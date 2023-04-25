 Skip to content
(National Day Calendar)   Shout-outs to all you library workers today - quietly, of course   (nationaldaycalendar.com)
    American Library Association, Archive, Library science, Internet, Book, Librarian  
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IMHO a good librarian is worth their weight in gold
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if you're a library worker in Missouri you might want to start updating your resume.
 
gnatdbug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you. Its been ok so far. I did get a chocolate muffin.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll have to check it out.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For all librarians 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bzdrummer: For all librarians [Fark user image 368x652]


"Get a towel, Marat" Maximilien Robespierre
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: And if you're a library worker in Missouri you might want to start updating your resume.


And if you are thinking about going to a library to yell at people because of a drag performance and/or what books are on the shelves, you should probably update your resume too, because you really need a job or something (anything!) else to take up the incredible amount of useless, free time that you have.
 
whitroth
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
An ex of mine was a librarian (she's retired). Brag: one of my daughters is a librarian, though actually she just got her MSc, and is going into data science.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This reminds me, I have books to return.

I did stop by a hole in the wall bookstore a couple weeks ago a bought an old copy of of Mine Own People by Rudyard Kipling from 1899 for $8. I've got that and a couple of others before I check out any more.

I like the library, and I understand the liquidation of books to make more room, but I hate that it happens.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: [Fark user image 425x639][Fark user image 425x579]


Love In The Library
Youtube cDEAxmL5924
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Cascada - Everytime We Touch (Official video)
Youtube AV4smtJrIOM
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: [Fark user image image 425x639][Fark user image image 425x579]


Hey, how did you get pics of the Missus?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Tears For Fears - Head Over Heels
Youtube CsHiG-43Fzg
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: [Fark user image 425x639][Fark user image 425x579]


I am turned on, and yet fearful of those shoes that are not safe for stepstools and/or ladders.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nouvelle Vague - Golden Brown (Cover The Stranglers)
Youtube 1CBqHw-MS18
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A guy goes into a library, goes up to the desk and says to the librarian, "I'd like a hamburger, fries and a shake, please."

The woman says, "Don't you realize you're in a library??"

The guy replies, "Oh!  Heh heh, sorry.  I'd like a burger, fries and a shake, please."
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
@ tigerose - please report to the librarian thread.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I read that as "shoot-outs" and figured there'd been another mass shooting.
 
