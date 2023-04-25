 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Cash App inventor Bobby Lee's death is looking less like a "random victim of a liberal DA's lawless San Francisco" and more of a "How dare you fark my sister"? kind of situation   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I for one will be giving that man's sister a wide berth. He's a very sexually jealous brother.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vonster
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, liberal DA's lawless San Francisco is still a thing.
 
Watubi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you're rich/white and doing drugs in your multi-million dollar condo, you're beloved and respected.  If you're homeless and doing drugs, you're a blight to the city and the reason why people are leaving SF
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wasn't this established weeks ago?

//I still see that incident being reported on conservative news sites as the result of bail leniency.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Watubi: If you're rich/white and doing drugs in your multi-million dollar condo, you're beloved and respected.  If you're homeless and doing drugs, you're a blight to the city and the reason why people are leaving SF



I left because of the earthquakes.  The street people were usually pretty entertaining.
 
sleze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size


...but you know the law...
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He was rushed to San Francisco General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the victim in a murder case that would captivate the nation.

Really? I'm barely aware of this and I'll forget everything I do know about it after lunch.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: Wasn't this established weeks ago?

//I still see that incident being reported on conservative news sites as the result of bail leniency.


Yes, they have to keep re-using this one incident, to create the illusion that it's a widespread problem.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They are Iranian. She/ tech bro must have been messing up the deal that promised him a white BMW.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Watubi: If you're rich/white and doing drugs in your multi-million dollar condo, you're beloved and respected.  If you're homeless and doing drugs, you're a blight to the city and the reason why people are leaving SF


So you are saying that SF is full of hypocritical dirt bags. Sounds about right.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As long as he blubbers on the stand like Kyle Rittenhouse, he's good to go.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He had a body of work far surpassing development of some PayPal clone

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

vonster: Meanwhile, liberal DA's lawless San Francisco is still a thing.


Like litter boxes in classrooms, or Drag Queens grooming kids - things America's trailer trash "just know".
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bingethinker: EasilyDistracted: Wasn't this established weeks ago?

//I still see that incident being reported on conservative news sites as the result of bail leniency.

Yes, they have to keep re-using this one incident, to create the illusion that it's a widespread problem.


Elmo will apologize about when Trump apologizes for the Central Park Five.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hasn't this been known for a while. Her husband was a prominent surgeon (plastic, iirc). She was in the party scene. Nut job stabbed him because he dishonored her or some such primitive thinking.

Like I remember reading that over a month ago.
 
Watubi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Watubi: If you're rich/white and doing drugs in your multi-million dollar condo, you're beloved and respected.  If you're homeless and doing drugs, you're a blight to the city and the reason why people are leaving SF

So you are saying that SF is full of hypocritical dirt bags. Sounds about right.


Don't blame locals, the dirtbags aren't from here.  Modern day carpet-baggers, came to get rich and don't care about the local community then leave citing "nightmare dystopia" which was of their own making.  Case in point, this dead guy
 
krebshack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: He was rushed to San Francisco General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the victim in a murder case that would captivate the nation.

Really? I'm barely aware of this and I'll forget everything I do know about it after lunch.


I mean, I feel captive in the sense that I can't stop seeing stories about this tech entrepreneur that I don't care about at all.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: They are Iranian. She/ tech bro must have been messing up the deal that promised him a white BMW.


The RWNJ media will seamlessly switch to "Muslim Sharia law honor killing" bs
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Liberal policies are to blame.
What could this incredibly wealthy guy have done?
He HAD to live in San Francisco.
Or if it wasn't there, it would have been some other city, which are all liberal.
What do you expect him to do, live in Mississippi or rural Texas?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

vonster: Meanwhile, liberal DA's lawless San Francisco is still a thing.


It is in the minds of the GOP who don't bother to look at statistics or live in reality.
 
sirrerun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mangoose: Hasn't this been known for a while. Her husband was a prominent surgeon (plastic, iirc). She was in the party scene. Nut job stabbed him because he dishonored her or some such primitive thinking.

Like I remember reading that over a month ago.


He was only killed three weeks ago. I know. I know.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sirrerun: Mangoose: Hasn't this been known for a while. Her husband was a prominent surgeon (plastic, iirc). She was in the party scene. Nut job stabbed him because he dishonored her or some such primitive thinking.

Like I remember reading that over a month ago.

He was only killed three weeks ago. I know. I know.


Three weeks? That's like 4 years now.

/i'll take the high chair and the dunce hat, thankyew.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

meanmutton: vonster: Meanwhile, liberal DA's lawless San Francisco is still a thing.

It is in the minds of the GOP who don't bother to look at statistics or live in reality.


Like I just said, the wealthy ones live in reality. They live in San Francisco and other cities.
Where all the nice stuff is, and the (best) jobs are.
They want the poor stupid Republicans (the vast majority) to live in the rural areas or smaller towns where the good jobs of the past have long abandoned, and scare them into thinking the "big city" is scary.
And it works extremely well.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Begoggle: meanmutton: vonster: Meanwhile, liberal DA's lawless San Francisco is still a thing.

It is in the minds of the GOP who don't bother to look at statistics or live in reality.

