they were tamed (along with being companion animals).
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This succulent free range Labradoodle was raised on a diet of dollar store kibble and frozen dog shiat.
You can tell the meat is a prime cut by its unnatural discolouration and abundant sinewy gristle.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cman: Dog, cat, whale, horse, there are certain animals which shouldn't be on one's plate to eat.


Cat dog horse whale sounds like a very exotic turduckhen.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You dog does not want to BE steak
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: cman: Dog, cat, whale, horse, there are certain animals which shouldn't be on one's plate to eat.

Long pig is OK, though.


long pig
Youtube J5f-iPdX3CY
 
Rent Party
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cman: Rent Party: cman: Dog, cat, whale, horse, there are certain animals which shouldn't be on one's plate to eat.

Why?  Dogs, cats, and horses have been livestock for as long as civilization has been around.   I get the endangered species when it comes to whales, but baring that, they've been food animals for longer than they haven't as well.

Dogs and cats because they are companion animals, horses because they've fought side-by-side in war with humans since they were tamed (along with being companion animals).


What is a "companion animal?"  Mongols were eating horses that they "fought side-by-side" with for as long as Mongols rode horses.  Drank horse milk, too.

They're all livestock.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Dogmeat might have been the hero of Fallout, but you can't get too far on survival mode in FO4 without eating a ton of Mutt Chops.

/cats cannot be killed in Fallout.  Someone up in Bethesda must love them


Really? I think I remember having to install a mod for FO4 to make them unkillable.

/ and another one that made kids mortal
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't eat meat eating animals.. their meat is foul.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: whither_apophis: I fully expected to see Boebert killing and eating a dachshund

Don't be ridiculous. She's not going to kill it first.


I think I've seen that documentary.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ex wife is Korean/Japanese.  I visited her at her aunt's house in Korea. She had a bunch of dogs in cages. I asked her what that was about, her aunt raises them for food.
I made very sure her aunt made pork for dinner.  Well I asked. I was told it was pork.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rent Party: cman: Rent Party: cman: Dog, cat, whale, horse, there are certain animals which shouldn't be on one's plate to eat.

Why?  Dogs, cats, and horses have been livestock for as long as civilization has been around.   I get the endangered species when it comes to whales, but baring that, they've been food animals for longer than they haven't as well.

Dogs and cats because they are companion animals, horses because they've fought side-by-side in war with humans since they were tamed (along with being companion animals).

What is a "companion animal?"  Mongols were eating horses that they "fought side-by-side" with for as long as Mongols rode horses.  Drank horse milk, too.

They're all livestock.


Oh, well if the Mongols did it!
Catch you fools later, I'm off to grill myself a horse dog!
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: cman: Dog, cat, whale, horse, there are certain animals which shouldn't be on one's plate to eat.

Long pig is OK, though.


Ewwww, no, do you see what those things eat?? Hard pass.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The change is coming from within their own culture. Eating companion animals will go the way of slavery, clitorectomy, and cannibalism, eventually.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rent Party: cman: Rent Party: cman: Dog, cat, whale, horse, there are certain animals which shouldn't be on one's plate to eat.

Why?  Dogs, cats, and horses have been livestock for as long as civilization has been around.   I get the endangered species when it comes to whales, but baring that, they've been food animals for longer than they haven't as well.

Dogs and cats because they are companion animals, horses because they've fought side-by-side in war with humans since they were tamed (along with being companion animals).

What is a "companion animal?"  Mongols were eating horses that they "fought side-by-side" with for as long as Mongols rode horses.  Drank horse milk, too.

They're all livestock.


Companion animals are animals which are kept as pets.

Mongols may have eaten horse meat, but fark them. That's disrespectful. Horses are highly intelligent and have died for man's folly time and time again on the battlefield.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: The Third Man: Dogmeat might have been the hero of Fallout, but you can't get too far on survival mode in FO4 without eating a ton of Mutt Chops.

/cats cannot be killed in Fallout.  Someone up in Bethesda must love them

Really? I think I remember having to install a mod for FO4 to make them unkillable.

/ and another one that made kids mortal


I think you may be right...come to think of it I may have had a similar mod.

