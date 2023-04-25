 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   You think you're so cool now that you're threatened and not endangered? You go and you sit in your tower, and stop divebombing my chihuahua   (mlive.com) divider line
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peregrine Falcons are awesome.
Atlanta Falcons suck.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pa1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I lived in Chicago I saw a Peregrine take a pigeon in midair.  I still remember that surprised squawk from the pigeon and the explosion of feathers.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When birds want taco meat...
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kuroshin: [upload.wikimedia.org image 383x260]


Well... that... happened...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in the country. One day, I'm in the backyard on a nice sunny day. Out of nowhere a hawk come flying down, right in front of me and lands on a chipmunk in my grass. It stood there, looked at me for a moment, then clutched the poor chipmunk and flew away as quickly as it came down.

All I could think of was that poor chipmunk, now in the talons, flying above the ground over the beautiful scenery in the sky, looking down, before his death.

What, a way to go...
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Famous Thamas: When I lived in Chicago I saw a Peregrine take a pigeon in midair.  I still remember that surprised squawk from the pigeon and the explosion of feathers.


Go look for the video of the bird flying into the path of a Randy Johnson pitch.

I have to imagine that's a pretty good comparison to what happened.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truly a terrifying creature I only want to see from a distance. The birb, OTOH, is just grouchy if you're too close.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Famous Thamas: When I lived in Chicago I saw a Peregrine take a pigeon in midair.  I still remember that surprised squawk from the pigeon and the explosion of feathers.


A few years ago a hawk sat on my kids' climbing dome in the backyard and spent a long time eating a pigeon. All that was left behind was a ring of plucked feathers.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: [Fark user image image 607x810]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have a bald eagle's nest up at the end of my street. I worry about letting my kitten play outside.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
One day while walking my dog in the backyard, we came across an egg in the lawn, the dog went to go sniff it and out of nowhere a small bird comes whizzing down and pecked the dog for getting too close and flew away. The dog was shocked looked up and gave me a WTF was that look.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: I have a bald eagle's nest up at the end of my street. I worry about letting my kitten play outside.


Given the impact on wildlife that outdoor cats have, birds turning the tables counts as fair play.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: I have a bald eagle's nest up at the end of my street. I worry about letting my kitten play outside.


I would not do that if I was in visual range of an Eagle, they will gladly snack on your cat.
----------

I love seeing more raptors being introduced, especially in cities which is a decent place for them to live. Rochester, NY has a peregrine falcon nest/cam as well: https://rfalconcam.com/rfc-main/

rfalconcam.comView Full Size


Ours currently has 4 eggs incubating right now.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Robinfro: HailRobonia: [Fark user image image 607x810]

[Fark user image 394x600]


I don't think a lot of people realize how predatory owls can be.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

steklo: One day while walking my dog in the backyard, we came across an egg in the lawn, the dog went to go sniff it and out of nowhere a small bird comes whizzing down and pecked the dog for getting too close and flew away. The dog was shocked looked up and gave me a WTF was that look.


Oh yeah, don't fark with eggs, or babies.

A couple years ago, there were a bunch of Blue Jays around my house that I fed seeds/peanuts to. One day I'm outside and hear a small *thump* behind me, and a baby blue had fallen out of a tree. Kept trying to take off/fly, but didn't know how to do it yet. When I was trying to corral it away from people, mama was pissed that I was close. At first she was just loudly squawking and flying around me, but when I got this close, she flew by and tapped my head with her feet at fairly high speed. I got the message.

scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Kept an eye on the little guy for the couple days it was grounded, eventually it figured it out.
 
ar393
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: Robinfro: HailRobonia: [Fark user image image 607x810]

[Fark user image 394x600]

I don't think a lot of people realize how predatory owls can be.


When I bought my house 10 years ago, I had my kitty. Last year unfortunately I had to put him down and I had a mouse problem for the first time in the fall because he wasn't around to kill all the mice all summer long.

Had to set up traps to get more mice this year that somehow found their way into my house.... I was going to bait them I bought my one neighbor reminded me that we have owls around here so I didn't want to poison their food.

The owls are slacking though, my kitty was much more effective around my house.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There was an owl which was eyeballing the little poodle next door to me when I was a kid.  Annoying yappy dog, but my dad still warned the neighbors.  Didn't want their kids to be sad.  My dad remembers getting stared down by the owl after.
 
Veloram
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: Robinfro: HailRobonia: [Fark user image image 607x810]

[Fark user image 394x600]

I don't think a lot of people realize how predatory owls can be.


CSB: Volunteered at a local nature center for a summer feeding and caring for the animals that they used to rehabilitate there. There was a great horned owl in one of the outdoor enclosures they named Mary (aka "Mean Mary"). Go in to feed her, nothing there. Leave the food in the dish, look up and she's RIGHT in my face. Huge farker. I fell backward, then booked it out of there. Didn't even question it. Let me tell you, that is one hell of an intimidating bird, even if the damn thing didn't ambush me like that out of nowhere.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

steklo: Robinfro: HailRobonia: [Fark user image image 607x810]

[Fark user image 394x600]

I don't think a lot of people realize how predatory owls can be.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nursetim
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: One day while walking my dog in the backyard, we came across an egg in the lawn, the dog went to go sniff it and out of nowhere a small bird comes whizzing down and pecked the dog for getting too close and flew away. The dog was shocked looked up and gave me a WTF was that look.


My younger brother got dive bombed like that when we were little.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I saw a news report about a fishery that had nest of bald eagles roosting nearby. The eagles had basically unlimited food right at their feet, but the owners were happy for them... they kept all the other piscivorous birds away.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Stop walking appetizers.
 
gregario [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: steklo: One day while walking my dog in the backyard, we came across an egg in the lawn, the dog went to go sniff it and out of nowhere a small bird comes whizzing down and pecked the dog for getting too close and flew away. The dog was shocked looked up and gave me a WTF was that look.

Oh yeah, don't fark with eggs, or babies.

A couple years ago, there were a bunch of Blue Jays around my house that I fed seeds/peanuts to. One day I'm outside and hear a small *thump* behind me, and a baby blue had fallen out of a tree. Kept trying to take off/fly, but didn't know how to do it yet. When I was trying to corral it away from people, mama was pissed that I was close. At first she was just loudly squawking and flying around me, but when I got this close, she flew by and tapped my head with her feet at fairly high speed. I got the message.

[scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 720x960]

Kept an eye on the little guy for the couple days it was grounded, eventually it figured it out.


You need a new tire.
 
End_Of_Line
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

YixilTesiphon: Famous Thamas: When I lived in Chicago I saw a Peregrine take a pigeon in midair.  I still remember that surprised squawk from the pigeon and the explosion of feathers.

A few years ago a hawk sat on my kids' climbing dome in the backyard and spent a long time eating a pigeon. All that was left behind was a ring of plucked feathers.


I grew up in a rural area. You had to keep a close watch on any kittens until they were about a year old. Otherwise they were hawk food.

First time I saw a peregrine in the wild it took a flying rat out of the sky. Sounded like the snap you hear from a pellet gun.
 
