(Yahoo)   So the thing about a lawless anarchy is that it works both ways. On the one hand it's a perfect environment for gangsters and criminals to thrive, but on the other if a mob of people decides they've had enough, things can get real ugly real quick   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
if a government turns it back on a population that lives in poverty and then allows ruthless gangs to control them while the USA turns it back and supports that same government. Then yes, burn those assholes alive that suppress you and send them all to hell. The goings on in Haiti are unacceptable. The rich are protected while the poor are left on their own. It is a good thing to see them take charge. I only hope they burn the right assholes
 
DeathByGeekSquad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's almost as if wanting to remove a gang presence that is detrimental to the health of the community is achievable when people commit to the concept rather than use it to grift.

Folks in the US could learn a thing or two.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When law and order breaks down, the gangs take over.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gangs have rules, Where's the Anarchy?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

When you push people too far....
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What's up with the gangsters soaking their tires with gas anyway?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Necklacing


\the more you know!
 
clams_casino
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ruudbob: if a government turns it back on a population that lives in poverty and then allows ruthless gangs to control them while the USA turns it back and supports that same government. Then yes, burn those assholes alive that suppress you and send them all to hell. The goings on in Haiti are unacceptable. The rich are protected while the poor are left on their own. It is a good thing to see them take charge. I only hope they burn the right assholes


The modern world's first successful slave revolution, and they're still being made to pay for it.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: What's up with the gangsters soaking their tires with gas anyway?


it's a slow, torturous death.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: fuzzybacchus: What's up with the gangsters soaking their tires with gas anyway?

it's a slow, torturous death.


I was riffing on the terrible grammar in the headline. But yes, death by gas soaked tire sounds awful.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When gangs are outlawed, only outlaws will be gangsters.

Wait. That's not it.

When burning tire necklaces are...

No. I'll come in again.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: hardinparamedic: fuzzybacchus: What's up with the gangsters soaking their tires with gas anyway?

it's a slow, torturous death.

I was riffing on the terrible grammar in the headline. But yes, death by gas soaked tire sounds awful.


Give a man a fire and he'll be warm for a night. Light a man wearing a gasoline soaked tire on fire and he'll be warm for the rest of his life.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I see we are talking about necklacing.

*Stares icily at American right wing thugs willing to attack public libraries and/or power stations*
 
palelizard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
While that sounds absolutely horrific, the gangsters should not have been surprised.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: What's up with the gangsters soaking their tires with gas anyway?


Seems like it's a bit of 'gilding the lily'.  Tires are gonna burn a looooong time as it is.  Maybe it just gets things going a little faster.
 
mrparks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I knew my LocNar senses tingled.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Necklacing


\the more you know!


Dropped by to say this was a favorite of Aristide.
Tradition!
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: It's almost as if wanting to remove a gang presence that is detrimental to the health of the community is achievable when people commit to the concept rather than use it to grift.

Folks in the US could learn a thing or two.



Breaking SUSPECTEDgang members out of police custody for some vigilante murdering isn't exactly something any law-abiding first world nation should aspire to.
 
Bondith
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
With helpful pic of bystanders discovering the smell of vulcanised pork.

/burning human meat smells very similar to burning pig meat, or so I'm lead to believe by various novels
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ruudbob: if a government turns it back on a population that lives in poverty and then allows ruthless gangs to control them while the USA turns it back and supports that same government. Then yes, burn those assholes alive that suppress you and send them all to hell. The goings on in Haiti are unacceptable. The rich are protected while the poor are left on their own. It is a good thing to see them take charge. I only hope they burn the right assholes


I'll chip in to buy more tires. Haiti's oligarch class learned everything they know from European and American traditions. The country exists because a bunch of slaves decided "F*** this. Let us go or you die"
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bondith: With helpful pic of bystanders discovering the smell of vulcanised pork.

/burning human meat smells very similar to burning pig meat, or so I'm lead to believe by various novels


You never burned yourself and smelled it?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Man, Haiti is f*cked up
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In some world where anarchy = lawlessness, sure. In reality, not so much. This is the ultimate end of a government failing its people.
 
almejita
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fear - Let's Have a War
Youtube iUxkFCBPgx4
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Necklacing


\the more you know!


I have it on good authority from a Fark expert on Haiti that this has never happened, and that Haitians will be a good addition to the S Florida population.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: ruudbob: if a government turns it back on a population that lives in poverty and then allows ruthless gangs to control them while the USA turns it back and supports that same government. Then yes, burn those assholes alive that suppress you and send them all to hell. The goings on in Haiti are unacceptable. The rich are protected while the poor are left on their own. It is a good thing to see them take charge. I only hope they burn the right assholes

I'll chip in to buy more tires. Haiti's oligarch class learned everything they know from European and American traditions. The country exists because a bunch of slaves decided "F*** this. Let us go or you die"


Don't forget that the primary reason country is in ruins in the first place is because Haiti was forced to pay France 150 million franks in 1825 (the equivalent of 30 billion USD today) plus interest, when they declared independence, to "compensate the slave owners and their descendants for their loss of property"
That giant debt had a HUGE impact on the building of their nation, society and economy, and it took Haiti from 1825 to 1947 to pay of their "debt".

Shiat like this it a big reason why the West should have a moral obligation to pay reparations for subjecting so many people to slavery. The deck is stacked MASSIVELY in the favor of the old colonial powers, and you and I are still reaping the benefits of that today over the backs of countries like Haiti.

How well do you think the US would be doing economically today if the colonists had been forced to pay hundreds of billions of dollars to England in 1776?
 