/too many mods, man
 
hobnail
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cman: Rent Party: cman: Rent Party: cman: Dog, cat, whale, horse, there are certain animals which shouldn't be on one's plate to eat.

Why?  Dogs, cats, and horses have been livestock for as long as civilization has been around.   I get the endangered species when it comes to whales, but baring that, they've been food animals for longer than they haven't as well.

Dogs and cats because they are companion animals, horses because they've fought side-by-side in war with humans since they were tamed (along with being companion animals).

What is a "companion animal?"  Mongols were eating horses that they "fought side-by-side" with for as long as Mongols rode horses.  Drank horse milk, too.

They're all livestock.

Companion animals are animals which are kept as pets.

Mongols may have eaten horse meat, but fark them. That's disrespectful. Horses are highly intelligent and have died for man's folly time and time again on the battlefield.


Pigs are a lot more intelligent that horses, and tastier too.
 
Anenu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Honestly I find the distinction of animals into food and not food odd and often hypocritical. I understand not wanting to eat animals you have formed emotional attachments to but by most every test pigs are just as if not more intelligent and sociable than dogs and yet people are fine with pork.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rent Party: cman: Rent Party: cman: Dog, cat, whale, horse, there are certain animals which shouldn't be on one's plate to eat.

Why?  Dogs, cats, and horses have been livestock for as long as civilization has been around.   I get the endangered species when it comes to whales, but baring that, they've been food animals for longer than they haven't as well.

Dogs and cats because they are companion animals, horses because they've fought side-by-side in war with humans since they were tamed (along with being companion animals).

What is a "companion animal?"  Mongols were eating horses that they "fought side-by-side" with for as long as Mongols rode horses.  Drank horse milk, too.

They're all livestock.


No going to lie here. I've always been a meat eater with all the ways to prepare and enjoy it.

But every single one of your comments keeps making the argument for being a vegetarian stronger since you keep making meat sound more repulsive.

/Just because it was done in the past doesn't mean it's acceptable in the future.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cman: Rent Party: cman: Dog, cat, whale, horse, there are certain animals which shouldn't be on one's plate to eat.

Why?  Dogs, cats, and horses have been livestock for as long as civilization has been around.   I get the endangered species when it comes to whales, but baring that, they've been food animals for longer than they haven't as well.

Dogs and cats because they are companion animals, horses because they've fought side-by-side in war with humans since they were tamed (along with being companion animals).


Not eating these animals is a luxury, I'm not saying people in the US should start eating dogs, but if I'm starving I'm going to eat ALL those animals.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bad Dogmeat. Bad!!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MythDragon: cman:


Dog, cat, whale, horse, there are certain animals which shouldn't be on one's plate to eat.
Cat dog horse whale sounds like a very exotic large turduckhen.

FTFY.
 
spleef420
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: GardenWeasel: cman: Dog, cat, whale, horse, there are certain animals which shouldn't be on one's plate to eat.

Long pig is OK, though.

Ewwww, no, do you see what those things eat?? Hard pass.


That's why I stick to a strict diet of vegetarians.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cman: Dogs and cats because they are companion animals, horses because they've fought side-by-side in war with humans since they were tamed (along with being companion animals).


Yeah, and when scheiße when sideways they got eaten too. The line between food and pet is a function of how hungry you are.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Anenu: Honestly I find the distinction of animals into food and not food odd and often hypocritical. I understand not wanting to eat animals you have formed emotional attachments to but by most every test pigs are just as if not more intelligent and sociable than dogs and yet people are fine with pork.


Ancient joke:

Farmer Jones got out of his car and while heading for his friend's door, noticed a pig with a wooden leg. His curiosity roused, he asked, "Fred, how'd that pig get him a wooden leg?"

"Well, Michael, that's a mighty special pig! A while back a wild boar attacked me while I was walking in the woods. That pig there came a runnin', went after that boar and chased him away. Saved my life!"

"And the boar tore up his leg?"

"No he was fine after that. But a bit later we had that fire. Started in the shed up against the barn. Well, that ole pig started squealin' like he was stuck, woke us up, and 'fore we got out here, the darn thing had herded the other animals out of the barn and saved 'em all!"

"So that's when he hurt his leg, huh, Fred?"

