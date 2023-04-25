 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Pakistan claims hot pants caused explosions. Well, 'electrical shorts,' but that's close enough   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taliban, Swat District, United States, Terrorism, Associated Press, Pakistan, Afghanistan  
thesubliminalman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And moistness.
 
JustinCase
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Brilliant headline subby!
 
dbaggins
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
*golf clap*   nice headline.  bravo.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I told them not to store cordite in huge open troughs beside cloth bags of ammonium nitrate in a room full of cloth insulated wiring.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Betting the sign was blocked with crates of grenades

Bob Down
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Electrical Shorts is my ELO cover band name.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I have recenly been wearing these fruit of the loom boxer briefs that are like spandex.  So uncomfortable. For some reason I was just suffering through it because I bought two four packs. I finally said f*ck this and bought ten pairs of comfy ones from Old Navy this past weekend.  CSB.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I just take some Pepto-Bismol when I have electrical sharts.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
God Damn These Electric Sex Pants
Youtube yfq3B9JvIcQ
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: I have recenly been wearing these fruit of the loom boxer briefs that are like spandex.  So uncomfortable. For some reason I was just suffering through it because I bought two four packs. I finally said f*ck this and bought ten pairs of comfy ones from Old Navy this past weekend.  CSB.

You need to Buy American


You need to Buy American

Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The B-52's - Hot Pants Explosion (Official Music Video)
Youtube vX4DVvF-E9M
 
Summoner101
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That'll BUFF right out.

The B-52's - Hot Pants Explosion
Youtube hA_Yf1m55FA
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Summoner101: That'll BUFF right out.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/hA_Yf1m55FA]


i.imgur.comView Full Size


One second is too close for either of us to have hit preview and seen the other, I'll allow it!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vX4DVvF-E9M]

*shakes tiny tin roof*


*shakes tiny tin roof*
 
Summoner101
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: Summoner101: That'll BUFF right out.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/hA_Yf1m55FA]

[i.imgur.com image 390x220] [View Full Size image _x_]

One second is too close for either of us to have hit preview and seen the other, I'll allow it!


media.tenor.comView Full Size


/good stuff
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Twilight Farkle: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vX4DVvF-E9M]

*shakes tiny tin roof*


*removes slight accumulation of rust*
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Twilight Farkle: Summoner101: That'll BUFF right out.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/hA_Yf1m55FA]

[i.imgur.com image 390x220] [View Full Size image _x_]

One second is too close for either of us to have hit preview and seen the other, I'll allow it!

[media.tenor.com image 480x348] [View Full Size image _x_]

/good stuff


B-52 roam around the world
Youtube ihWZkb1GgfU


This thread may now rock it through the wildnerness.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: Summoner101: Twilight Farkle: Summoner101: That'll BUFF right out.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/hA_Yf1m55FA]

[i.imgur.com image 390x220] [View Full Size image _x_]

One second is too close for either of us to have hit preview and seen the other, I'll allow it!

[media.tenor.com image 480x348] [View Full Size image _x_]

/good stuff

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ihWZkb1GgfU]

This thread may now rock it through the wildnerness.


And here I am, in my own Private Idaho

B'52 - Private Idaho - HQ
Youtube yXmnmvDl-ao
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Unexplained fires are a matter for the courts.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why would anybody want their own private Idaho anyways?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So that's the Stan where there's problems today.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pants are pretty much everything I know about Pakistan.  In Geoguessr you can always tell the difference between India and Pakistan because Pakistani people wear really baggy pants.

/probably offended someone, so sorry.
 
