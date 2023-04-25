 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Are you tired of the same old radio drivel? It's time for your weekly 2-hour dose of alternative and indie music you won't hear on commercial radio, on pastFORWARD presents: Sonic Supernova #039. Starts @ 3:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
>leaves phoenix on chair<

The phoenix
Youtube 0JEUFAKtI5o
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've come up quite short on new music this past week, so looking forward to this very much
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Phoenix?
>Puts Zephram Cochrane in a chair. And his pet pig that will do.<
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting for this mopey Goth show to get over with...
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops!

>warms self by the fire<
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello.
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please remove eyeliner, lipstick and wash the Dip from our of your hair before entering the Supernova.

Thank You,

The Management
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not present. Still wearing black mascara.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I has arrived
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Josie
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
~Sigh~ Bumming for Neo. I think I'll be quiet a while. Enjoy the show, folks. Tomorrow.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: ~Sigh~ Bumming for Neo. I think I'll be quiet a while. Enjoy the show, folks. Tomorrow.


Until the morrow
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm liking this one more than the first Secret Sky track.
There's something a bit All About Eve-y in this
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm gonna see if the cat will make room for me under the blanket so I can warm up and listen to the rest of the show.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This reminds me somehow of Mansun
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: I'm gonna see if the cat will make room for me under the blanket so I can warm up and listen to the rest of the show.


Good luck with that
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Some incredibly fine stuff, so far.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I farking love HotWax to absolute pieces
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ooh. Shout out to Big Shirt there?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I wanted to be on The Fringe too.
Mainly because Anna Torv.
Sadly it's finished
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Crunchy
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yay, get to catch the last hour
 