"No, Michael. He was a mite winded, though. When my tractor hit a rock and rolled down the hill into the pond I was knocked clean out. When I came to, that pig had dove into the pond and dragged me out 'fore I drownded. Sure did save my life."

"And that was when he hurt his leg?"

"Oh no, he was fine. Cleaned him up, too."

"OK, Fred. So just tell me. How did he get the wooden leg?"

"Well", the farmer tells him, "A pig like that, you don't want to eat all at once!"
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rent Party: cman: Rent Party: cman: Dog, cat, whale, horse, there are certain animals which shouldn't be on one's plate to eat.

Why?  Dogs, cats, and horses have been livestock for as long as civilization has been around.   I get the endangered species when it comes to whales, but baring that, they've been food animals for longer than they haven't as well.

Dogs and cats because they are companion animals, horses because they've fought side-by-side in war with humans since they were tamed (along with being companion animals).

What is a "companion animal?"  Mongols were eating horses that they "fought side-by-side" with for as long as Mongols rode horses.  Drank horse milk, too.

They're all livestock.


Mongols also killed about 10% of the world's population during their time on stage.
Decimated even.
 
hobnail
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I had horse meat in Europe once (didn't order it, came as part of a multi-course meal at the hotel). It was pretty meh.  Very lean, dry, kind of like an over cooked round steak but a denser texture.  I've heard from friends in Japan that whale meat is just plain gross.  Can't speak to cat or dog but it seems like a "how hungry are you" sort of thing.

Octopus tastes great too, and they're very intelligent. Being an omnivore with can be conflicting if one has a well thought out code of ethics.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In an emergency, a dog represents 10-20 pounds of meat. Just don't eat their livers, lethal amounts of vitamin A
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Anenu: Honestly I find the distinction of animals into food and not food odd and often hypocritical. I understand not wanting to eat animals you have formed emotional attachments to but by most every test pigs are just as if not more intelligent and sociable than dogs and yet people are fine with pork.

Ancient joke:

Farmer Jones got out of his car and while heading for his friend's door, noticed a pig with a wooden leg. His curiosity roused, he asked, "Fred, how'd that pig get him a wooden leg?"

"Well, Michael, that's a mighty special pig! A while back a wild boar attacked me while I was walking in the woods. That pig there came a runnin', went after that boar and chased him away. Saved my life!"

"And the boar tore up his leg?"

"No he was fine after that. But a bit later we had that fire. Started in the shed up against the barn. Well, that ole pig started squealin' like he was stuck, woke us up, and 'fore we got out here, the darn thing had herded the other animals out of the barn and saved 'em all!"

"So that's when he hurt his leg, huh, Fred?"

"No, Michael. He was a mite winded, though. When my tractor hit a rock and rolled down the hill into the pond I was knocked clean out. When I came to, that pig had dove into the pond and dragged me out 'fore I drownded. Sure did save my life."

"And that was when he hurt his leg?"

"Oh no, he was fine. Cleaned him up, too."

"OK, Fred. So just tell me. How did he get the wooden leg?"

"Well", the farmer tells him, "A pig like that, you don't want to eat all at once!"


And then that pig went on to become a successful vampire hunter.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hobnail: I had horse meat in Europe once (didn't order it, came as part of a multi-course meal at the hotel). It was pretty meh.  Very lean, dry, kind of like an over cooked round steak but a denser texture.  I've heard from friends in Japan that whale meat is just plain gross.  Can't speak to cat or dog but it seems like a "how hungry are you" sort of thing.

Octopus tastes great too, and they're very intelligent. Being an omnivore with can be conflicting if one has a well thought out code of ethics.


My general rule is I don't eat anything more intelligent than I am. Though I didn't always have that rule, so I know I don't like the taste of cephalopods anyway.

/ Fortunately, that only leaves out octopus, cuttlefish, dolphin, corvids, and cats.
// and about five humans
 
Subtonic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

whither_apophis: I fully expected to see Boebert killing and eating a dachshund


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browntimmy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't find it weird that different cultures eat different things, but I do find it weird that you'd eat the same animals you keep as pets (assuming you have other options).

"I love Fluffy over here with all my heart, but Fido, let's cut his throat, skin him, cut him into pieces, and eat him.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.