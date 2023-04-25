 Skip to content
(Fox News)   "High risk of biological hazards" as fighters in Sudan seize laboratory. In other news: Sudan has a biological laboratory with samples of measles and polio   (foxnews.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seal it and sear it
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nuke the site.  Then nuke it again.  Keep nuking it until we are sure the biohazard is contained.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Just to be sure.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sudan isn't exactly mired in the Paleolithic, dumbassmitter. I hear they even have telephones and indoor plumbing.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fox News link, so all they probably have a leftover 1980's Madonna pap smear and a test tube filled with dirt. Let's hear from an actual news source.
 
hobnail
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

toraque: Fox News link, so all they probably have a leftover 1980's Madonna pap smear and a test tube filled with dirt. Let's hear from an actual news source.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Didn't the US bomb an aspirin factory in Sudan back in the 90s? Or a bioweapons of mass destruction lab? Whateves. Who should we bomb this week?
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Nuke the site.  Then nuke it again.  Keep nuking it until we are sure the biohazard is contained.


I read that as "boozehazard". Carry on.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Are there any corroborating sources?

If not, I think I'll not worry too much.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

patcarew: Who should we bomb this week?


I have a list.

1. Putin's house
2. Kim in North Korea
3. The producers for Two Broke Girls
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This has been kinda said before, but any nation capable of distributing standard childhood vaccines has infectious disease labs that either actually possess live cultures of things like measles and polio or a lab that's doing related stuff that'll put it in a similar hazard category.  It's kinda just part of being involved in the global efforts to suppress those kinds of diseases, which more or less every nation is (otherwise, those efforts would be pretty ineffective).

A lot of basic infrastructure required for humans to, like, be alive and not die in any given area is potentially pretty hazardous outside of the context of the systems that render it acceptably safe.

This is one of the more or less mandatory biohazards, but there are also loads of chemical hazards (you need to refine ammonia for basically all chemistry, ever, and it's done in enormous batches) and pretty much anything related to petroleum chemistry is potentially a wide-spread issue if shiat goes far enough south.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's no problem. Everyone is high and tight, very serious about their vaccines over here and in general. We'll be okay.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A couple years ago Fox's story would have been about how Sudanese (show POC) terrorist rebels were injecting migrant caravans with measles and polio and they are streaming across our porous borders to steal our jobs.

So maybe we've made some progress.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, it's good we're all vaccinated against those
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: This has been kinda said before, but any nation capable of distributing standard childhood vaccines has infectious disease labs that either actually possess live cultures of things like measles and polio or a lab that's doing related stuff that'll put it in a similar hazard category.  It's kinda just part of being involved in the global efforts to suppress those kinds of diseases, which more or less every nation is (otherwise, those efforts would be pretty ineffective).

A lot of basic infrastructure required for humans to, like, be alive and not die in any given area is potentially pretty hazardous outside of the context of the systems that render it acceptably safe.

This is one of the more or less mandatory biohazards, but there are also loads of chemical hazards (you need to refine ammonia for basically all chemistry, ever, and it's done in enormous batches) and pretty much anything related to petroleum chemistry is potentially a wide-spread issue if shiat goes far enough south.


Yeah this just reads of fear mongering. It's not like they're abandoning some place with anthrax, smallpox, the 1912 flu (or whenever it was), and weaponized ebola sitting around just waiting to be liberated and deployed in apocalyptic fashion. These are pretty run-of-the-mill infectious diseases most likely kept as vaccines derivative and such. Nobody except idiots are scared.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah well, I'll never click that link. I don't know why greenlights for links to that site are allowed, they are enemies of the state.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Its good to be skeptical, but it is being reported elsewhere and based on concerns from WHO (world health organization),  https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/un-humanitarian-office-reduces-sudan-operations-due-fighting-2023-04-25/

There is also a high probability that there may be samples of Ebola and other more serious diseases as Sudan is an origin point for a strain of Ebola. Still this risk is primarily a local threat however the more immediate concern is probably being shot or bombed in the ongoing civil war.  It may be useful to raise this issue in order to try and get some involvement with outside nations to try and stop the fighting given the present stance seems to be to get your citizens out of the way so the parties can have at it.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not our problem.
If yahoo warlords or rebels or whatever want to fark around and find out, I say let them
Darwin always wins.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Yeah well, I'll never click that link. I don't know why greenlights for links to that site are allowed, they are enemies of the state.


Not clicking link either.  I think we can expect the intrepid "news reporters" of Fox to be working on a story in which they raise holy hell with our State Department for not exporting Ivermectin to Sudan instead of helping them in any way support a lab with these materials present.  Either that or they will start pushing Sudanese families to have those super parties where a bunch of kids all get exposed to these illnesses.  And send some fundies over to start persecuting gays or just borrow a few from Uganda.
 