Like I just said, the wealthy ones live in reality. They live in San Francisco and other cities.
Where all the nice stuff is, and the (best) jobs are.
They want the poor stupid Republicans (the vast majority) to live in the rural areas or smaller towns where the good jobs of the past have long abandoned, and scare them into thinking the "big city" is scary.
And it works extremely well.


FoxNews is constantly frightening viewers about the terrible crime in NYC.

From Fox studios in NYC.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

vonster: Meanwhile, liberal DA's lawless San Francisco is still a thing.


I for one am looking forward to Tucker Carlson's new hard-hitting episode tonight on this and the other facts we know to be true in our 'Merican hearts that the lying liberal media is lying about with their army of liars
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: He had a body of work far surpassing development of some PayPal clone

[Fark user image 270x186]


Uh-oh, hot dog!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Watubi: If you're rich/white and doing drugs in your multi-million dollar condo, you're beloved and respected.  If you're homeless and doing drugs, you're a blight to the city and the reason why people are leaving SF


Rich people:

-have bathrooms to crap in
- don't break your car windows looking to steal your stuff
- use drugs in their house and not in public
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Liberal policies are to blame.
What could this incredibly wealthy guy have done?
He HAD to live in San Francisco.
Or if it wasn't there, it would have been some other city, which are all liberal.
What do you expect him to do, live in Mississippi or rural Texas?


Everything more worthwhile than a sow dropping a litter in the middle of Main Street happens in a "Democrat Run City".
It's like a one size fits all put-down that can be applied to almost everything and everybody that will ever amount to diddly jack shiat.
 
djfitz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Next up on Discover Channel.

When Tech Bros Attack: Hey, That's My Sister You're Talking About!
 
djfitz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Watubi: If you're rich/white and doing drugs in your multi-million dollar condo, you're beloved and respected.  If you're homeless and doing drugs, you're a blight to the city and the reason why people are leaving SF

Rich people:

-have bathrooms to crap in
- don't break your car windows looking to steal your stuff
- use drugs in their house and not in public


Homeless People:
- Don't murder you on the street
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Watubi: Eightballjacket: Watubi: If you're rich/white and doing drugs in your multi-million dollar condo, you're beloved and respected.  If you're homeless and doing drugs, you're a blight to the city and the reason why people are leaving SF

So you are saying that SF is full of hypocritical dirt bags. Sounds about right.

Don't blame locals, the dirtbags aren't from here.  Modern day carpet-baggers, came to get rich and don't care about the local community then leave citing "nightmare dystopia" which was of their own making.  Case in point, this dead guy


California Homeless Song Uncut - South Park
Youtube lsrBlKpbBS8
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTA: "Momeni will likely wait to enter a plea until they have time to review the prosecution's evidence. "

I mean, "hey, did you stab that guy three times" shouldn't be the kind of question you need to review the freaking evidence for.  If you have to review the prosecution's evidence before you enter a plea, we already know what the answer is.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The real Cash App inventor, George Santos, is not amused.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Watubi: If you're rich/white and doing drugs in your multi-million dollar condo, you're beloved and respected.  If you're homeless and doing drugs, you're a blight to the city and the reason why people are leaving SF

Rich people:

-have bathrooms to crap in
- don't break your car windows looking to steal your stuff
- use drugs in their house and not in public


Then explain Ted Kennedy
 
assjuice
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Watubi: If you're rich/white and doing drugs in your multi-million dollar condo, you're beloved and respected.  If you're homeless and doing drugs, you're a blight to the city and the reason why people are leaving SF


If I take a shiat in the toilet that's just normal. If I take a shiat on your face suddenly I the bad guy. Herp a derp.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jso2897: Begoggle: Liberal policies are to blame.
What could this incredibly wealthy guy have done?
He HAD to live in San Francisco.
Or if it wasn't there, it would have been some other city, which are all liberal.
What do you expect him to do, live in Mississippi or rural Texas?

Everything more worthwhile than a sow dropping a litter in the middle of Main Street happens in a "Democrat Run City".
It's like a one size fits all put-down that can be applied to almost everything and everybody that will ever amount to diddly jack shiat.


I remember a conversation with one of my hard-right, openly bigoted relatives about 15 years ago where literally out of nowhere he starts ranting about how much he hates NYC and would never ever live there for any reason and how San Fran is a shiathole and all US cities suck except for those in red states and on and on for like a good minute, just an unprompted diatribe that had no relation whatsoever to the previous thread of our discussion.
Totally weirded me out.
I asked him why the fark was he talking about cities for no obvious reason, as in "where the hell did that come from?", and he seemed to come out of some kind of trance, like he was only semi-aware of what he was saying and doing. It was like there was a recording in his head and someone had hit the "play" button. He couldn't articulate WHY he hated cities and WHY he was talking about them all of a sudden, but seemed really irritated and upset that I had dared to point out his nonsensical non sequitur, and how it instantly became an argument about how I wasn't being nice to him.
This was when I first began to really understand how brainwashing works, before "echo chambers" entered the common discourse. It was a chilling portent of things to come.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Next: Republicans pivot to Honor Killing due to SF's ethnic permissiveness and cultural promiscuity.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"A murder case that captivated the nation"

Yea.  No.  No it wasn't.
 
