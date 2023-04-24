 Skip to content
(Fox 5 Las Vegas)   Guest hits jackpot worth more than $717K at off-Strip casino. They made him take his clothes off?   (fox5vegas.com) divider line
    Slot machine, Las Vegas, lucky guest, South Point, nice mid-week surprise, massive jackpot, slot machine, Progressive jackpot  
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you're poor and take your clothes off, you're insane. When you've just won seven hundred thousand dollars and take your clothes off, it's understandable.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless you are rich, don't gamble on the Strip....the table minimums SUCK.

/Prefer playing craps with a fun assortment of weirdos at Binion's.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Unless you are rich, don't gamble on the Strip....the table minimums SUCK.

/Prefer playing craps with a fun assortment of weirdos at Binion's.


I noticed that when I went to Vegas in December.  The minimums were like $50 a hand at blackjack - EVERYWHERE.  This was even during the day.  I couldn't believe it!

I mean, don't get me wrong.  I'm happy to spend a grand or two on table service at a strip club, $850 a night for a hotel, and $650 for a nice dinner...but $50 for one hand is where I draw the line.

/If I wanted to get taken advantage of like that, I'd drive back out to the Cherry Patch.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

8 inches: The_Sponge: Unless you are rich, don't gamble on the Strip....the table minimums SUCK.

/Prefer playing craps with a fun assortment of weirdos at Binion's.

I noticed that when I went to Vegas in December.  The minimums were like $50 a hand at blackjack - EVERYWHERE.  This was even during the day.  I couldn't believe it!

I mean, don't get me wrong.  I'm happy to spend a grand or two on table service at a strip club, $850 a night for a hotel, and $650 for a nice dinner...but $50 for one hand is where I draw the line.

/If I wanted to get taken advantage of like that, I'd drive back out to the Cherry Patch.


Yeesh.  The last time I gambled there was blackjack at the Tropicana....October 2021...and thankfully the minimum wasn't that high.

I used to LOVE going to Vegas back in the early 2000s, but these days, it pretty much sucks....high drink prices at too many places, and the f*cking resort fees.

These days, Portland is my favorite "Sin City".....and the gentleman's clubs there are so much better, and you won't spend a fortune.  Hell, I've been to a couple of them where all I did was drink like I was at a regular bar.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't Twitter.  LOL

/amiright?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
South Point. I saw a lady hit $400k on the machine right behind the one he is standing in front of once.

For less expensive gambling, South Point is good, but dont expect less than $10 minimums. For $5 you have to hit The Pass on Water St. in Hendertucky
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: South Point. I saw a lady hit $400k on the machine right behind the one he is standing in front of once.

For less expensive gambling, South Point is good, but dont expect less than $10 minimums. For $5 you have to hit The Pass on Water St. in Hendertucky


I've only been there once, and it was for a bachelor party activity.....a comedy show with Jim Florentine, Lenny Clarke, and Bobby Slayton.  It was great.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Unless you are rich, don't gamble on the Strip....the table minimums SUCK.

/Prefer playing craps with a fun assortment of weirdos at Binion's.


Honestly, I've never understood gambling. While I'm ok with spending good money on things I like, gambling just seems like throwing money away. Did play "blackjack" at one of those "poker bars" but mainly because the bartender said if I put $5 in, my cocktail would be free. Was happy when the last of my $5 was gone and I could get on with my day
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: The_Sponge: Unless you are rich, don't gamble on the Strip....the table minimums SUCK.

/Prefer playing craps with a fun assortment of weirdos at Binion's.

Honestly, I've never understood gambling. While I'm ok with spending good money on things I like, gambling just seems like throwing money away. Did play "blackjack" at one of those "poker bars" but mainly because the bartender said if I put $5 in, my cocktail would be free. Was happy when the last of my $5 was gone and I could get on with my day


Couldn't agree more.  And throwing away money while hanging out in a place that stinks like an ashtray is just that much worse.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So the off-strip casino is actually a strip-off casino?
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: The_Sponge: Unless you are rich, don't gamble on the Strip....the table minimums SUCK.

/Prefer playing craps with a fun assortment of weirdos at Binion's.

Honestly, I've never understood gambling. While I'm ok with spending good money on things I like, gambling just seems like throwing money away. Did play "blackjack" at one of those "poker bars" but mainly because the bartender said if I put $5 in, my cocktail would be free. Was happy when the last of my $5 was gone and I could get on with my day



I don't gamble anymore after losing a large sports wager about 15 years ago.

I do see where people can get a rush on slots with all the buzzing and beeping and lights and they get out of the house (I play video games and spend a lot) maybe have a an adult beverage.  If you are good at Blackjack, you can break even, sometimes coming out ahead and poker is more of a social game were you play your opponents.  I've spent a $5 or $10 on red/black on a roulette wheel at a casino in Antiga when I was in the Navy.  

I can see where gambling can give you the same high as when purchasing a large jackpot lottery ticket. You know you aren't going to win but thinking about what you would do with the jackpot can give a small dopamine hit.

I feel lucky, I learned after that first sports failure.
 
