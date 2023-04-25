 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave is getting preempted by a show that promis++++CARRIER LOST++++. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #458. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
16
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm... Mystery Promo. I look forward to seeing what is promis++++CARRIER LOST++++!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well this sounds rather intriguing
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came across this at the weekend. Never seen it in this sort of quality before
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our opening act - The Amazing Claudia, and her Obstinate Soundboard!

(THAT will definitely do, Pista. Bookmarked, for when I have a decent monitor, back at home..)
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Present! Missed last week due to mid-week mini vacation, looking forward to ... something? today.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Present! Close and around.
I understand nothing.
It happens more and more often so I'm used to that.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i know what's happening today, but i've been sworn to secrecy.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Howdy All!

OOOhhhhhhhhhh ++++ Mystery Show++++?!

Squeeeeeeeeeee!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: i know what's happening today, but i've been sworn to secrecy.


Siouxsie live in session right?


............Right?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: i know what's happening today, but i've been sworn to secrecy.

Siouxsie live in session right?


............Right?


how'd you know, party pooper?

live stream the shenanigans here
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver: i know what's happening today, but i've been sworn to secrecy.

Siouxsie live in session right?


............Right?

how'd you know, party pooper?

live stream the shenanigans here


But... That's not Shenanigans; that's Malarkey!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
socalnewwaver:

live stream the shenanigans here

hahahahaahahaahahhahhahha
 
