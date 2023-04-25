 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Another non-drag queen arrested for trying to trade sex with 7-year-old for Hershey bar and Ariel doll. What's that? He has a background in religious studies? You don't say?   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
17
    More: Asinine, Law, Organization, Abuse, Seminary, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Prof. Rod Githens, Complaint, Types of chocolate  
•       •       •

296 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2023 at 2:22 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTFA: graduate coursework in religious studies at the Chicago Theological Seminary after graduating from Lincoln Christian College with a BS in Religious Studies.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Its called Lincoln Christian University, and it DOES NOT offer a degree in Religious Studies. Religious Studies is the cross-cultural study of comparative religion, offered at secular public, private and theological universities. The degrees LCU offers offers are in Christian ministry and Christian theology.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Chicago Theological Seminary offers Master's level divinity and theology degrees, and also offers an M.A. in Religious Studies. But the article does not say what track he was following, if any. Since TFA could not tell the difference between theology and the cross-cultural comparative study of religion at the undergraduate level, I have no reason to believe what it says about his graduate work. Just like not every gun is a Glock or an AR-15, not every degree involving religion is a "religious studies" degree. This is why you have Religious Studies at Public Universities, and Theology degrees at private religious ones. Different topics, different training, different degrees.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Its called Lincoln Christian University


You could have just stopped here.
 
SurfGirl69
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I didn't read anything in TFA that says he isn't a drag queen.
 
groppet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well I for one am shocked I tell you SHOCKED! Fetch my fainting couch please.
 
lefty248
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What kind of sick fark would try to have sex with a 7 year. Who am I kidding, a religious nut job. And they still claim drag queens are the problem.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The "DRAG QUEENS ARE PEDOPHILE GROOMERS OUT AFTER OUR CHILDREN" on this story:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
To be fair, he thought he was at a semenary...
 
lefty248
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It also makes me wonder just what the hell they teach at these "religious" schools.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

groppet: Fetch my fainting couch please.


Fark user imageView Full Size

DING. One fainting couch for you...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
germ78
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FTFA: "her favorite chocolate bar (Hershey's Dark Chocolate with Almonds) and an Ariel doll,"

This should have tipped him off immediately that it was a trap. No kid likes dark chocolate with almonds.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A kid saying Hershey dark chocolate was their favourite should have set off the i'm talking to a cop detector.
Dude was gross, evil and stupid. Ice floe the motherfarker.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is why I'm convinced that if Dan White hadn't killed Harvey Milk, then some other nut would have:  because Harvey Milk went on TV forty-five years ago to say that openly gay schoolteachers don't molest children, openly Christian schoolteachers do.
 
ar393
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lefty248: It also makes me wonder just what the hell they teach at these "religious" schools.


Apparently "do not attempt (or succeed) in farking children" is not in the curriculum.
 
6nome
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

germ78: FTFA: "her favorite chocolate bar (Hershey's Dark Chocolate with Almonds) and an Ariel doll,"

This should have tipped him off immediately that it was a trap. No kid likes dark chocolate with almonds.


"Make that TWO Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, or I call the cops."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Go big, or go home.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In a just society, religious leaders would be banned from interacting with any kind of child on punishment of imprisonment and castration.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gunga galunga: The "DRAG QUEENS ARE PEDOPHILE GROOMERS OUT AFTER OUR CHILDREN" on this story:

[Fark user image 640x360]


It's like the shiat after the Nashville shooting. They ignore the white, cisgender, right-wing shooters who specifically cited people like Carlson, Hannity, Trump and O'Reilly (and/or right-wing propaganda without specifically mentioning the source), and claim that a tiny handful of trans shooters means that trans people are dangerous.

Right-wingers have no ideology besides "Us good, them bad."
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.