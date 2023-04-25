 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Not news: A freighter runs aground. Fark: In the exact same spot it ran aground a year earlier   (mlive.com)
18
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not the first time that Kay Parker had to get a load off the rocks.

*I may have misread TFA
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Suez Canal?
 
browneye [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah...well, that's life on the Great Lakes for ya.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check the lake bed for magnets.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Costa Concordia guy is still in jail so this one isn't on him.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody call Gordon Lightfoot, time for another shipwreck song
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If nothing else, they're consistent
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hit the pace car!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Not the first time that Kay Parker had to get a load off the rocks.

*I may have misread TFA


At first I laughed.

Then I realized how damn old I am.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the ship out past curfew last night?
 
hobnail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ole and Sven get a permit to go moose hunting in the wilds of Canada.  They contract with a local pilot to bring them in on a float plane and land at a remote lake, with instructions to come back a week later to pick them up.

The hunting goes well.  Great, in fact. By the end of the week they have taken a total of six moose.  The bush pilot shows up, right on schedule.  He takes a look at the six moose carcasses and says, "Sorry, eh... that'll put us overweight.  We can only take four."  Ole puts on his best Scandinavian charm and says, "Vell, now.  Da guy who flew us outta here last year said six moose vas no problem at all-- same kinda plane and everyting."  After some back and forth, the pilot reluctantly agrees and they load the six moose and all their gear.

They start their takeoff run on the lake, and they're so heavy the pilot has to loop around to get enough speed.  The little plane finally lurches off the water and barely clears the trees at the end of the lake.  They make it a few miles, barely gaining any altitude, when they finally lose enough airspeed that the little plane stalls and crashes into the side of a hill.

Everyone is shook up pretty bad but not seriously hurt.  They crawl out of the wreckage and look around.  Ole says, "Hey Sven, vhere do ya tink ve are?"  Sven looks for a bit and says, "ya know, Ole, I tink dis is right about vhere ve crashed last year!"
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't get sucked out; you get pushed out by the higher pressure inside the jet.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where do they bury the survivors?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TheRedMonkey: You don't get sucked out; you get pushed out by the higher pressure inside the jet.


A distinction without a difference, great job! farking pedant
 
WoodyHayes [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So stupid and funny at the same time.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good for Capt. Hazelwood!  Glad he got a second chance after that earlier oops.

/s
//he's dead Jim
///adjusts my onion
 
